8 Hulk characters who should smash into the MCU next

Marvel fans are Hulk crazy thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While we’ve had Mark Ruffalo periodically showing up over the past decade, the MCU has sidelined the Hulk mythos so far. That’s not entirely the studio’s fault; infamously, rights squabbles with Universal Pictures prevent more Hulk solo movies from being made.
Latest Marvel News: The MCU’s Mr. Fantastic may have been found as ‘She-Hulk’ gets a surprise guest star

Let’s get cracking with a roundup of the biggest Marvel universe news to drop this Monday. Following on from the exciting announcement that WandaVision director Matt Shakman is in talks to helm the Fantastic Four reboot, MCU lovers have been experiencing a range of reactions to reports that the studio has now found its Reed Richards. Meanwhile, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law looks to have secretly added a special guest star to its cast. Well, it’s not so secret anymore…
Phase four defenders go to battle with critics in the MCU fan civil war

The MCU‘s Phase Four has a steep hill to climb. Avengers: Endgame wrapped up a decade of storytelling and brought the ‘Infinity Saga’ to a barnstorming end. But now that Thanos, the big bad we’d been building up to since Phase One is gone, where do we go next?
Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
Johnny Depp’s shock appearance at the 2022 VMAs sends the internet into meltdown

Like a bat outta hell, Johnny Depp has been dropped back into the public eye with a bizarre appearance at the VMAs 2022 as an astronaut. You’d be forgiven for wondering why on Earth a certain Johnny Depp was anywhere near the VMAs, but frankly, in the year we’re in, is anything surprising? Depp’s appearance was heavily speculated upon in the days and hours leading up to the awards ceremony, and now it’s finally here, the internet has some strong opinions.
Horror fans argue if the original ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ is actually that great

Another day, another controversial opinion. Today, it involves the Horror King Wes Craven ‘s A Nightmare on Elm Street, which saw Robert Englund donning the striped sweater and finger-knives for the first time. Little did he know, his outing as Freddy Krueger, the spirit of a child killer who enacts revenge on the unsuspecting children of the parents who burned him alive, would spawn a horror franchise with an untouchable legacy and cult following. Back in 1984, A Nightmare on Elm Street was the scariest film that many ’80s horror junkies had been subjected to, so it solidified itself as an instant classic, much like its competitors in Halloween, Friday the 13th, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and, later, Wes Craven’s own Scream.
Henry Cavill’s rumored move to the MCU has ignited social media fan casting

The rumor mill has continued to turn with new claims being made that Henry Cavill is discussing a deal to join the MCU. The latest claim comes from film reporter Grace Randolph, who claimed on social media that her sources have told her that the Superman actor is in discussion with Marvel about potential roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Disney diehards defend the House of Mouse’s most criminally underrated movie

Disney is about to release the latest live-action remake of one of its animated classics in just a couple of weeks, with Robert Zemeckis’ new take on Pinocchio dropping on Sept. 8. While this trend has allowed for many legendary Disney stories to be given new life, the ones that have been chosen for the remake treatment only draws attention to the fact that the House of Mouse is keen to bury some of the less successful entries in its animated canon.
Fans snap their rose-tinted glasses for movies that are worse than they remember

Nostalgia just isn’t as good as it once was, and film fans are delving deep into their past to determine if their favorite movies are actually as good as they remember. Everyone had formative movies in their lives, films that shaped who they’d become and what types of ideas they are particularly receptive to. The brain, unfortunately, also matures a lot past formative movies, and nostalgia can only keep you alive for so long.
‘House of the Dragon’: How much time passed between episodes 1 and 2? Time jump, explained

One of the most talked about and most watched series only two episodes in is House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel set a record for most viewers during the first episode on August 21st. In the first episode, fans were introduced to many new characters of the Targaryen dynasty that include Viserys, the current king, his daughter, Rhaenyra, his brother Daemon, and members of the small council.
Movie buffs demand justice for these films that critics hated

Cinema is a harsh mistress, and trying to make a movie that appeals to everyone, or is at least universally approved, is tough. Thanks to the beauty of art, though, critically bashed films can be given a new lease on life thanks to moviegoers. Today, movie aficionados are breaking their...
