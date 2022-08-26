Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
SoftServe Releases 2021 Sustainability Report
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has released the company’s sustainability report for 2021. Prepared in accordance with GRI standards, the report highlights SoftServe’s commitment to sustainability practices as a dedicated member of the United Nations Global Compact. The report provides an overview of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including governance of CSR, IT education, environmental management, and progress in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005028/en/ Report demonstrates the company’s commitment to sustainability practices and obligations as a member of the United Nations Global Compact. (Photo: Business Wire)
Millennium Trust Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer
OAK BROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Millennium Trust Company, LLC, a leading provider of retirement, custodial, and consumer-directed benefit services, has appointed Michelle Spellerberg as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005219/en/ Michelle Spellerberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Millennium Trust Company (Photo: Business Wire)
Raytheon Australia Selects Pacific Defense to Deliver CMOSS/SOSA EW Systems for the Australian Army
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Pacific Defense, a leading open systems integrator delivering Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) products and mission solutions, announced today that it has signed a definitive contract with Raytheon Australia to deliver force-level Electronic Warfare (EW) systems for Australia’s LAND 555 Phase 6 program. The chassis-based EW systems will include an array of plug-in cards and mission software, including wideband Software Defined Radios (SDR) and EW application software, enabling electronic support (ES) for signal detection and electronic attack (EA) jamming techniques. The new EW systems will be fitted to Bushmaster vehicles and will be interoperable with EW systems acquired by the RAAF, Royal Australian Navy, and other members of the Five Eyes community including the US Army. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005349/en/ Protected Mobility Electronic Warfare Vehicle (PMEWV) variant of the Bushmaster. (Photo: Business Wire)
