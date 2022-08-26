ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

whmi.com

Barron Road Closure in Howell Township

A road project gets underway today in Howell Township. Barron Road will be closed between Byron Road and Oak Grove Road to place limestone on the roadway. The Livingston County Road Commission advises the road will be closed to thru-traffic. Local traffic will be granted access and EMS vehicles and busses will be accommodated.
HOWELL, MI
MLive

3rd I-94 ramp closing until October for road repairs in Washtenaw County

YPSILANTI, MI - A major Ypsilanti road project is temporarily closing another I-94 ramp until this fall. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, the I-94 West on-ramp from southbound Huron Street in Ypsilanti will be off-limits to traffic, joining two existing ramp closures at the interchange between Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township already covered with orange traffic cones.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms cause widespread damage, power outages in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Thousands are without power right now after severe weather hits southeast Michigan, damaging homes and knocking out power to tens of thousands of people. Heavy rains and massive winds rolled through sections of Canton Township and Westland, and the damage ranged from uprooted trees to...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Metroparks To Improve Access to Paddling Along Huron River

Thanks to over $500,000 in grant funding, Huron-Clinton Metroparks will provide launch site renovations and remove invasive species along the National Huron River Water Trail. The Huron River is a national water trail encompassing 104-miles of inland paddling and exploring. From kayaking and canoeing to fishing and bird watching, officials say the Huron River is a treasure to cherish and care for and the grant funding is allowing the Metroparks to make good on its promises of access and stewardship.
CLINTON, MI
WLNS

PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Thunderstorm damages cars, homes in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We were able to get a look at the damage in Oakland County, specifically in Rochester. Local 4 was able to get a closer look at one neighborhood with downed trees and power lines. The area had some of the worst damage on Winery Drive...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather swept across the southern Lower Peninsula with heavy rain and winds exceeding 65 mph as a cool front moved through the area. The Saginaw and Flint areas were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning beginning around 5:30 p.m. The warnings were scheduled to end around 6:30 p.m. after a line of storms moved through.
FLINT, MI
whmi.com

Indiana Man Drowns In Milford Township Lake

A man from Fountain City, Indiana drowned Sunday evening while swimming with friends in Sears Lake in Milford Township. Police say 18-year-old Joshua David Auxier and two friends were attempting to reach a floating swimming platform about 25 feet from the shoreline when he went under water and did not resurface shortly after 8pm Sunday.
FOUNTAIN CITY, IN
WLNS

MSP reports “unconfirmed” tornado in Macomb Co

RICHMOND, Mich. (WLNS) – First responders are clearing damage and performing welfare checks after a what Michigan State Police believe was a tornado that appeared in the City of Richmond. MSP officials say the possible tornado first touched down around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. Widespread property damage and power outages were reported. At this time […]
RICHMOND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

8 Utica Community School buildings without power

UTICA, Mich. – Eight Utica Community School buildings are currently without power. The school buildings affected by power outages are Eisenhower, Utica High, Malow, Morgan, Roberts, Switzer, Oakbrook, and Gibbing. Utica Community Schools said they are working with DTE to determine the timeline for restoration before deciding the status...
UTICA, MI
WNEM

Boil water advisory lifted for Fenton neighborhoods

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The boil water advisory has been lifted for Fenton neighborhoods. Some Fenton residents were under a boil water advisory after a water main break caused some residents to lose pressure on Saturday. The advisory was lifted on Monday.
FENTON, MI
explore venango

Car Strikes Horse on Roadway in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a car that struck a horse on State Route 77 in Bloomfield early Thursday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:17 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, on State Highway 77 in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

