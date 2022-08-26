ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Martin Lewis hits back at claims that he's 'doom-mongering' as energy price cap soars

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

If someone with significant financial expertise such as Martin Lewis is stressing just how bad the hike in energy bills will be for many families, then we’re inclined to say that people have a good reason to be angry and concerned.

The ‘Money Saving Expert’ has been doing a round of broadcast interviews this morning, on the day the energy regulator Ofgem confirmed the energy price cap for dual fuel will rocket to £3,549 a year for the average household.

“It’s clear the new prime minister will need to act further to tackle the impact of the price rises that are coming in October and next year,” said Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley, adding that the new cap will be “very worrying for many”.

Mr Lewis, however, went further , branding the increase “hideous” but “not a surprise”.

Bizarrely, his comments on Friday have reportedly led to him facing accusations of “catastrophising” about the situation, as if the fact that many people will be unable to afford their energy bills this winter isn’t an utter catastrophe.

Addressing this on Twitter , he wrote: “I’ve been accused of catastrophising about the energy hikes that have now come true. Yet let me be plain, ‘doom-mongering’ or not.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“More help is desperately needed for [the] poorest or people will die this winter due to unaffordability of an 80 per cent SO FAR energy price cap hike.”

Oh yes, because there’s talk of the £3,549 figure rising even more in 2023.

Twitter users have been quick to heap praise on the work Mr Lewis has been doing amid the crisis, with some pointing out that the campaigner previously used to advise on the best credit cards before warning of actual deaths as a result of a devastating financial crisis:

The UK government previously announced a range of measures to support households totalling £1,200 – including a £400 energy bill discount for all households paid in six instalments from October to March 2023, a £650 payment for those on means-tested benefits, and a disability cost of living payment of £150 next month for individuals on disability benefits.

Although of course, all of this was announced before Friday’s price cap was announced. So that’s great.

Oh, and no government minister was made available to the media this morning to answer questions about the new price cap, either – and that hasn’t exactly helped the feelings of anger, unease and fear felt by members of the public:

Yeah, something tells us Martin Lewis has every reason to be alarmed.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

No govt minister turned up to talk to media about energy price cap and people are angry

It’s always reassuring to hear from a government minister about what help is available when, say, there’s a massive hike in the energy price cap which some households will struggle to afford – but this is the UK government we’re talking about.Perhaps unsurprisingly, not a single cabinet minister from the outgoing Boris Johnson government was put forward to do the media rounds on Friday morning, right when the energy regulator Ofgem confirmed the price cap for dual fuel for an average household will surge to £3,549 per year.Its CEO, Jonathan Brearley, said: “The Government support package is delivering help right...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Indy100

The energy crisis could spell the end of pubs and that is the last straw

Soaring energy bills could cause thousands of pubs to close, the beer industry has said, in proof that the crisis has really gone too far.The bosses of companies owning almost half of the UK’s 47,000 pubs said tenants were already giving notice because they could not cope with energy bills, which are due to rise more than fivefold in some cases, according to the Guardian.Businesses do not benefit from a cap on what suppliers can charge for gas and electricity, unlike households, and the sector is still recovering from the Covid pandemic when pubs were forced to close for months.Sign...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Indy100

Cost of living crisis: Here’s the support available for young people amid rising food and energy bills

As the cost of living crisis continues with a surge in the energy price cap announced for October, different communities are feeling the financial pressure in different ways. Disabled people face extra electricity costs which come with charging and using medical equipment, and one in five young people are considering ditching plans to study at university.The troubling statistic, unearthed in a poll commissioned by The Open University, is just one of several figures revealed through the survey of 1,000 young people. Almost a third (32 per cent) say they are feeling the impact of inflation in their daily lives, while...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Brady
Indy100

Indy100

188K+
Followers
15K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy