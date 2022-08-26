ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Worth, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lake Worth, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

'Give me your money', restaurant employee robbed of her tips

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A restaurant employee was robbed at gunpoint after her shift on Sunday night. The Boca Raton Police Department says the incident took place in the parking lot of the Town Center Mall just before 9:30 p.m. The victim was walking to her car after her shift at True Food Kitchen, when she noted a blue sedan driving towards her.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citation#Volunteers#The Internal Affairs#Pbso
cbs12.com

Woman reported missing in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a missing woman from Stuart. According to police, 42-year-old Adrian Patricia Robinson left east Stuart on Saturday at 3 a.m. while driving a 2007 Honda Pilot. Police found the car abandoned at a family member's home in Fort Pierce with the keys still inside of it.
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Woman airlifted to hospital after road rage shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after a road rage shooting on Sunday at 8:14 a.m. According to West Palm Beach police, the incident began with an exchange of words between several people in a 2016 red Nissan Altima and a 44-year-old woman at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Police arrest college student for bringing gun to campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a college student from Chicago for bringing a gun to campus on Saturday. West Palm Beach police said staff at Keiser University alerted officers of an investigation that led to the discovery of the gun and two magazines in the student's dorm room at the campus on N. Military Trail.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs12.com

Slightly drier Tuesday ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're waking up to drier conditions to get our Tuesday started, but there are some showers moving through the area. Temperatures are in the 70s and low 80s to start. We will warm back to the low 90s for the afternoon, with a heat index near 100 degrees.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Charlie Crist selects Miami teachers union president as running mate

MIAMI (CBS12) — Democrat Charlie Crist announced his running mate in the Florida governor's race. Crist selected 42-year-old Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of United Teachers of Dade, the teachers union in Miami, which is also the largest teachers union in the southeast United States. The announcement took place Saturday...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Company from Jupiter built engine for Artemis 1

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News is counting down to Monday’s launch of Artemis 1. In the mission, an unmanned space-craft (the Orion capsule) will orbit the moon and return to earth. Orion will ride on a rocket called The SLS (Space Launch System). Parts for SLS...
JUPITER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy