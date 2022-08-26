Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
GPS tracker, shooter's palm print found on victim's car in Greenacres shooting
GREENACRES, Fla (CBS12) — Two men from Broward County are locked up, one in Palm Beach County, in connection to a shooting in Greenacres. And from the evidence, investigators believe the shooter and his accomplice used a GPS tracker to keep tabs on the victim in the days before the shooting.
cbs12.com
Police: Man kills longtime friend in shooting in West Palm Beach, no charges
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a man from Lake Worth shot and killed his longtime friend at an apartment in West Palm Beach. The shooting happened Friday night at the Emerald Isle apartment complex on San Marino Boulevard. The first officers on scene found the 25-year-old...
cbs12.com
Police: 17 year old purse snatcher arrested after officers recognize suspect
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they recognized the 17-year-old boy who stole someone's purse after he was caught on surveillance video on Sunday. The incident took place on Sunday, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. The suspect snatched the purse from the victim at the Walmart off of Gatlin Blvd.
cbs12.com
WATCH: Port St. Lucie Police officer dragged from car during traffic stop
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An officer of the Port St. Lucie Police Department said he was dragged from a car he pulled over during a routine traffic stop on Saturday morning. The officer noticed 19-year-old Dylan Morgan's vehicle when he was on patrol on SW Tulip Blvd....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs12.com
Sheriff: Woman jumps from speeding car after driver leads deputies on chase
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Delray Beach was arrested on Sunday after deputies say they were forced to ram his car to end a high-speed chase that included a woman leaping from the car at high-speed. Deputies say they saw a white 2020 Jeep driving recklessly...
cbs12.com
15 year old steals Mercedes, police chase leads to fatal crash: Sheriff
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Two teenagers were arrested by the Broward Sheriff's Office after detectives say the duo stole a car and were involved in a deadly crash on Sunday morning. According to investigators, Fort Lauderdale police were chasing a stolen 2021 Mercedes Benz E350 just before 6...
cbs12.com
911 audio released after road rage incident leaves woman in critical condition
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — New 911 audio from the West Palm Peach police department is shedding light on the moments a woman was shot during a road rage incident over the weekend. That woman is still in the hospital in critical condition after she was shot in...
cbs12.com
'Give me your money', restaurant employee robbed of her tips
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A restaurant employee was robbed at gunpoint after her shift on Sunday night. The Boca Raton Police Department says the incident took place in the parking lot of the Town Center Mall just before 9:30 p.m. The victim was walking to her car after her shift at True Food Kitchen, when she noted a blue sedan driving towards her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs12.com
Woman reported missing in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a missing woman from Stuart. According to police, 42-year-old Adrian Patricia Robinson left east Stuart on Saturday at 3 a.m. while driving a 2007 Honda Pilot. Police found the car abandoned at a family member's home in Fort Pierce with the keys still inside of it.
cbs12.com
$3,000 reward offered in July 4th double homicide investigation
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is offering up to a $3,000 reward for information on a double homicide of Gerhode Ocean and Joney Dolcine that took place on July 4. Both men died after being shot multiple times at a party on SW 3rd...
cbs12.com
Woman airlifted to hospital after road rage shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after a road rage shooting on Sunday at 8:14 a.m. According to West Palm Beach police, the incident began with an exchange of words between several people in a 2016 red Nissan Altima and a 44-year-old woman at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
cbs12.com
Police arrest college student for bringing gun to campus
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a college student from Chicago for bringing a gun to campus on Saturday. West Palm Beach police said staff at Keiser University alerted officers of an investigation that led to the discovery of the gun and two magazines in the student's dorm room at the campus on N. Military Trail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs12.com
Family members, bystanders help rescue and revive unconscious boy from hotel pool
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen girl and bystanders helped rescue and revive a young boy who nearly drowned in a hotel pool in West Palm Beach. The dramatic rescue happened Friday night at the Springhill Suites Hotel off Metrocentre Boulevard. Police said a 911 caller said...
cbs12.com
Fishermen identified after drowning in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have identified the two men who drowned at the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge near West Boca. According to the sheriff's office, the victims were identified as Celso Santizo Cobon, 20, and Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso, 30. The sheriff's office...
cbs12.com
Mom: Guard opened cell, encouraged brawl behind bars, let inmate bleed profusely from face
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two inmates in a fight that ended with an eyebrow bite. The reported instigator was freed, but the sheriff's deputy who should've kept it from happening is accused of keeping it under wraps so tight that neither got medical attention, and he insisted the whole thing never happened.
cbs12.com
Slightly drier Tuesday ahead
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're waking up to drier conditions to get our Tuesday started, but there are some showers moving through the area. Temperatures are in the 70s and low 80s to start. We will warm back to the low 90s for the afternoon, with a heat index near 100 degrees.
cbs12.com
'It had to be his way or no way' with Nikolas Cruz, mother gave him 'whatever he wanted'
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — Nikolas Cruz's difficult upbringing was on display when the defense played a recording of a close friend of his late adoptive mother. Finai Browd — who worked with Lynda Cruz in the 1980s in New York — was questioned in a remote deposition on July 14 and described Cruz as extremely happy after adopting Nikolas.
cbs12.com
Palm Beach Gardens & Atlantic thrill in week one of the Friday Night Blitz
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The first week of High School football proved to be thrilling, with Palm Beach Gardens staging a major overtime comeback win over Atlantic, and Dwyer drawing huge crowds against Jupiter in another classic cross town battle. Click on the video link for all...
cbs12.com
Charlie Crist selects Miami teachers union president as running mate
MIAMI (CBS12) — Democrat Charlie Crist announced his running mate in the Florida governor's race. Crist selected 42-year-old Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of United Teachers of Dade, the teachers union in Miami, which is also the largest teachers union in the southeast United States. The announcement took place Saturday...
cbs12.com
Company from Jupiter built engine for Artemis 1
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News is counting down to Monday’s launch of Artemis 1. In the mission, an unmanned space-craft (the Orion capsule) will orbit the moon and return to earth. Orion will ride on a rocket called The SLS (Space Launch System). Parts for SLS...
Comments / 0