There are many phenomenal aspects of George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road, and certainly counted among them is the film's execution of world-building. The are no big dumps of exposition, and yet you understand how things work by seeing the characters in action. The reason it works so well can be attributed to the writer/director's passion to work it all out for himself – and he actually went so far into detail mapping it out that it resulted in the screenplay for the upcoming spinoff Furiosa.

MOVIES ・ 26 MINUTES AGO