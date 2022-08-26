Read full article on original website
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Ike Mikaele, Long Beach Poly Football. Long Beach Poly senior linebacker Ike...
Football: Long Beach Poly Wins Grudge Match With Serra
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Give the Long Beach Poly football team some bonus points for honesty. After their grudge match win over rival Serra, nobody on the Jackrabbits was pretending that it was a regular second-week victory. With a string of one-score defeats–including a heartbreaker in the state playoffs last year–it was obvious that this week meant more for Poly. And the Jackrabbits played like it on the field, too, asserting their will and dominating on both sides of the ball in a 17-3 victory over the Cavaliers.
Long Beach State Soccer Falls to Washington
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The game was off from the first second for the Long Beach State women’s soccer team as they hosted Washington, with the Beach looking for their first win of the season. A Huskies player began running down the field prior to the ball being kicked off, resulting in a deep possession for Washington to start the game, and an early disadvantage for the Beach. Things didn’t get much better after that in a 5-1 setback for Long Beach State.
Andy Fee’s Quick Switch From Long Beach State to Washington
It was a weird weekend to be Andy Fee. The now-former Long Beach State athletic director had his last day at the university on Friday, having spent the last week saying goodbyes. Then on Sunday, he was a spectator at the Long Beach State and Washington women’s soccer game, a bizarre coincidental quirk of timing that saw him saying goodbye to his old school and hello to his new one.
Long Beach Alums Power USA Sports Victories
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. As is the case every summer, Long Beach sports products are filling the ranks of USA national...
Long Beach State Names Interim Athletics Director Ted Kadowaki
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. Long Beach State President Jane Close Conoley has announced that Ted Kadowaki will serve as the interim athletics director after Andy Fee stepped down earlier this month. Kadowaki served as LBSU’s fiscal manager...
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
Talon Marks
Bruno Mars tribute in Norwalk concert
The city of Norwalk hosted the Friday night concert featuring Bruno Mars tribute band from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m at 12138 Front St. between San Antonio Drive and Funston Avenue. Friday night concert was free admission to all residents where they had food trucks and booths, vendors, art booths, kid activities and a small car show.
California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas
There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
Brutal late-summer heat wave coming to Southern California
Long Beach will see highs in the upper 80s, rising to 89 and 91 next weekend. The post Brutal late-summer heat wave coming to Southern California appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Vanessa Bryant’s award over leaked crash photos reduced by $1M after error discovered
LOS ANGELES — The $16 million verdict awarded to Vanessa Bryant by a federal jury on Wednesday will be reduced by $1 million after a juror discovered an error on the verdict and informed the court, USA Today reported. Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball Hall of Famer Kobe...
Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA
A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
Forno Banci Debuting in 2nd and PCH Late Summer
The eatery will join several other restaurants coming to the shopping center
moneyinc.com
The 10 Richest Neighborhoods in Los Angeles in 2022
Every city has some areas that are expensive and other neighborhoods that are considered affordable. In most cases, the most expensive places to live are also the richest, as they are home to the highest earners. The residents’ high salaries are what enable people to live in the best areas, as they need a substantial income to cover the cost of paying a mortgage or rent plus other living costs. So, what are the richest neighborhoods in L.A? Here are the 10 richest neighborhoods in Los Angeles based on the median income of the residents.
Fire Wings Continues SoCal Expansion with Four New LA Sites
The company will expand to Downey, Long Beach, Monterey Park, and West Covina
onscene.tv
Head On Crash Sends Four To Trauma Center | Fullerton
08.26.2022 | 8:29 PM | FULLERTON – Around 8:30 Friday night, a reports of a crash on Orangethorpe Avenue just east of were sent to 911 dispatchers in the city of Fullerton. Arriving units from the Fullerton Fire Department found two cars with heavy front end damage on the eastbound side of Orangethorpe, East of Lemon Street. The two cars collided head on with silver Nissan Altima facing wrong way in lanes. A total of four people were sent to local trauma centers. The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Fullerton Police Department. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
monovisions.com
Tod Papageorge: “The Beaches 1975-1981”
Danziger Gallery L.A. is pleased to present the first showing of Tod Papageorge’s photographs taken in the late seventies and early eighties of Los Angeles beachgoers. An early participant in the American school of street photography Tod Papageorge’s path has taken him from the streets of New York to the capitals of Europe, from black and white to color, and from small to mid-sized cameras. Central to his art (if not his life) is the question of what makes a photograph extraordinary, even as he uses nothing more than direct observation of our common, physical world in his efforts to trace a revelatory moment.
msn.com
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
5 SoCal colleges among 25 ‘most beautiful’ campuses in country: survey
The Princeton Review has released its rankings of the prettiest college campuses in the country, as determined by a survey of over 160,000 students from colleges and universities across the nation.
