Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Coeur d'Alene boys win at Lake City invite
COEUR d’ALENE — Led by Luke West’s 2-over-par 74, the Coeur d’Alene boys won the Lake City Invitational on Monday at the Coeur d’Alene Golf Club. Jameson Dale shot 76, Landon Stringham 78 for the Vikings, who shot 308 and won by 20 strokes. Max...
O’Fallon girls tennis team opens season with solid showing at Missouri tournament
The Panthers finished one place higher at the event than in 2021.
Comments / 0