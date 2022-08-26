Read full article on original website
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Deleted Many Guardians of the Galaxy and Zeus Scenes For Theatrical Cut
Thor: Love and Thunder currently sits as the lowest-rated film within the four-installment Thor mini-franchise according to Rotten Tomatoes, and the Marvel Studios experience has no doubt left many fans wanting more, especially after Taika Waititi‘s massive success with Thor: Ragnarok. As it turns out, a significant portion of what could’ve made the movie more popular ended up being cut out from the final theatrical version.
Dwayne Johnson Shares New 'Black Adam' Character Poster of Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate
Gearing up for the Fall premiere of Black Adam, the film’s lead Dwayne Johnson took to his Twitter to give fans possibly the clearest look at Pierce Brosnan‘s character, Dr. Fate. Following the announcement of the delays of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the...
Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix's Cancellation of 'Resident Evil'
Lance Reddick has released his statement on Netflix‘s cancellation of their live-action Resident Evil. The actor took to Twitter to share a short video addressing the show’s cancellation, thanking the fans and all the people involved in the making of their adaptation. “As all of you are well aware by now, our show, Resident Evil on Netflix, has been cancelled, and the haters and the trolls not withstanding,” he began, before stating his gratitude to the fans who tuned in and loved the series for what it was. Reddick continued to thank the showrunners, his castmates, the executives at Constantine, Netflix and the executive producer, “We worked our asses off, we had a great time and we made a hell of a show. Thank you. Onward and upward.”
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige Reportedly Join Eddie Murphy's 'Beverly Hills Cop' Sequel
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige will reportedly star in Eddie Murphy‘s Beverly Hills Cop sequel. While their roles have not been disclosed, Deadline reports that the upcoming Netflix film, helmed by Mark Molloy, will be entitled Axel Foley. Production on the film is currently underway and sees Murphy return as Axel Foley for the first time since 1994’s Beverly Hills Cop III. The actor will also serve as producer alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman and Melissa Reid, Will Beall as scriptwriter and Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic as executive producers.
Quavo and Takeoff Deliver New Track "Big Stunna" Featuring Birdman
Migos‘ Quavo and Takeoff have returned with a new track, titled “Big Stunna,” featuring Cash Money rapper Birdman. The freshly-formed duo — also operating under the moniker Unc & Phew — delivered an accompanying music video for the cut, featuring a slew of bold-colored sports cars and iced-out chains.
Cleon Peterson Releases 'WASTELAND' Prints
Each iteration is limited to an edition of 100. Cleon Peterson has unveiled three new prints titled WASTELAND. The latest work continues on the American artist’s exploration into the dark underbelly of society. Emblematic of his career, the three prints are presented in a minimal color palette ranging black,...
Poland Submits Cannes Jury Prize Winner ‘EO’ To International Oscar Race
Poland has selected Jerzy Skolimowski’s Cannes-winning title EO as its official submission to the International Oscar race this year. The movie had its premiere in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival where it won the Jury Prize and the Soundtrack award and it’s set to screen in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the Toronto International Film Festival next month and is part of the New York Film Festival’s main lineup. EO marks Moonlighting helmer Skolimowski’s first project in seven years and follows the travels of a nomadic gray donkey named EO. After being removed from the traveling circus, which is...
2K Games Confirms New 'Mafia' Game In the Works
In celebration of the franchise’s 20th anniversary, 2K Games and Hanger 13 have come together to announce that a whole new Mafia title is now under development. Breaking the news over on the studio’s blog post, Hanger 13 general manager Roman Hladík said “I’m happy to confirm we’ve started work on an all-new Mafia project! While it’s a few years away and we can’t share anything more right now, we’re really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories.”
Netflix’s ‘Conversations With a Killer’ Season Three to Focus on Jeffrey Dahmer
The upcoming third season of Netflix‘s Conversations With a Killer documentary series will focus on Jeffrey Dahmer. As confirmed by Variety, Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes will feature a total of three episodes set to premiere on October 7. Netflix billed the new season as one that includes “never-before-heard audio interviews between Dahmer and his defense team, delving into his warped psyche while answering these open questions of police accountability through a modern-day lens.” The synopsis reads,
DJ Khaled Reveals How Dr. Dre, Eminem and Ye's "Use This Gospel" Remix Joined 'GOD DID'
DJ Khaled has opened up about how the remix of Dr. Dre, Kanye West and Eminem‘s “Use This Gospel” ended up on his latest studio album, GOD DID. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the producer revealed that their collaborative work for this record began about a year and a half ago at his house, where Ye showed up unexpectedly at 8 a.m. in the morning. “I never knew he was coming, tells the chef, ‘Give me some eggs with ketchup,’ and he had a drink. We go to my studio, I play him music, he plays me music, we both inspiring each other,” Khaled explained. “He plays me an incredible album that he did with one of my idols, Dr. Dre, he played it from top to bottom for me. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. We had a great get-together at the crib, he leaves, that’s a year and a half ago.”
Netflix Adds 'Berserk,' 'Hunter x Hunter,' 'Death Note' and More With Nippon TV Partnership
With almost 60 percent of its global viewership tuning into at least one anime title back in 2021, it’s no surprise that Netflix is now hoping to further grow its anime category. To do so, the streaming giant has just entered into a new licensing partnership with Nippon TV, bringing even more beloved titles to the streaming service. Among the 13 new entrants will be Hunter x Hunter, Death Note, Berserk, Claymore, Nana, Monster, Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting! and Parasyte: The Maxim. No specific premiere dates have been offered for the series just yet, but Hunter x Hunter will take the lead with a scheduled launch date early next month.
Brain Dead Fabrications Silverlake Drops Collaborative Dickies Pieces
Following its footwear collaboration with Reebok, Brain Dead now works with Dickies for a series of collaborative pieces available exclusively at their Fabrications Store on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles. First introduced to the lineup are the graphic tees which feature a farreaching range of trippy motifs including Egyptian sphynx-headed pigeons, crying bees, and retro radio station-inspired graphics.
Travis Scott and Pharrell Spotted Working Together on 'Utopia'
Since Travis Scott announced his return to live performance with two sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London and his Las Vegas residency slated to begin in September, fans have been anticipating the drop of his upcoming album Utopia. Over the weekend, La Flame was spotted in the studio...
You Can Now Play as Web-Slinging Kermit the Frog in 'Marvel's Spider-Man' on PC
From turning Resident Evil 3‘s Jill Valentine into Animal Crossing‘s Isabelle or Elden Ring‘s boss fight Flying Dragon Agheel into Thomas the Tank Engine, PC game modders have never ceased to amaze with their creativity, and now TangoTeds has created yet another masterpiece with his latest Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered mod that turns the titular superhero into none other than your friendly neighborhood Kermit the Frog.
Arctic Monkeys Debut 'The Car' Lead Single "There’d Better Be A Mirrorball"
Arctic Monkeys have officially dropped “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” the lead single of their upcoming album The Car. Clocking in at approximately four-and-a-half minutes, the new cut is a piano-laden effort that picks up from where 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino left off. Frontman Alex Turner’s silky vocals slide over the smooth yet grandiose instrumental effort as he sings his iconic heartbreaking lyrics, ushering in a new era for the Sheffield band.
Nicki Minaj Adds Remix of Skeng’s “Likkle Miss” to ‘Queen Radio: Volume 1’ Compilation LP
Nicki Minaj has added a new track to her Queen Radio: Volume 1 compilation album. Out now via Republic Records, the project marks the rapper’s first greatest hits LP, containing some of the best songs from her long-running career in the music industry. The album officially debuted on August...
Everything Coming to Disney+ in September 2022
As we enter the final days of August, Disney+ has unveiled its slate of new programming for September 2022. Next month’s list is led by the three-episode premiere of Star Wars: Andor on September 21, along with the Disney+ debut of Thor: Love and Thunder, the live-action Pinnochio and Hocus Pocus 2. September 8 also marks the annual Disney+ Day celebration, which will provide subscribers with several new films and series.
