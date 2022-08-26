Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Nike's Latest Air Max 97 Celebrates the Father of Air Technology
Back in 1978, NASA engineer Marion Frank Rudy (1925-2009) presented. founder Phil Knight with the novel idea of adding an air unit to the midsole of sneakers. In 1980, the revolutionary technology was patented, and the rest was history. To celebrate the man behind the breakthrough, Nike Sportswear released a commemorative two-tone Nike Air Max 97 “M. Frank Rudy” colorway earlier this year and now follows up with another take in bright retro tones.
hypebeast.com
Nike's Air Foamposite One "Metallic Red" Makes a Return
Last year, Nike is now set to bring back its “Metallic Red” colorway for Summer 2023. With Foamposite releases few and far between as of late, the rare re-release is dressed in bold “Varsity Red” molded uppers with wavy vertical ribbing. Black smooth suede panels stretch...
hypebeast.com
Mizuno's "Bareclutch" Shoes are Made for Driving
Arriving as a departure from the lifestyle, sportswear, and outdoor footwear silhouettes currently prevalent on the market, Mizuno introduces a new low-top “Bareclutch” sneaker made for a direct pedal feel when driving and comfortable city walking. Jointly developed with Japanese automaker Mazda, the offering features a thin Mizuno COB sole which provides efficient cushioning as well as a more direct feeling on the pedal.
CARS・
hypebeast.com
New Balance 1906R Gets Sleek With a "Black" Colorway
Joining the takes already released, the New Balance 1906R is now set to receive a “Black” colorway. The upcoming release of the re-introduced silhouette from New Balance features sleek uppers and contrasting sole units. The New Balance 1906R “Black” features mesh and suede expressing a black look accented...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton's Panama Sandal Puts Luxury Footwear in Sport Mode
Following the release of its playful $2,280 USD James Ping Pong Set earlier this week,. has returned with a sporty new footwear delivery: the Panama Sandal. Constructed with a breathable, open-toe design, the head-turning sandal fronts a bicolor upper composed of technical materials and rubber, as well as a matching outsole made with flexible micro. Adjustable velcro straps tie the piece together and decorate the top of the lightweight offering with Monogram-Flower motifs in stand-out tones. Meanwhile, the back strap proudly hosts the statement-making Louis Vuitton signature.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Receives a "Royal Toe" Colorway
Continuing to deliver takes on the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf, the course-ready version of the Jordan Brand classic is now set to arrive in a “Royal Toe” colorway. The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Royal Toe” expresses a striking mix of “White/Black/Sport Royal.”. The...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 1 Low "Triple White" Receives Fall Release Date
The Jordan Brand is set to deliver a crips, all-white iteration of its classic low-top silhouette in early September. The Air Jordan 1 Low is arriving in “Triple White,” all set to round out any outfit post-Labor Day. The latest offering sees the Air Jordan 1 Low come dressed in an all-white smooth leather makeup with uppers and overlays to match. The Jumpman logo is seen on the tongue in white stitching, as is the Wings branding on the heels. The all-white aesthetic continues throughout the shoe to the midsole and the rubber outsole.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Paprika" is Picnic Ready
As the fall season makes its way, Jordan Brand is crafting up a series of autumnal releases to keep you primed for the months ahead. Following the reveal of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Rookie Season” made exclusively for the grade school generation, the latest version to arrive is the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Paprika,” which has been submerged in fall-ready hues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Clone X to Release Physical Nike Air Force 1s
On Tuesday, August 30, RTFKT’s Clone X announced the first season of its Forging system, which enables users to acquire physical merchandise based on their specific NFT. The dynamic drop allows users of specific Clone X NFTs to order merch that is tied to their avatar’s DNA. With over 10 unique total sets and more than 60 individual items.
hypebeast.com
New Balance 1906R Appears in “White/Red”
New Balance 1906R has received another update and this time the silhouette has surfaced in “White/Red.”. Just like previous editions, the 1906R features a mixed-media construction with mesh and leather fabrics. On this colorway, the underside of the mesh is done up in red while crisp white sits on top. Complimenting the mesh are off-white leather overlays and a sand-colored heel guard.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Dunk Low SE "Lottery" is Coming in "Grey Fog"
Shortly following a debut iteration in green and sail, another colorway from ‘s Dunk Low “Lottery Pack” surfaces in “Grey Fog.” The upcoming pairs arrive in a white smooth leather base with black leather panels strewn across the lateral Swooshes and Nike-embroidered heel tabs. Light...
hypebeast.com
New Balance RC30 Arrives in "Black/Grey"
After Donald Glover debuted the silhouette in two collaborative colorways last month, the New Balance RC30 now returns in a clean GR iteration dressed in “Black/Grey” hues. Inspired by the New Balance Trackster, the world’s first running shoe made with a rippled sole, the upcoming pairs arrive in an equally classic, experimental, and minimalist aesthetic.
hypebeast.com
Closer Looks: adidas adiFOM Q
After months of anticipation, the adiFOM Q is now set to debut. Drawing inspiration from the adidas Quake originally released in 2001, the unique convertible shoe will be released in simple “White/Orange” and “Grey/Orange” colorways. When the adidas adiFOM Q first surfaced it was believed to be a YEEZY footwear model, thanks to its distinct sculpted shell exterior reminiscent of some recent YEEZY designs.
hypebeast.com
The Diesel 1DR Bag Gets Updated With Some Extra Bling
Front and center of Gen Z’s Y2K obsession is Italian brand, Diesel. With the appointment of Glenn Martens as creative director in 2020, the new visionary has revived the brand by implementing on-trend denim pieces, futuristic designs and fabric versatility. The 1DR Xs bag from the Spring Summer 2022...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Brings "Rain Cloud" to the 9060
While New Balance has certainly found success in its classic models, it hasn’t been afraid to introduce new silhouettes to the spotlight. Most recently, this has included the New Balance 9060. Boldly stepping into the picture with a Joe Freshgoods collaboration and runway debut courtesy of Mowalola, New Balance has not hesitated to make an impression with the 9060. Now, following the official reveal of the silhouette and several supporting looks, the 9060 takes on a gray “Rain Cloud” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Nike and Rit Dye Team Up for DIY Tie-Dye Sweatshirt Kit
And Rit Dye have teamed up to tackle the age-old fun of tie-dyeing. The new collaboration unveils a new do-it-yourself tie-dye sweatshirt kit. By linking up with Nike, the tie-dye kit gets a sportswear update with staple apparel pieces from the renowned brand. The new kit includes one’s choice of a men’s or women’s sail fleece sweatshirt, two official Nike iron-on patches, two bottles of Rit Dye, two resealable pouches, gloves, rubber bands and squeeze bottles. Like all tye-dye kits, there is an array of unique design possibilities.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in "Cobalt Bliss"
In the past month, appears to expand its collection of high-tops by resurrecting one of its most sought-after ’90s models. By reaching into its archives, the Nike Air More Uptempo has surfaced in various colorways including the “Red Toe”, a Los Angeles Lakers inspired hue and most recently in “Wheat Gum”. The model will also be debuting its first Nike Air More Uptempo Slides, slated to arrive later this Fall.
hypebeast.com
"Green Oxide" Hits the adidas Response CL
In 2022, the Response CL has quietly emerged as one of adidas’ top retro silhouettes. Found in various old school colorways and an electric collaboration with Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, the Response CL has steadily made a comeback since its return in 2020. The adidas Originals model now finds itself in a fall-ready “Green Oxide.”
hypebeast.com
How Does adidas BOOST Compare to New Cushioning Technology?
After uncovering what is really inside Nike Shox, footwear dissection YouTube channel Rose Anvil has returned with its latest sneaker investigation. This time around, Rose Anvil is looking into. BOOST technology, more specifically checking out how the technical properties of the now over 10-year-old technology stacks up to new cushioning...
hypebeast.com
Panerai Unveils New Luminor BiTempo Timepiece
Italian watchmaker Panerai is adding to its catalog of luxury timepieces with the new Luminor BiTempo. Housing a 44mm steel case, the refined watch appears in two color palettes featuring a striking blue sun-brushed dial and a matte black dial. Complimenting each refined colorway is a matching alligator strap. A focal feature of the timepiece is its GMT function which showcases a second time zone with a cerulean blue hand.
Comments / 0