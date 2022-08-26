Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Netflix's 365 Days Trilogy Sets Rare Rotten Tomatoes Record
Now that its third movie has made its way to Netflix, It's safe to say that the 365 Days trilogy, based on the novels by Blanka Lipinska, and not exactly critical darlings. The films, which draw inspiration from 50 Shades of Grey and its sequels, centers on a young woman (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) falling for a dominant Sicilian man (Michele Morrone), who imprisons and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him. There's sex, the mafia, and plenty more to keep audiences engaged (or at least scratching their head), and the trilogy has played out at lightning speed, with all three movies coming out between mid-2020 and last week.
Warner Bros announces major delays for movie slate with Aquaman 2 hit hardest
Warner Bros. has confirmed a swathe of delays for many of its biggest movies, with Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, hit the hardest. News broke overnight that the studio would be moving many of its release dates, with both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! sequel, Shazam: Fury Of The Gods shifted back.
Paramount+ Says ‘Secret Headquarters’ Is Its Most-Watched Movie Launch, But Offers No Numbers
Paramount+ today announced Wednesday that Secret Headquarters was its most-watched original movie in the first seven days since debuting exclusively on the streamer Aug. 12. The claim was made, however, without offering any numbers. Like most streamers — Netflix is an exception — Paramount+ does not disclose viewership data publicly. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Avatar' Rerelease Could Benefit Slow September for TheatersBox Office: 'Dragon Ball Super 2' Slays 'Beast' With $20M-Plus DebutIndie Box Office Battles the Dog Days of August Starring Owen Wilson, Secret Headquarters is a high-concept family action film produced by Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. It was originally intended...
Collider
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Moves From HBO Max to Theatrical Release
As Warner Bros. shifts a number of its blockbuster release dates around, it looks like the Evil Dead are once again set to hit our screens. Originally an HBO Max exclusive, Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the campy horror franchise, will now premiere exclusively in theaters on April 21, 2023. Starring Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis, the Lee Cronin-directed and Bruce Campbell-produced flick is one of two films that will move to theatrical-only releases, alongside New Line Cinema's remake of House Party, opening December 9.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract
Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
TV Fanatic
Peacock Slashes Price of Premium Subscription as It Becomes the New Home for Next-Day Streaming of NBC & Bravo Shows
Peacock will soon be the exclusive home of NBC originals one day after their broadcast run. Currently, episodes of some of the most popular NBC shows go straight to Peacock the morning after they air. However, that deal is ending, and viewers will have to flock to the streaming service...
5 new Netflix titles released today, including 1 you can’t miss
From a new feature film starring the always effervescent Lili Reinhart to a handful of new series and movies from around the world, today’s batch of new Netflix releases, as always, should have something for everyone. Below, we’ll run down the newest titles hitting the streaming service today. As...
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
Popculture
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
‘John Wick 4’: Donnie Yen Is the First Time Keanu Reeves ‘Fights Someone He Can Lose to’
'John Wick 4' actor Donnie Yen makes an appearance in the upcoming action film, where he will be the most intimidating foe for Keanu Reeves' John Wick yet.
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 14 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
Snag a $3 movie ticket for National Cinema Day
Movie attendance hasn't bounced back after the pandemic, leaving Hollywood struggling to lure audiences back into theaters.
Viewers in shock at new Netflix documentary exposing dark horrors of festival that burned to ground
Netflix viewers have been left in shock after tuning in to a new documentary exposing the horrors of an anarchic festival that was burned to the ground. Watch the trailer here:. While the original Woodstock festival in 1969 was a historic love-in of peace and music, the event marking its...
‘Batgirl’ Actress Ivory Aquino Implores Warner Bros. Discovery to “Consider Releasing” the DC Film
Batgirl actress Ivory Aquino called the lead character in the now-shelved film an “underdog and has nowhere to go but up” in a public plea to release the DC movie. In a 12-tweet open letter to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Aquino appealed to the exec to release the film following reports that screenings are being held on the studio lot. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter published a story detailing the secret screenings, which are being held for members of the movie’s cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Axes 29 European Staffers,...
The Internet Has Gone Mad: TikTok 'Time Traveller' Claims To Know Exact Date The Queen Will Die
Say what? While the world wide web is filled with bizarre claims, this one may just take the cake.The other day, a TikTok user who goes by the username @timetraveler_2082 claimed they're from the future, and they're using the social media app to share what allegedly happens in years to come."I am a real time traveller," the text in the video states before claiming that "in 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake." Their next anecdote is that the long-awaited seventh installment of the Grand Theft Auto video games will be released in 2030.The TikTokker then alleges that...
Please Read This If You’re Still Hoping Ghost Will Return To ‘Power’
Are the creators of Power bringing James St. Patrick back from the dead? Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, addressed rumors of expanding the fictional world of crime and chaos beyond existing spin-offs, Deadline reported. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said, responding to the potential for a London-based Power series. More from VIBE.comStarz Issues Trailer For 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 250 Cent's Son To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming 'Skill House' MovieDiddy...
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
