The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases in 2022
Just as small upgrades add up to a major improvement for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, small refinements in design and execution make cases for the Z Fold 4 much better than the previous generation. Cases that protect the outer hinge are much more prevalent, and adhesives have been moved or upgraded to help avoid cases falling off and leaving your phone hanging — or worse, falling to the ground face-first.
How to retrieve deleted texts on your Samsung phone
An accidental scroll, a system crash, a child playing with your phone — they all have one thing in common. They can easily make you the victim of data loss. When this happens, you might immediately scroll to find the recycling bin. Unfortunately, most Android phones don't have a...
The Galaxy Watch 4 boosts Samsung’s global smartwatch market share
The smartwatch market is more crowded than ever with newer premium models launching almost every other month. Samsung, to name a brand, just came out with its Galaxy Watch 5 series of devices. But it turns out, in a bit of surprise, that the Galaxy Watch 4's popularity has had an impressive carry-over effect. Even more astonishing, the Korean manufacturer made its gains in a growing overall market for smartwatches.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's cameras don't have to be the best to be my favorite
For a long time, answering the question "Which smartphone takes the best photos?" was easy: the latest Google Pixel. Times have changed, and now there's fierce competition in the mobile photography realm. While the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are still some of the best cameras, the answer to the question comes down to personal preference rather than imperial metrics. Some prefer photos that are as accurate to real life as possible or the high-contrast look from a Pixel. As mobile photography week continues, I'd like to talk about why the flexibility afforded by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera system makes it my favorite.
Google Play Games for PC is more accessible than ever with support for new regions and more hardware
Google timed a pretty exciting announcement to the Game Awards last year, as it promised to bring Play Games to PC in beta. Unfortunately, this test started out with some strict requirements, including a limited number of regions and supported games and the need for a dedicated graphics card. Starting today, Google's made it easier to join in the fun as it expands Play Games for PC to new regions and hardware as an open beta.
How to take better photos with your Android phone
Smartphone cameras have come a long way in the last decade. The best Android smartphones now come with bigger and higher resolution camera sensors, which makes taking great photos easier than ever. If anything, you will have a tough time taking potato-quality shots, given the advancements in image processing. How...
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 leak spills the beans on Qualcomm's midrange rebrand
Last year, Qualcomm switched up its branding by changing its long-standing Snapdragon naming scheme. Instead of having three-digit CPU names, the company opted for something simpler, starting with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The first number indicates the chip range, while the second indicates the generation it belongs to. Since Qualcomm introduced its new branding, we've seen three chips — the 8 Gen 1, the 8+ Gen 1, and the mid-range 7 Gen 1. Soon, a new, even lower-end member will join the family.
Samsung seeds another One UI Watch 4.5 beta for the Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung has been running the One UI Watch 4.5 beta program based on Wear OS 3.5 for the Galaxy Watch 4 series the entire summer. The company officially announced the skin in mid-July and mentioned that it should arrive for the Watch 4 lineup in Q3 2022. So far, the Korean giant has seeded five beta builds, with newer releases focusing on bug fixes and stability. As the promised launch timeline is fast approaching, Samsung has seeded another beta build of One UI Watch 4.5 with plenty of bug fixes.
When and how to shoot in RAW on your phone
Mobile photography has become impressive over the last decade. From pixilated images on your Motorola Razr to shots that rival professional photography, the meteoric rise of smartphone camera technology has given way to a bounty of amateur enthusiasts that want to get the most out of their images. And while the basics of how smartphone cameras work are straightforward, tools like RAW image files are a bit more complicated. Still, if you know how and when to shoot in RAW, you can take your mobile photography game to another level with devices like the Google Pixel 6 Pro or the Samsung S22 Ultra.
Logitech's leaked cloud gaming handheld supports Android games
On August 2nd, Logitech G and Tencent games announced a partnership to create a cloud gaming handheld. It sounded a bit like an online-only Nintendo Switch, and thanks to leaks by Evan Blass (via The Verge), we can see what this device is going to look like. These leaks show...
Beginner's tips to smartphone photo editing
Are you a novice when it comes to smartphone photography? Whether you've opened the settings menu of your camera app or not, getting professional-caliber photos with your smartphone isn't as difficult as some would have you believe. With a few handy tips, an editing tool here and there, a bit of confidence, and one of the best Android smartphones, you can impress friends and family with some of the best pictures they've ever seen.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: How I learned to stop worrying and love foldables
Samsung and its Z Flip 4 have managed to do the impossible: I think I've been convinced that I actually like folding smartphones. While foldable display panel tech has always made for an impressive demo, actually building a phone around that kind of unproven, nascent hardware felt somewhere between unnecessary and foolhardy. Rather than refining an existing, proven design, here we had phones almost actively looking for new ways to fail.
Sony Xperia 5 IV may arrive next week, event confirmed for September 1
With IFA 2022 right around the corner, we had been expecting to hear something from Sony Mobile as it’s a mainstay of the yearly Berlin tech event. Sony Mobile has confirmed a launch event for September 1, and while it hasn’t revealed the exact Xperia models we’ll be seeing, there’s a big hint that makes us think it’ll be the anticipated Sony Xperia 5 IV.
Google Keep's new tile lets you quickly make notes on your Wear OS 3 smartwatch
Google Keep’s latest update brings one of the quickest ways to make a note, and it may even prove more beneficial than using the equivalent app on your phone. A new tile for Wear OS 3 brings an easy-to-find option to jot down your thoughts quickly and easily by swiping from the watch face.
Latest Pixel bug means Google Assistant won't default to voice for some users
Google Assistant is great when it works. Unfortunately, there are inaccuracies all too often, with it just not understanding what you’re asking it to do or the hotword not triggering correctly. The latest Assistant bug on Pixel phones is of a different nature, though. Some Pixel owners report that the Assistant is bringing up the keyboard instead of voice input, refusing to listen to them even when triggering it via “Hey Google.”
Weekend poll: How important is camera performance when buying a phone?
We're just wrapping up Mobile Photography Week at Android Police, where we've covered everything from tips and tricks for improving your shots to our favorite accessories and more. Mobile photography has proven itself to be the dominant way most of us capture the world around us, making it easier to leave the DSLR in the hotel room and step out into a foreign city with only the gadget in your pocket. There's only one question remaining: how important is camera performance to you, dear reader?
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Which premium buds are best for you?
Samsung and Google make some of the best earbuds you can buy to use with an Android phone, and each has a new Pro pair on the market. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Pixel Buds Pro are both high-end earbuds with Active Noise Canceling, and they're priced very similarly: Samsung's are $230, Google's are $200. Both are great for different reasons, but the choice between the two comes down to more than which brand of phone you have.
DuckDuckGo is making tracker removal for emails available to everyone
DuckDuckGo has built a reputation for being a privacy-oriented service provider with offerings such as a tracker-free search engine and a web browser for computers and mobile devices, among others. Last year, the company unveiled a feature in beta called Email Protection — it's a forwarding service designed to remove trackers from emails, thus preserving user privacy. Unfortunately for wannabe testers, they had to sit on a waitlist before they could try it out. That changed recently, with DuckDuckGo now allowing anyone to access the feature.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is finally getting Android 12L, with new taskbar in tow
Android 13 might be already out, but before it came, Android 12L. The first incremental update to Android in a long time, the update also marked Google's return to improving its software experience for large screens, which it has largely neglected in recent years. After all, with foldable phones becoming more popular, it makes sense to make Android decent to use on them. The new Galaxy Z Fold 4 notably launched with Android 12L. Now, the large-screen OS is appearing on Samsung's latest tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8 range.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review: Suffering for slimness
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was the culmination of years of dreams, desperate pleas, and corporate collaboration, as Google and Samsung finally came together to give us the amazing Android smartwatch that Android owners deserved. The Exynos chipset inside ran circles around the outdated Qualcomm chipsets of its competitors. It gave us Samsung’s refined hardware and software experience with the Google services and apps that we’d missed out on earlier Tizen-based Galaxy Watch models.
