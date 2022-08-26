ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie, WA

valleyrecord.com

Local distillery calls for plums for gin amid low harvest yield from local farms

The award-winning local craft spirits maker, Copperworks Distilling Co. is on the hills of releasing their second-ever batch of Plum Gin and they are looking for plum donations from the community amid low harvest yields this year. The Copperworks Plum Gin, 2021 Harvest was produced by infusing Copperworks Small Batch...
KENT, WA
The Suburban Times

What’s happening on the SR 167 Completion Project

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. When traveling on either surface streets or I-5 through the City of Fife this summer, you will likely notice construction activities for the SR 167 Completion Project have started once again. On July 8, project partners met for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the...
FIFE, WA
moderncampground.com

Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
SILVERDALE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver

Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
EDMONDS, WA
kpug1170.com

Invasive Grasshopper Spotted In Western Washington

EVERETT, Wash. – We’ve dealt with giant hornets, massive moths, and now: a large grasshopper with striped eyes. The state Department of Agriculture is asking residents near Everett to be on the lookout for invasive Egyptian grasshoppers. One was spotted in Everett, and department entomologist Sven Spichiger tells...
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Youth 18 and younger can ride transit for free starting Sept. 1

Beginning Sept. 1, riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit. With the launch of the Free Youth Transit Pass program, young riders can use current classic blue youth ORCA...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
msn.com

Wrong median paint color had to be redone on Highway 99

Some new lane paint on Highway 99 south of Everett made Erik Robins do a double take this summer. The Lynnwood man noticed fresh striping between 148th Street SW and Airport Road. But at some left turn medians, the color looked wrong in mid-July. Instead of a solid color, half...
EVERETT, WA
idesignarch.com

Stately Country Farmhouse with Stone Lookout Tower

This timeless country house in Sammamish, Washington is a stunning stone and wood farmhouse retreat with nature infused into every room. Designed by Gelotte Hommas Drivdahl Architecture, the 7,300-square-foot home features a spacious main living room with clerestory windows that flood the space with natural light. The great room with vaulted ceiling contains the kitchen, dining and living area.
SAMMAMISH, WA
KING 5

South Seattle Kung Fu studio on brink of closure

SEATTLE — A beloved Kung Fu studio in south Seattle is on the brink of closure, after more than two years of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeffrey Chon is in the fight of his life, for the survival of his small business, "JunHong's Kung Fu Club" in south Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Craving catfish? Seattle's best comes from a gas station - Fuel Up

SEATTLE — They bread it, fry it, and sell up to 1,100 pounds of it a week. The Beacon Hill Shell Station and Deli has been serving catfish, hot and crispy, for 16 years. It’s $8.99 a pound, and it walks out the door the instant it comes out of the fryer. They couldn’t keep it in the display case when we were there midday on a Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

After three tries, pet cemetery becomes historical landmark

KENT, Wash. — After three attempts to get a local pet cemetery designated a historic landmark, a community group has finally found success. The King County Landmarks Commission designated the Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery a historic landmark on Thursday. Community members and advocates have been trying to protect the cemetery,...
KING COUNTY, WA
constructiondive.com

Seattle-area light rail extensions delayed by myriad problems

A slew of issues have delayed construction on the $10 billion Sound Transit expansion project, which will eventually extend light rail service from Seattle to western Washington state. The problems include a monthslong local concrete workers strike, pandemic-related delays, a collapsed embankment and issues with track supports that the contractors,...
SEATTLE, WA

