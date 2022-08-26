Read full article on original website
Related
wallstreetwindow.com
The Federal Reserve Is Hurting The Stock Market And Doesn’t Care (And What It Means For Gold Prices) – Mike Swanson
On Friday the DOW fell over 1000 points after Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell spoke and said that he was willing to have a recession if that is what it will take to beat down inflation. He explained his reasoning by looking back at what happened in the 1970’s and 1980’s with Federal Reserve policy and inflation, but the stock market actually fell for more reasons than the headlines about his tough talk. I explain the reality of stock market trends in the market this year and why the drop was no real surprise in this video update.
Want a 139% Return? Buy This Growth Stock, Says Wall Street
The bear market has been brutal to technology companies in 2022, but Wall Street has spotted an enticing opportunity.
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wallstreetwindow.com
The True Value Of Silver – Jim Rogers – Source – Smart Money
James Beeland Rogers Jr. is an American investor and financial commentator based in Singapore. Rogers is the chairman of Beeland Interests, Inc. He was the co-founder of the Quantum Fund and Soros Fund Management. He was also the creator of the Rogers International Commodities Index.
wallstreetwindow.com
The Real Story of America Abandoning the Gold Standard – Charles Hugh Smith
Even currencies maintaining convertibility to gold are still subject to bond yields, interest rates, trade and capital flows. It’s widely held that all of our financial woes are the result of abandoning the discipline of the gold standard in 1971. The premise here is that if the U.S. had maintained the gold standard, the excesses of the fiat currencies regime could not have arisen.
Largest U.S. solar panel maker to spend up to $1 billion on new factory in Southeast
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The nation's largest solar panel manufacturer announced on Tuesday that it will invest up to $1 billion in building a new factory, its fourth, to be located somewhere in the Southeast. First Solar, which is the United States' largest developer of the green energy panels, said...
wallstreetwindow.com
How Much of “Inflation” Is the Price Being Jacked Up Under the Excuse of “Inflation”? – Charles Hugh Smith
The problem for global corporations feasting on “Inflation” profiteering is that the vast majority of consumers can’t afford another lavish vacation, overpriced vehicle or specious subscription. A funny thing seems to be happening within “Inflation”: companies are using “inflation” as cover for outrageous price increases that have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fashion Grown in Soil: Citizens of Humanity Promotes Regenerative Cotton Program
During a webinar called “A Regenerative Future for Fashion” sponsored by Citizens of Humanity on Tuesday, fashion-model-turned-environmental-activist Arizona Muse gave her fellow panelists and viewers a brief vocabulary lesson. “‘Sustaining’ means to stay the same and we’re not in a great place right now, are we?” she said. “‘Regenerating’ means to become better and healthier. It means to heal as well. That’s a great word for us to focus on.” With its brand-new Earth-friendly initiative, Citizens of Humanity Group is striving to do just that. The jeanswear manufacturer, which is based in Huntington Park, Calif. and produces its namesake brand along with...
Holiday Rambler® Brand of Motorhomes Debuts Impressive New Model
DECATUR, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Designed to stand out, the Eclipse is a brand new Class A Gas motorhome from Holiday Rambler that has a bevy of sought-after features RVers are sure to appreciate. The luxury Eclipse model is available in three different floorplans and three different lengths to meet a variety of owner preferences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005646/en/ Designed to stand out, the Eclipse is a brand new Class A Gas motorhome from Holiday Rambler that has a bevy of sought-after features RVers are sure to appreciate. The luxury Eclipse model is available in three different floorplans and three different lengths to meet a variety of owner preferences. (Photo: Business Wire)
Here We Go Again: VW Stockpiles Windshields Due to Looming Glass Shortage
GettyHigh energy prices, raw materials shortage, and a war in Europe aren't good for business.
Liz Truss’s energy plans will be disastrous for our bills and the planet
The celebratory champagne corks must have popped in the headquarters of the oil and gas corporations on the day Ofgem announced the devastating rise in energy prices for poverty-stricken British consumers.Especially after they read Liz Truss’s disastrous “response” in the Daily Mail addressing the lifting of the home energy price cap.Truss, the former commercial manager for the oil giant Shell, proposes a massive ramping up of commercial projects by the oil corporations, including expansion of North Sea oil and gas, a resumption of fracking on the UK mainland and a frenzied building of eye-wateringly expensive new nuclear power plants.The proposed...
Comments / 0