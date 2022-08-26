ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Bicyclist, 82, killed in Rolando hit-and-run crash; driver arrested

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

An SUV driver, accused of fatally striking a bicyclist Thursday afternoon in Rolando, initially fled the scene before she returned an hour later and was arrested, San Diego police said.

The crash happened about 2:55 p.m. on College Avenue between El Cajon Boulevard and University Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims wrote in a news release.

The driver, a 52-year-old woman, was heading north in a Cadillac SRX when she "made an unsafe movement to the right and struck the bicyclist with the right front of her (SUV)," Heims wrote in the news release.

The 82-year-old victim was riding in a bicycle lane when he was struck near Adelaide Avenue, Heims said. He sustained multiple serious injuries and later died at a hospital. His name was not released.

Police arrested the Cadillac's driver on suspicion of felony hit and run, Heims said. Police did not identify the woman; investigators don't believe she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The San Diego Police Department's traffic division is investigating the crash.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

