whmi.com
Barron Road Closure in Howell Township
A road project gets underway today in Howell Township. Barron Road will be closed between Byron Road and Oak Grove Road to place limestone on the roadway. The Livingston County Road Commission advises the road will be closed to thru-traffic. Local traffic will be granted access and EMS vehicles and busses will be accommodated.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Part of M-14 closed in Plymouth Township after winds snap electrical poles over freeway
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – M-14 at Beck Road in Plymouth Township is closed Tuesday as crews work on fixing three electrical poles that snapped during Monday night’s storm. All westbound and eastbound lanes of M-14 are closed. According to Michigan State Police, the freeway was closed because live wires were hanging dangerously low over the freeway.
3rd I-94 ramp closing until October for road repairs in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI - A major Ypsilanti road project is temporarily closing another I-94 ramp until this fall. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, the I-94 West on-ramp from southbound Huron Street in Ypsilanti will be off-limits to traffic, joining two existing ramp closures at the interchange between Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township already covered with orange traffic cones.
'Do not drink the water': Multiple cities in Oakland County under Boil Water Advisory after storms slam SE Michigan
Residents in Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township are being told not to drink the water after severe weather caused a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) station on Monday.
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan storm aftermath: Boil advisories, power outages, a tornado, closings, and live wire death
DETROIT (FOX 2) - School closures, power outages, boil advisories, a possible tornado, and at least one death after a teenager made contact with a live wire is what's greeting Metro Detroit Tuesday morning after thunderstorms knocked out electricity for hundreds of thousands of residents. Wind gusts reaching 70 mph...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms cause widespread damage, power outages in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Thousands are without power right now after severe weather hits southeast Michigan, damaging homes and knocking out power to tens of thousands of people. Heavy rains and massive winds rolled through sections of Canton Township and Westland, and the damage ranged from uprooted trees to...
whmi.com
Metroparks To Improve Access to Paddling Along Huron River
Thanks to over $500,000 in grant funding, Huron-Clinton Metroparks will provide launch site renovations and remove invasive species along the National Huron River Water Trail. The Huron River is a national water trail encompassing 104-miles of inland paddling and exploring. From kayaking and canoeing to fishing and bird watching, officials say the Huron River is a treasure to cherish and care for and the grant funding is allowing the Metroparks to make good on its promises of access and stewardship.
PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thunderstorm damages cars, homes in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We were able to get a look at the damage in Oakland County, specifically in Rochester. Local 4 was able to get a closer look at one neighborhood with downed trees and power lines. The area had some of the worst damage on Winery Drive...
Boil water advisory issued in Oakland County, 370K without power after heavy rain
Metro Detroit was hit with an onslaught of rain, hail and strong winds Monday night. More than 370,000 residents are without power across the state. The Detroit area was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7 p.m. and remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. A line of thunderstorms is quickly...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pictures: Trees completely uprooted, car smashed during severe storms in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Multiple trees were completely uprooted and at least one car was smashed during severe storms in a Rochester Hills neighborhood. Aerial video shows several fallen trees in the 300 block of Winry Drive, which is off of Tienken Road between North Livernois and South Rochester roads.
Detroit News
Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
Fire crews, police battling blaze in Shelby Twp. cause road closures during Tuesday morning commute
Police and firefighters in Macomb County have asked drivers to steer clear of the area as they work to subdue the blaze Tuesday morning. The Shelby Township Police Department said via Crimewatch that multiple responders are at the scene near 24 Mile
abc12.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather swept across the southern Lower Peninsula with heavy rain and winds exceeding 65 mph as a cool front moved through the area. The Saginaw and Flint areas were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning beginning around 5:30 p.m. The warnings were scheduled to end around 6:30 p.m. after a line of storms moved through.
whmi.com
Indiana Man Drowns In Milford Township Lake
A man from Fountain City, Indiana drowned Sunday evening while swimming with friends in Sears Lake in Milford Township. Police say 18-year-old Joshua David Auxier and two friends were attempting to reach a floating swimming platform about 25 feet from the shoreline when he went under water and did not resurface shortly after 8pm Sunday.
Storms knock out power, claim life of dog in Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A powerful line of storms that swept through Washtenaw County Monday evening left thousands without power and resulted in the death of a dog that came in contact with a downed power line in Ann Arbor, officials said. The pet was electrocuted Aug. 29, after touching...
MSP reports “unconfirmed” tornado in Macomb Co
RICHMOND, Mich. (WLNS) – First responders are clearing damage and performing welfare checks after a what Michigan State Police believe was a tornado that appeared in the City of Richmond. MSP officials say the possible tornado first touched down around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. Widespread property damage and power outages were reported. At this time […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
8 Utica Community School buildings without power
UTICA, Mich. – Eight Utica Community School buildings are currently without power. The school buildings affected by power outages are Eisenhower, Utica High, Malow, Morgan, Roberts, Switzer, Oakbrook, and Gibbing. Utica Community Schools said they are working with DTE to determine the timeline for restoration before deciding the status...
WNEM
Boil water advisory lifted for Fenton neighborhoods
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The boil water advisory has been lifted for Fenton neighborhoods. Some Fenton residents were under a boil water advisory after a water main break caused some residents to lose pressure on Saturday. The advisory was lifted on Monday.
explore venango
Car Strikes Horse on Roadway in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a car that struck a horse on State Route 77 in Bloomfield early Thursday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:17 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, on State Highway 77 in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County.
