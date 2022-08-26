ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film fans roast the letdowns they were once excited for

For the avid moviegoer, there are times when a film blows your mind due to how amazing the story is. However, other films are hyped up thanks to trailers and fan expectations but are ultimately disappointing. In a recent online thread, fans decided to call out these movies for being massive letdowns.
Mad Max's George Miller Has Had The Furiosa Prequel Figured Out For A Surprisingly Long Time

There are many phenomenal aspects of George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road, and certainly counted among them is the film's execution of world-building. The are no big dumps of exposition, and yet you understand how things work by seeing the characters in action. The reason it works so well can be attributed to the writer/director's passion to work it all out for himself – and he actually went so far into detail mapping it out that it resulted in the screenplay for the upcoming spinoff Furiosa.
Movie buffs demand justice for these films that critics hated

Cinema is a harsh mistress, and trying to make a movie that appeals to everyone, or is at least universally approved, is tough. Thanks to the beauty of art, though, critically bashed films can be given a new lease on life thanks to moviegoers. Today, movie aficionados are breaking their...
One of DC’s darkest heroes battles his way up the streaming charts

DC’s occult side is skyrocketing in popularity right now. Netflix’s smash-hit The Sandman may have shed most of the comic book’s explicit connections to the DC universe, but they’re still there if you know where to look. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. is still pressing ahead with their Justice League Dark plans for HBO. Both those projects feature an extremely popular character that audiences can’t get enough of: the broody and cynical occult detective John Constantine.
Disney diehards defend the House of Mouse’s most criminally underrated movie

Disney is about to release the latest live-action remake of one of its animated classics in just a couple of weeks, with Robert Zemeckis’ new take on Pinocchio dropping on Sept. 8. While this trend has allowed for many legendary Disney stories to be given new life, the ones that have been chosen for the remake treatment only draws attention to the fact that the House of Mouse is keen to bury some of the less successful entries in its animated canon.
Phase four defenders go to battle with critics in the MCU fan civil war

The MCU‘s Phase Four has a steep hill to climb. Avengers: Endgame wrapped up a decade of storytelling and brought the ‘Infinity Saga’ to a barnstorming end. But now that Thanos, the big bad we’d been building up to since Phase One is gone, where do we go next?
Henry Cavill’s rumored move to the MCU has ignited social media fan casting

The rumor mill has continued to turn with new claims being made that Henry Cavill is discussing a deal to join the MCU. The latest claim comes from film reporter Grace Randolph, who claimed on social media that her sources have told her that the Superman actor is in discussion with Marvel about potential roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Generational film buffs are debating which ’90s movie is the best

Film buffs on Reddit never rest, taking it upon themselves to start the most exciting discussions on the movies subreddit. This time, user Runj0n sparked a new debate: What’s the best 1990s movie?. What’s the best 1990s movie? from movies. Adding the importance of the ’90s when it...
The worst pre-MCU-era superhero adaptations ranked from awful to ‘X-Men 3’

It is hard to understate how the MCU totally changed the game when it comes to superhero adaptations. While there were good superhero adaptions before the MCU landed in 2008, like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and the original Christopher Reeve-led Superman movies, there were loads of stinkers. And for a long time, many believed that comic book to screen adaptations were some of the riskiest adaptions in Hollywood, as there was a high chance the film would bomb.
‘The Lord of the Rings’ fans get a final reminder of the exact times ‘The Rings of Power’ will premiere

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most anticipated new TV show in years. Amazon has spent a ridiculous amount of money on bringing J.R.R. Tolkien’s world to life, with some estimates naming this as the most expensive television series ever made. Don’t expect many familiar faces though, as The Rings of Power takes a deep dive into the Second Age of Middle-earth and is set thousands of years before Frodo left Bag End on his quest to Mount Doom.
Even more people watched episode 2 of ‘House of the Dragon’ than show’s record-breaking premiere

House of the Dragon is a certified success as the viewership for episode 2 increased from the record-breaking premiere episode. The Wrap reports that the second episode, titled “The Rogue Prince,” reached 10.2 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max following its airing on Sunday. It’s a two percent increase from the premiere episode’s nearly 10 million viewers, which became the biggest debut for HBO, and it continues to rise.
