Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
Musk cites whistleblower as new reason to exit Twitter deal
Elon Musk and Twitter lobbed salvos at each other Tuesday in the latest round of legal filings over the billionaire Tesla CEO’s efforts to rescind his offer to buy the social media platform. Musk filed more paperwork to terminate his agreement to buy Twitter, this time based on information in a whistleblower complaint filed by Twitter’s former head of security. Twitter fired back by saying his attempt to back out of the deal is “invalid and wrongful.” In an SEC filing, Musk said his legal team notified Twitter of “additional bases” for ending the deal on top of the ones given in the original termination notice issued in July. In a letter to Twitter Inc., which was included in the filing, Musk’s advisors cited the whistleblower report by former executive Peiter Zatko — also known by his hacker handle “Mudge.”
Facebook's Zuckerberg Has an Unexpected Culprit for His Mistake
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media empire Meta Platforms (META) , has regularly faced controversies and scandals. And most often, these controversies are provoked by decisions taken by one of his platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or WhatsApp). Facebook, which had 2.93 billion monthly active users as of June 30, is the social network that causes the most problems.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
RELATED PEOPLE
Joe Rogan Busts Mark Zuckerberg’s Balls For Sipping Water Like A Robot During The Senate Hearing
I still can’t believe that we finally got the showdown we never knew we needed, between Joe Rogan and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. This is basically like “millionaire hippie meets billionaire robot,” and it’s incredibly fascinating to see these two completely opposite ended personalities collide. We...
Britney Spears posts bombshell video, declines ‘lots of money’ for Oprah interview
Britney Spears is telling her story in her own words. The pop superstar released a bombshell 22-minute audio clip on YouTube Sunday about the “abuse” she experienced as a result of her conservatorship and also shared why she turned down “lots of money” to do a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I get nothing out of sharing all of this,” Spears, 40, said. “I have offers to do interviews with Oprah and so many people [for] lots and lots of money, but it’s insane. I don’t want any of it. For me, it’s beyond a sit-down proper interview.” The “Hold Me Closer” singer...
AOL Corp
Civil rights icon Andrew Young cites Inflation Reduction Act as a sign of progress
During a recent episode of "Influencers with Andy Serwer," civil rights activist and former ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young praised the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. “It's taken us a long time,” Young told Yahoo Finance. “But Joe Biden got a bill passed last night, but we've...
Washington Examiner
Trump defends Truth Social amid reports of financial trouble
Former President Donald Trump is defending his social media app Truth Social amid reports that the app is experiencing some financial trouble. Truth Social owes RightForge, an internet infrastructure company for conservative causes, roughly $1.6 million in backdated payments, sources familiar with the matter told Axios. But the criticism stems from "Fake News Media" being "devastated" by how well his social media app is doing and "working overtime" to bring it down, the former president wrote on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ozzy Osbourne Moving Out of the U.S., Has Had Enough with Mass Shootings
Ozzy Osbourne has reportedly had it with the U.S., according to a recent interview with The Guardian, where the heavy metal star revealed his family’s reasoning behind their return to England — mass shootings. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day,” Osbourne told the outlet. “God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy.” The former reality TV star says the move back to his home country isn’t about his health. Instead, he’s worried about his own safety in the U.S., adding that he doesn’t want to end up in Forest Lawn, a Los Angeles cemetery hosting the final resting places of a number of celebrities. “America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”Read it at The Guardian
UK TV Drama Agreement: Pact & Bectu Agree Last Minute Extension
EXCLUSIVE: Pact and Bectu have agreed a last minute extension to the UK TV Drama Agreement negotiations, resurrecting the possibility of a deal being struck over the next month. The trade body and broadcasting union, who have been at loggerheads for months over the deal relating to working conditions, hours and overtime, will return to the negotiating table later this week, with the agreement supposed to run out on September 1 but now extended until September 30. “For both Pact and Bectu and our respective members, the priority is a fair and transparent collective agreement, said a joint statement. “To that end...
FOXBusiness
House Democrats demand Twitter put forth plan for combatting midterms 'misinformation'
House Democrats want answers from Twitter about how the social media giant plans to combat "misinformation" during the 2022 midterm elections. In a letter to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., criticized Twitter after whistleblower Peiter Zatko accused the social media giant of having a leaky security system in a complaint filed earlier this month. After Twitter tried to sidestep Zatko’s accusations, the two Democrats demanded the company answer several questions related to Zatko’s complaint.
Washington Examiner
It is not newsworthy that some celebrity has conservative family members
Nothing is more pathetic than the impulse for social media-obsessed liberals to whine and complain any time a celebrity is loosely associated with some conservative cause or person. Nothing, that is, except for the fact that this impulse has gripped chunks of establishment media. Actress Sydney Sweeney was shamed across...
Comments / 0