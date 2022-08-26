Thanks to over $500,000 in grant funding, Huron-Clinton Metroparks will provide launch site renovations and remove invasive species along the National Huron River Water Trail. The Huron River is a national water trail encompassing 104-miles of inland paddling and exploring. From kayaking and canoeing to fishing and bird watching, officials say the Huron River is a treasure to cherish and care for and the grant funding is allowing the Metroparks to make good on its promises of access and stewardship.

