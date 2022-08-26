Read full article on original website
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
valleyrecord.com
Local distillery calls for plums for gin amid low harvest yield from local farms
The award-winning local craft spirits maker, Copperworks Distilling Co. is on the hills of releasing their second-ever batch of Plum Gin and they are looking for plum donations from the community amid low harvest yields this year. The Copperworks Plum Gin, 2021 Harvest was produced by infusing Copperworks Small Batch...
The Suburban Times
What’s happening on the SR 167 Completion Project
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. When traveling on either surface streets or I-5 through the City of Fife this summer, you will likely notice construction activities for the SR 167 Completion Project have started once again. On July 8, project partners met for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the...
moderncampground.com
Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington
Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
myedmondsnews.com
Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver
Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Work Now Underway on Western Washington’s Largest Pavement Repair Project…Including I-90 in North Bend!
After a spring and summer of slowdowns, lane closures, and bumpy roads, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project is underway in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that...
Yakima Herald Republic
Review: 2 years in, THING is already WA’s best destination festival
PORT TOWNSEND — Rhian Teasdale was feeling the vibes. The lead singer/guitarist for U.K. rockers Wet Leg, easily the buzziest band playing this weekend's THING festival, had just bopped her way through a fizzy, fun-loving indie-pop nugget when she took a minute to survey the modest Friday crowd basking in a pocket of afternoon sunshine.
KOMO News
Ballard residents are taking back their street, moving heavy planters in to keep RVs out
SEATTLE — Frustrated and fed up. Some Ballard residents are taking back their street. They've moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation - some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
Washington Man Survives Cougar Encounter At Olympic National Park
'It’s one of them life or death situations.'
Tacoma Daily Index
For the first time, camera station documents a Pacific marten in Olympic National Forest
Olympia, WA — A Pacific marten has been recorded by a motion-triggered wildlife camera, marking the first time the species has been recorded by a camera survey in Olympic National Forest. As part of an ongoing collaboration, Woodland Park Zoo partnered with Olympic National Forest last summer to install...
kpug1170.com
Invasive Grasshopper Spotted In Western Washington
EVERETT, Wash. – We’ve dealt with giant hornets, massive moths, and now: a large grasshopper with striped eyes. The state Department of Agriculture is asking residents near Everett to be on the lookout for invasive Egyptian grasshoppers. One was spotted in Everett, and department entomologist Sven Spichiger tells...
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Youth 18 and younger can ride transit for free starting Sept. 1
Beginning Sept. 1, riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit. With the launch of the Free Youth Transit Pass program, young riders can use current classic blue youth ORCA...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Review | Returning to ‘The Attic’ at the Salish Lodge and Spa After a Long Absence
One of my favorite Valley spots has always been the dining room at the Salish Lodge & Spa. I love it SO much; I sometimes forget the existence of another yummy spot, and I really shouldn’t. Last week when my friend Susan and I were looking for a place...
msn.com
Mukilteo adds overnight, long-term parking to redeveloped waterfront
MUKILTEO — For years, the lot across from Ivar’s was a holding block for cars waiting for the ferry. Now, the lot spells freedom to frolic at the Mukilteo waterfront for as long as you desire. A parking lot with 99 spaces is set to open Friday, just...
msn.com
Wrong median paint color had to be redone on Highway 99
Some new lane paint on Highway 99 south of Everett made Erik Robins do a double take this summer. The Lynnwood man noticed fresh striping between 148th Street SW and Airport Road. But at some left turn medians, the color looked wrong in mid-July. Instead of a solid color, half...
idesignarch.com
Stately Country Farmhouse with Stone Lookout Tower
This timeless country house in Sammamish, Washington is a stunning stone and wood farmhouse retreat with nature infused into every room. Designed by Gelotte Hommas Drivdahl Architecture, the 7,300-square-foot home features a spacious main living room with clerestory windows that flood the space with natural light. The great room with vaulted ceiling contains the kitchen, dining and living area.
South Seattle Kung Fu studio on brink of closure
SEATTLE — A beloved Kung Fu studio in south Seattle is on the brink of closure, after more than two years of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeffrey Chon is in the fight of his life, for the survival of his small business, "JunHong's Kung Fu Club" in south Seattle.
KING-5
Craving catfish? Seattle's best comes from a gas station - Fuel Up
SEATTLE — They bread it, fry it, and sell up to 1,100 pounds of it a week. The Beacon Hill Shell Station and Deli has been serving catfish, hot and crispy, for 16 years. It’s $8.99 a pound, and it walks out the door the instant it comes out of the fryer. They couldn’t keep it in the display case when we were there midday on a Monday.
After three tries, pet cemetery becomes historical landmark
KENT, Wash. — After three attempts to get a local pet cemetery designated a historic landmark, a community group has finally found success. The King County Landmarks Commission designated the Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery a historic landmark on Thursday. Community members and advocates have been trying to protect the cemetery,...
constructiondive.com
Seattle-area light rail extensions delayed by myriad problems
A slew of issues have delayed construction on the $10 billion Sound Transit expansion project, which will eventually extend light rail service from Seattle to western Washington state. The problems include a monthslong local concrete workers strike, pandemic-related delays, a collapsed embankment and issues with track supports that the contractors,...
