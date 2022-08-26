Read full article on original website
Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave
LOS ANGELES - California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath...
High bacteria warning issued for four Los Angeles-area beaches
Health officials are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water at four popular Los Angeles-area beaches due to high bacteria levels. The affected beaches are: Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu “These warnings have been issued due […]
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
pasadenanow.com
New Watering Schedule Takes Effect on Wednesday
Effective Sept. 1, the Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) service area is under a one day per week outdoor irrigation schedule. The watering schedule allows homes with even-numbered street addresses to water on Mondays and local homes with odd-numbered street addresses to water on Tuesdays. Outdoor watering must take place...
foxla.com
4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps
LOS ANGELES - A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season. Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in...
Southern California schools brace for extreme heat, announce changes to student activities
School districts across Southern California are taking steps to protect students ahead of a blast of extreme heat that will hit the region this week. The Hart School District in the Santa Clarita Valley told KTLA Monday that it will shift afternoon sports practices to mornings and postpone some school events. Recess will also be […]
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita among number of communities set to experience ‘excessive’ heat wave
Santa Clarita is among a list of communities that are set to undergo an “excessive heat watch” this week, with high temperatures going into the triple digits for days on end. According to a press release from the National Weather Service, Santa Clarita, along with much of L.A....
Dangerous heat wave forecast for Southern California; triple digits on the way
A widespread heat wave headed to Southern California by midweek is expected to bring possible record-breaking temperatures with it. Forecasters are calling for afternoon highs to jump several degrees on Wednesday and continue to climb through the weekend. “We will very likely be in the midst of a full fledged and potentially dangerous heat wave […]
An Extreme Heat Wave Is Coming, And Expected To Stay Through Labor Day Weekend
By Saturday, Riverside, the San Fernando Valley and the Antelope Valley could reach highs of 110 degrees, and downtown Los Angeles could see temperatures as high as 100 degrees.
Fire Wings Continues SoCal Expansion with Four New LA Sites
The company will expand to Downey, Long Beach, Monterey Park, and West Covina
Brutal Late-Summer Heat Wave Coming to Southern California
A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend.
Long heat wave moves into SoCal, excessive heat warning issued
What may be the hottest heat wave of the year moves into Southern California this week, with much of the region on Tuesday under an excessive heat warning.
California to Cover Aqueducts with Solar Panels to Cut Evaporation, Generate Electricity
California is about to launch an experiment to cover aqueducts with solar panels, a plan that if scaled up might save billions of gallons of otherwise evaporated water while powering millions of homes. Project Nexus in the Turlock Irrigation District launches in mid-October amid Western North America’s worst drought in...
7 Things to See in Los Angeles, California
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. California has always been one of my favorite places to travel. I recently visited Los Angeles, California, and I had an incredible time. These are some places I visited around Los Angeles, California, that I recommend you visit also!
Los Angeles County cracking down on residents breaking water restrictions
There's a team patrolling the streets of Los Angeles County cracking down on those ignoring the water measures due to the statewide drought.
California Infrastructure Czar Antonio Villaraigosa on return to public service
Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s Infrastructure Czar and the former mayor of Los Angeles, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his new role within the Newsom Administration.
One Green Planet
Three Ducks Found Near Los Angeles With Beaks Removed
Three ducks have been found in a park near Los Angeles with their beaks removed, prompting authorities to investigate human involvement. The three ducks were found in a park in Fountain Valley, California, and all of them had their beaks partially removed. Officials are investigating the injuries which made them not be able to eat. Because of their injuries, they either died or had to be euthanized.
LA County of Public Health issues ocean water use warning for LA County beaches, including Topanga Canyon Beach
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:. Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica. Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey. Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro. Topanga...
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
KEYT
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Los Angeles
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Los Angeles. Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.
