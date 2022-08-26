Read full article on original website
BBC
Ryan Reynolds: Wrexham co-owner criticises National League streaming ban
Wrexham's Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds has criticised the National League ban on clubs streaming matches. Reynolds says the decision to bar clubs from streaming games either domestically or internationally is "truly baffling". He believes the league is denying its clubs the chance to increase revenue as well as their respective...
BBC
Liverpool fans pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Thousands of football fans have paid tribute to nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot inside her home. Applause rang out in the ninth minute of Liverpool's game at Anfield, while fans sang You'll Never Walk Alone. Merseyside Police issued an appeal for information before the match started with Bournemouth. Two...
