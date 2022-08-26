Ozzy Osbourne has reportedly had it with the U.S., according to a recent interview with The Guardian, where the heavy metal star revealed his family’s reasoning behind their return to England — mass shootings. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day,” Osbourne told the outlet. “God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy.” The former reality TV star says the move back to his home country isn’t about his health. Instead, he’s worried about his own safety in the U.S., adding that he doesn’t want to end up in Forest Lawn, a Los Angeles cemetery hosting the final resting places of a number of celebrities. “America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”Read it at The Guardian

