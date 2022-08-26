Read full article on original website
Marijuana Biz Expands In Louisiana
Earlier this month, the Louisiana Pharmacy Board gave the okay for the state to open new medical marijuana pharmacies. According to the New Orleans Advocate seven out of the nine legal marijuana pharmacies in Louisiana were found eligible to open “satellite” locations. The expansion comes as the legal...
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish's COVID cases up 22.2%; Louisiana cases surge 10.3%
New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 10.3% as 11,634 cases were reported. The previous week had 10,552 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked sixth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
WDSU
Insurance companies pulled out of Louisiana after Ida. Many homes remain unrepaired as a result
LAPLACE, La. — One year later, Hurricane Ida's destruction can still be seen across Southeast Louisiana. Many homeowners are still struggling to get their homes repaired after several insurance companies in the state went belly up. Rosalind Davis walked WDSU through the damage in her house in LaPlace. She...
msn.com
SNAP Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card EBT Payments Distribute Based on Social Security Number in September 2022
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once per month to Louisiana Purchase Cards, the state’s EBT card. Compare: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. Your Louisiana Purchase...
brproud.com
August 29: A day in history that forever changed Louisiana’s geography and residents’ lives in 2005, 2012, and 2021.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- August 29 will forever be a day that Louisiana residents will remember. Three hurricanes have made landfall on this day. Three storms severely altered our geography and lives, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser reflects on the anniversary of Hurricanes Katrina, Isaac, and Ida. Most of us remember exactly...
Louisiana Awarded Nearly $24 Million in Grants to Enhance Crime Victim Services and Compensation Payments
Louisiana Awarded Nearly $24 Million in Grants to Enhance Crime Victim Services and Compensation Payments. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced on August 26, 2022, that the State of Louisiana had received $23,554,389 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Office for Victims of Crime, to improve crime victim services in the state and to increase State compensation payments to eligible crime victims. Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) compensation funds provide financial support to victims of crime in the federal and state governments. Typically, the funds are provided by the state to local community-based organizations that provide direct services to crime victims.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Louisiana Bond Commission's targeting of New Orleans reeks of White Supremacy
In an attempt to make New Orleans officials enforce the state’s abortion ban, the Louisiana Bond Commission deferred an application for a $39 million line of credit for a project that would help mitigate flooding. Attorney General Jeff Landry said, “…we should not defer the ability to use the...
wbrz.com
After woman was denied abortion for baby with deadly diagnosis, attorney blames Louisiana's 'vague' laws
BATON ROUGE - The attorney representing a Louisiana mother whose fetus was diagnosed with a fatal abnormality wants Louisiana legislators to hold a special session clarifying its abortion laws after the woman was denied the procedure. Attorney Ben Crump spoke alongside Nancy Davis, whose unborn child is diagnosed with acrania,...
theadvocate.com
Letters: If Louisiana voted on abortion, how would politicians position themselves?
For decades, our politicians have used abortion as the battle cry to solicit votes. I believe that many felt that they would not have to vote in a decisive, meaningful way since Roe v. Wade was the law of the land. Now that Roe is overturned and the cat is...
westcentralsbest.com
Parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kalb.com
Louisiana Board of Pardons in investigation portion of Greenhouse, Jr. request in Mardis case
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole said it received a pardon application from Norris Greenhouse, Jr., the former Marksville deputy city marshal who pleaded guilty in Oct. 2017 in the case involving the Nov. 2015 shooting death of six-year-old Jeremy Mardis. Francis Abbott,...
Social Benefits Programs To Give You Up To $350
The state of Georgia plans to do more for its citizens. The state has tax refunds set for eligible taxpayers. And the Governor wants to do more to help other residents. This one-time financial support will go to Georgian citizens in social benefit programs. This direct payment aims to help people with inflation and other economic challenges.
Louisiana Attorney General Joins Agreement to Help Recover $34.2 Million for Service Members Defrauded by Jewelry Retailer
Louisiana Attorney General Joins Agreement to Help Recover $34.2 Million for Service Members Defrauded by Jewelry Retailer. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 25, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Attorney General announced that Attorney General Jeff Landry joined an agreement to recover $34.2 million for over 46,000 service members and veterans who had been duped and scammed by national jewelry store Harris Jewelry.
brproud.com
Road to Recovery: Louisiana’s Journey to Rebuild
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last two years, Louisiana has been hit by two of the strongest hurricanes in the state’s history. From Hurricanes Laura and Delta striking Cameron Parish just weeks apart in 2020, to Hurricane Ida bringing destruction in its wake through the bayou parishes nearly a year later. It has been a challenging road to recovery and a lot more needs to be done to make sure people aren’t falling through the cracks.
Louisiana Man Cited for Alleged Shrimping Violations, Gear, and 1,943 Pounds of Shrimp Also Seized
Louisiana Man Cited for Alleged Shrimping Violations, Gear, and 1,943 Pounds of Shrimp Also Seized. On August 26, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents cited a Delcambre, Louisiana, man for alleged shrimping violations on August 24 in St. Mary Parish. Jimmie Dupre Jr., 48,...
WDSU
Louisiana's lieutenant governor remembers Katrina's destruction in Plaquemines Parish
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Seventeen years ago Monday, Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Plaquemines Parish with 125 mile per hour winds and 15 to 19 feet of storm surge. Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was in the parish when the storm hit and helped to rebuild after. “If you...
L'Observateur
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business.
Lottery Reveals $250,000 in Powerball Winners Sold in Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery has revealed that tickets sold in Louisiana for a Powerball drawing last week have produced $250,000 in winners. These big wins continue Louisiana's "streak" of lottery luck. While the game's drawing did not produce a big jackpot winner a $250,000 payday, even if it is divided among two tickets is certainly nothing to sneeze at.
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft, Faces Prison time and A Fine
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft, Faces Prison time and A Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On august 26, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joshua Adams, age 30, from Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 24, 2022, after being charged in a one-count bill of information with Mail Theft, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1708.
wwno.org
Where are all the hurricanes? Meteorologist details Louisiana outlook during peak of storm season
On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, the WWNO/WRKF Coastal Desk reports on this year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season, and commemorates Hurricane Ida’s landfall one year ago. This episode originally aired on Monday, August 29, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above. Despite...
