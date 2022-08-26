ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Marijuana Biz Expands In Louisiana

Earlier this month, the Louisiana Pharmacy Board gave the okay for the state to open new medical marijuana pharmacies. According to the New Orleans Advocate seven out of the nine legal marijuana pharmacies in Louisiana were found eligible to open “satellite” locations. The expansion comes as the legal...
Iberville Parish's COVID cases up 22.2%; Louisiana cases surge 10.3%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 10.3% as 11,634 cases were reported. The previous week had 10,552 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked sixth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
SNAP Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card EBT Payments Distribute Based on Social Security Number in September 2022

Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once per month to Louisiana Purchase Cards, the state’s EBT card. Compare: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. Your Louisiana Purchase...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Awarded Nearly $24 Million in Grants to Enhance Crime Victim Services and Compensation Payments

Louisiana Awarded Nearly $24 Million in Grants to Enhance Crime Victim Services and Compensation Payments. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced on August 26, 2022, that the State of Louisiana had received $23,554,389 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Office for Victims of Crime, to improve crime victim services in the state and to increase State compensation payments to eligible crime victims. Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) compensation funds provide financial support to victims of crime in the federal and state governments. Typically, the funds are provided by the state to local community-based organizations that provide direct services to crime victims.
Cadrene Heslop

Social Benefits Programs To Give You Up To $350

The state of Georgia plans to do more for its citizens. The state has tax refunds set for eligible taxpayers. And the Governor wants to do more to help other residents. This one-time financial support will go to Georgian citizens in social benefit programs. This direct payment aims to help people with inflation and other economic challenges.
GEORGIA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Attorney General Joins Agreement to Help Recover $34.2 Million for Service Members Defrauded by Jewelry Retailer

Louisiana Attorney General Joins Agreement to Help Recover $34.2 Million for Service Members Defrauded by Jewelry Retailer. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 25, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Attorney General announced that Attorney General Jeff Landry joined an agreement to recover $34.2 million for over 46,000 service members and veterans who had been duped and scammed by national jewelry store Harris Jewelry.
Road to Recovery: Louisiana’s Journey to Rebuild

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last two years, Louisiana has been hit by two of the strongest hurricanes in the state’s history. From Hurricanes Laura and Delta striking Cameron Parish just weeks apart in 2020, to Hurricane Ida bringing destruction in its wake through the bayou parishes nearly a year later. It has been a challenging road to recovery and a lot more needs to be done to make sure people aren’t falling through the cracks.
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business.
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft, Faces Prison time and A Fine

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft, Faces Prison time and A Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On august 26, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joshua Adams, age 30, from Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 24, 2022, after being charged in a one-count bill of information with Mail Theft, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1708.
SLIDELL, LA

