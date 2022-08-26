Read full article on original website
Related
whmi.com
Metroparks To Improve Access to Paddling Along Huron River
Thanks to over $500,000 in grant funding, Huron-Clinton Metroparks will provide launch site renovations and remove invasive species along the National Huron River Water Trail. The Huron River is a national water trail encompassing 104-miles of inland paddling and exploring. From kayaking and canoeing to fishing and bird watching, officials say the Huron River is a treasure to cherish and care for and the grant funding is allowing the Metroparks to make good on its promises of access and stewardship.
whmi.com
Tour De Livingston Looking For Sponsors
The Tour de Livingston is looking for sponsors and riders. The 15th annual Tour de Livingston, on October 9th, is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Howell. All proceeds from the event support local families through the Livingston County United Way basic needs programs. The Rotary Club is looking for...
whmi.com
Indiana Man Drowns In Milford Township Lake
A man from Fountain City, Indiana drowned Sunday evening while swimming with friends in Sears Lake in Milford Township. Police say 18-year-old Joshua David Auxier and two friends were attempting to reach a floating swimming platform about 25 feet from the shoreline when he went under water and did not resurface shortly after 8pm Sunday.
whmi.com
Restoration & Clean-Up Efforts Underway After Damaging Storms
Clean up and restoration efforts are underway following Monday’s storms that wreaked havoc across Livingston County and brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding. Severe thunderstorms with nearly 70 mph winds caused damage across the lower half of the lower peninsula. Locally, thousands of residents and businesses are...
whmi.com
Severe Storms Spark Fires, Topple Trees & Power Lines
Severe storms sparked fires and toppled trees and power lines throughout Livingston County. Thousands of residents and businesses were left in the dark following the storms that rolled through early Monday evening, bringing high winds and heavy rain. 9-1-1 Central Dispatch and emergency response crews were inundated with calls of...
whmi.com
Barron Road Closure in Howell Township
A road project gets underway today in Howell Township. Barron Road will be closed between Byron Road and Oak Grove Road to place limestone on the roadway. The Livingston County Road Commission advises the road will be closed to thru-traffic. Local traffic will be granted access and EMS vehicles and busses will be accommodated.
whmi.com
Thousands Without Power After Storms
Emergency crews are extremely busy after this evening’s severe storms that rolled through – bringing high winds and heavy downpours. There are numerous reports of downed power lines and trees across Livingston County. Parts of Chilson Road and others were not passable and multiple structure fires have been reported due to downed wires.
