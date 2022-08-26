ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Horrible ‘House of the Dragon’ Wigs Need an Intervention

By Kevin Fallon
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xI2S_0hW6zBI500
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/HBO/Getty

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.

I do not enjoy how much of my brain space is wasted thinking about House of the Dragon , a series I had only moderate interest in watching and had only a moderately enjoyable time once I did last Sunday.

I watched and mostly liked Game of Thrones , but I was not a “ Game of Thrones person”—you know the type, those who have accepted George R.R. Martin as their lord and personal savior and for whom Thrones is, like, a whole thing. They even can understand what’s happening.

This is all to say a prequel series seemed more exhausting than exciting, an obligation more than an indulgence.

Yet here I am, nearly a week later, still thinking about that episode . Not because it was particularly good, and not because I particularly cared about anything that happened in the plot.

It is because of the wigs.

Pray tell, how do the dragons in this series look more realistic than the hair?

This television program was not a surprise. That there would be so much attention paid was inevitable; it is the prequel series to the biggest cable TV series of the last 15 years. Why does it look like the wig budget was rustled up from the loose change between my couch cushions?

Moreover, this was always supposed to center around the ancestors to Daenerys Targaryen, who famously had bleach-white hair. It’s not like the hair department arrived on set and HBO said, “Surprise! These characters need long white locks,” and then sent some assistants to the nearest farm for bales of hay. But that is indeed what it looks like.

Any time Paddy Considine’s King Viserys or Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon are on screen, I have the urge to Instacart dry shampoo and sprinkle it over my TV. I understand that, perhaps, this hair may be true to the grotesque texture people might have actually had in the time period that I’m too lazy to Google that the series takes place in. At the same time, this is television. It is a visual medium. If I am being asked to believe that people ride on the backs of dragons, I’m also willing to play along with these poor actors having a blowout or using an electric straightener.

Between this series and Teresa Giudice’s wedding , ramen noodles are having a moment. Who is the Lauren or Ashley doing their PR, because everyone in Hollywood should be hiring her. I’ve never craved microwaveable gluten more in my life. I don’t know what the wigs in House of the Dragon are made of, but if they were packaged in a dehydrated brick and needed to be boiled before being placed on these people’s heads, I would not be surprised.

I just am so baffled by choices that were clearly intentional. They saw Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys looking like a woman that just walked into a spiderweb and spun and flailed for a bit, but decided in the end to let the new cocoon of spider thread just stay on the top of her head, and they thought, “This is fine. We can allow this on TV.” They were asked what vibe they were thinking for Lord Corlys’ hairdo and replied, “Absolutely Forest Whitaker in Battlefield Earth , thank you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ss5W_0hW6zBI500
HBO

It is unclear why Nicole Kidman’s history of wigs and the ones from The Good Wife were put on the House of the Dragon vision board, but I will give credit for making a bold choice.

Perhaps this was a conspiracy to get cranky people like me to actually learn the names of these new characters and how they’re spelled. (Not to brag, but there was a time when I was off-book on Daenerys Targaryen.) But I can now confidently tell my coworker words like “Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen” instead of “the one who’s the daughter of the guy who has the evil but maybe sort-of hot brother.” Success?

There was a really fun and illuminating piece recently that was written by Chika Ekemezie for Vox, getting to the root of a problem that has always perplexed me: “ Why do wigs on TV look so awful?

It’s so bizarre to me. These are shows that are paying actors over a million dollars per episode. Production and marketing budgets amount to the GDP of a small country. I know people who wear wigs and look absolutely stunning. It has made no sense to me that the biggest celebrities in the world are on TV for all of us to see looking like someone went to Michael’s, bought some yarn, and then glued it on their heads. This is the Golden Era of TV, people! Show some respect!

According to Ekemezie’s story, one reason is that these wigs aren’t meant to last. Which is understandable! And why the lighting and photography departments should be more collaborative in, um, disguising these imperfections.

Good wigs are also, apparently, expensive. Makes sense! “If all you have for a wig budget is $10,000, that’s one wig,” one of her sources says. “Those are decisions people have to make. If you’re doing bigger movies, your budget is $100,000; it gives you leeway, and you can buy better wigs and get better looks.”

That can truly be a huge burden on many productions. But also I am talking about a TV series that can afford to MAKE DRAGONS. Gimme a good wig!

In any case, I apologize in advance for the high-pitched shrieks you will hear every Sunday from 9 to 10 p.m. ET each week as I viscerally react to the hair assaulting my eyes as House of the Dragon airs. Disappointment is coming.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Who Is Crabfeeder, the Monstrous New ‘House of the Dragon’ Villain?

The series premiere of House of the Dragon spent most of its time introducing its many Targaryens, Velaryons, Hightowers and assorted lords and emissaries, as well as establishing their competing interests for favorable standing at court—if not for the Iron Throne itself. That put it in familiar Game of Thrones territory, spinning a web of duplicity and scheming that ensnared all manner of striving men and women desperate to enhance their position in ever-volatile Westeros.At the same time, however, it also suggested a greater peril on the horizon—or, more specifically, on the outskirts of the Targaryen empire in Stepstones, where...
TV SERIES
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
TheDailyBeast

The 2022 MTV VMAs Were a Nightmare Packed with Johnny Depp, Nicki Minaj, and Bored Apes

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards show was long and terribly short on thrills—save Taylor Swift, who tried her best to save the night. The annual nightmare known at the MTV Video Music Awards have come and gone, but the repercussions are still being felt the world over. What we all just endured was darker than any of us could’ve imagined. But fearless, intrepid journalism is all about wading through that darkness to uncover whatever small spots of light may be enshrouded therein. That’s why The Daily Beast took on the daunting task of watching all 50—sorry, all three—hours of the 2022 VMAs: to hopefully find something worth raving about.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Paddy Considine
TheDailyBeast

Why Did MTV Allow Johnny Depp to Make a Creepy VMAs Cameo?

After days of speculation that controversial actor Johnny Depp would appear at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, the nightmare came true when he was unveiled as the face behind MTV’s Moonman about 15 minutes into the broadcast.Before cutting to a commercial break, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor appeared in a digital rendering of the network mascot for a few seconds, making a a strangely casual reference to the past five years of his career that have been impacted by allegations of physical and sexual abuse by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.“Hey, you know what?” Depp said almost unintelligibly....
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Inside ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,’ a Miraculous Mockumentary

It took ages for twin creative partners Adamma and Adanne Ebo to find just the right song for a particular car scene in their stunning debut feature, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. For weeks, stars Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall, who play an embattled megachurch pastor and his devoted wife, kept asking the sisters about it. Would they be going buck wild to an OutKast song? Maybe something by Ludacris?It was a tricky choice, the Ebo sisters explained to The Daily Beast in a recent joint interview. First, the song needed to capture a specific era. As Adamma...
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

Feuding Prince William and Prince Harry Won’t Join Forces to Mark Diana’s Anniversary

Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Warring brothers won’t unite for Diana The acrimonious state of relations between Prince William and Prince Harry is unhappily and amply illustrated by the news that they will not issue any kind of joint statement to mark the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death on Wednesday.The Telegraph reports that the boys, once so close that they could finish each other’s sentences and planned a lifelong, joint charitable foundation, will mark the anniversary “privately...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Tv#The Wig#Long Hair#Wigs#The Daily Beast Hbo Getty#The Daily Beast#House#Dragon
TheDailyBeast

Meghan Says Prince Harry Told Her, ‘I Lost My Dad’

Prince Harry told his wife Meghan Markle that he “lost” his father as a byproduct of their acrimonious move away from the British royal family.Meghan made the stunning declaration in a lengthy interview with New York magazine’s The Cut that was published Monday.Asked by interviewer Allison P. Davis about her relationship with her own estranged father, Meghan tells Davis: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”The journalist Omid Scobie, who is often seen as a mouthpiece for the...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Inventing Anna’ Nabs Netflix a Defamation Suit From Con Artist’s Ex-Bestie

In the immortal words of Inventing Anna’s consummate glam-scam artist, “You know me. Everyone knows me.” And if everyone knows Anna Delvey/Sorokin’s name, then everyone knows the name of her onetime friend, Rachel Williams—much to the consternation of the real-life Williams, who on Monday filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix over her portrayal.Williams, a former Vanity Fair photo editor, was swept up in Sorokin’s web of lies to the tune of $62,000 of her savings, as she painstakingly detailed in a 2018 essay about their friendship-gone-bad. (Her essay dropped a month before the New York magazine story that directly inspired...
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

‘Euphoria’ Star Birthday Party Pics Cause Political Backlash

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney sparked an online furor when she posted pictures and video from her mom’s 60th birthday party that showed one guest wearing a Blue Lives Matter t-shirt. The actress, who was born and raised in Spokane, Washington, responded to criticism and questions by telling her fans to calm down. “You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention,” she tweeted this weekend. “Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!” But online sleuths were not mollified and tracked down other photos from the party showing guests wearing read hats with the slogan Make Sixty Great Again.Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
SPOKANE, WA
InsideHook

Why Is a Right-Wing Website at War with Men’s Shaving Company Harry’s?

Governor Kathy Hochul announced this week that New York State plans to add an ornamental entryway to Marsha P. Johnson State Park, a seven-acre green space on the Williamsburg side of the East River. It will be colorful, there will be flowers, and the archway will include the words Johnson used to utter over and over again whenever she was asked to declare whether she was a man or a woman. “PAY IT NO MIND” became her unofficial middle name.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
TheDailyBeast

How Princess Diana Wore Every Outfit to the Max

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.As I’ve skated through my mid-twenties and drifted closer and closer to 30, Princess Diana—a figure whom I once previously thought of only in passing as a hallmark of my mother’s generation—has come to loom larger in my mind, perhaps because with age comes the knowledge that femininity and being fucked up universally stride together hand in hand. I forget which bit of media first sparked my interest, but Tina Brown’s The Diana Chronicles got me hooked. (Brown...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

‘Kids in the Hall’s’ Dave Foley Came ‘Very Close’ to Meeting a Tragic End

Comedian Dave Foley is thankful to be the narrator and not one of the subjects of Vice TV’s Dark Side of Comedy docuseries. The co-founder of the iconic sketch group Kids in the Hall, which premiered its long-awaited sixth season on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year, had his share of life-threatening troubles before cleaning up his act and finally getting sober a few years back.In this episode of The Last Laugh podcast, Foley talks about why so many comedians have grim backstories, traces the contentious history of Kids in the Hall, recalls the best audition of his career (for...
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Princess Diana’s Life in Photographs: Star Power, Duty, and Liberation

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Tomorrow, August 31, marks the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana—and a moment to reflect on one of the most fascinating people of the last century, one who bridged the worlds of royalty and celebrity and whose influence not only changed modern monarchy at the time but continues to change it today. This is her life, in pictures.A young Lady Diana Spencer, circa 1965. Then-Lady Diana Spencer and Camilla Parker Bowles at Ludlow Races where Prince...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Sopranos’ Actor Robert LuPone Dies at 76

Manhattan Class Company Theater founder and lauded actor Robert LuPone has died. He was 76 years old. The Brooklyn-born actor, who rose to national prominence in the original Broadway production of A Chorus Line and appeared in the HBO smash hit The Sopranos, passed away Aug. 27 after a three year struggle with pancreatic cancer, according to a statement put out by the off-Broadway theater he co-founded. “Bob was a force, an advocate, complex in the richest ways, overflowing with a youthful enthusiasm, and deeply wise as he looked in to our souls,” MCC Theater wrote in a heartfelt statement of LuPone that remembered him as a nurturing and patient mentor who lovingly stitched together their community. LuPone’s success was wide and far-reaching, spanning dozens of TV and Broadway performances, earning him some of the most notable recognitions in the industry, including Daytime Emmy and Tony Award nominations.
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy