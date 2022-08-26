Read full article on original website
An original superhero story nobody cares about swoops its way to top spot on streaming
The superhero fatigue has clearly not kicked in yet on streaming, as Amazon Prime have revealed an original which has shot its way to the top of streaming with a recognizable leading man as its grizzled crime-fighting veteran. Everybody is fully aware of the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron...
9 fantastic Reed Richards casting choices that would stretch Marvel to new heights
When it comes to casting the Fantastic Four‘s Mister Fantastic in the MCU, the Marvel fandom has its collective heart set on John Krasinski. While many believe that is a foregone conclusion, nothing is final until Kevin Feige says so, and he could have a surprise up his sleeve.
8 Hulk characters who should smash into the MCU next
Marvel fans are Hulk crazy thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While we’ve had Mark Ruffalo periodically showing up over the past decade, the MCU has sidelined the Hulk mythos so far. That’s not entirely the studio’s fault; infamously, rights squabbles with Universal Pictures prevent more Hulk solo movies from being made.
Latest Marvel News: The MCU’s Mr. Fantastic may have been found as ‘She-Hulk’ gets a surprise guest star
Let’s get cracking with a roundup of the biggest Marvel universe news to drop this Monday. Following on from the exciting announcement that WandaVision director Matt Shakman is in talks to helm the Fantastic Four reboot, MCU lovers have been experiencing a range of reactions to reports that the studio has now found its Reed Richards. Meanwhile, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law looks to have secretly added a special guest star to its cast. Well, it’s not so secret anymore…
Phase four defenders go to battle with critics in the MCU fan civil war
The MCU‘s Phase Four has a steep hill to climb. Avengers: Endgame wrapped up a decade of storytelling and brought the ‘Infinity Saga’ to a barnstorming end. But now that Thanos, the big bad we’d been building up to since Phase One is gone, where do we go next?
Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
Johnny Depp’s shock appearance at the 2022 VMAs sends the internet into meltdown
Like a bat outta hell, Johnny Depp has been dropped back into the public eye with a bizarre appearance at the VMAs 2022 as an astronaut. You’d be forgiven for wondering why on Earth a certain Johnny Depp was anywhere near the VMAs, but frankly, in the year we’re in, is anything surprising? Depp’s appearance was heavily speculated upon in the days and hours leading up to the awards ceremony, and now it’s finally here, the internet has some strong opinions.
Warner Bros. insiders say ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ should have never happened
Public enemy number one for most hardcore DC fans is none other than studio Warner Bros., and the company’s reported lament for the Snyder cut of Justice League will not go down smoothly. After years of fan outcry and demand for Zack Snyder’s original vision for Justice League to...
Horror fans argue if the original ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ is actually that great
Another day, another controversial opinion. Today, it involves the Horror King Wes Craven ‘s A Nightmare on Elm Street, which saw Robert Englund donning the striped sweater and finger-knives for the first time. Little did he know, his outing as Freddy Krueger, the spirit of a child killer who enacts revenge on the unsuspecting children of the parents who burned him alive, would spawn a horror franchise with an untouchable legacy and cult following. Back in 1984, A Nightmare on Elm Street was the scariest film that many ’80s horror junkies had been subjected to, so it solidified itself as an instant classic, much like its competitors in Halloween, Friday the 13th, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and, later, Wes Craven’s own Scream.
Marvel artist throws shade on Tenoch Huerta’s Namor physique in ‘Black Panther 2’
Namor is set to make his long-awaited live-action debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but one Marvel artist has taken issue with actor Tenoch Huerta’s physique in a social media post. Huerta’s Namor is one of the most highly-anticipated parts of the Black Panther sequel, with the character previously...
Eagle-eyed film buffs recall trailer clips that weren’t in the actual movie
Marketing for movies is one of the most expensive aspects of movie-making, so it’s not a surprise that a lot of material used in trailers are cut out and are often used solely to promote. The general belief to calculate how much a movie cost to make, you need...
‘Percy Jackson’ creator says he’s going to ‘fix’ the franchise and offers update
Rick Riordan provides an update on the Percy Jackson Disney Plus series and shares his disappointment about the previous movies. Percy & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters weren’t received positively by many people, and the movies didn’t go over well with the author either.
Henry Cavill’s rumored move to the MCU has ignited social media fan casting
The rumor mill has continued to turn with new claims being made that Henry Cavill is discussing a deal to join the MCU. The latest claim comes from film reporter Grace Randolph, who claimed on social media that her sources have told her that the Superman actor is in discussion with Marvel about potential roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Disney diehards defend the House of Mouse’s most criminally underrated movie
Disney is about to release the latest live-action remake of one of its animated classics in just a couple of weeks, with Robert Zemeckis’ new take on Pinocchio dropping on Sept. 8. While this trend has allowed for many legendary Disney stories to be given new life, the ones that have been chosen for the remake treatment only draws attention to the fact that the House of Mouse is keen to bury some of the less successful entries in its animated canon.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Watch: ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 preview promises ’all will be revealed’
We’re not panicking; you’re panicking. Okay, we’re all freaking out, and with good reason. During the 2022 VMAs, Paramount surprised us with the first sneak peek of Yellowstone‘s upcoming fifth season. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” John Dutton promises as...
‘Star Wars’ fans debate whether Darth Vader would have been a better Emperor than Palpatine
The Galactic Empire ruled the Star Wars universe with an iron fist, going so far as to wipe out an entire planet just to prove their might. But their overconfidence proved to be their downfall as they fatally underestimated the tenacity and resolve of the Rebel Alliance. But could things...
Fans snap their rose-tinted glasses for movies that are worse than they remember
Nostalgia just isn’t as good as it once was, and film fans are delving deep into their past to determine if their favorite movies are actually as good as they remember. Everyone had formative movies in their lives, films that shaped who they’d become and what types of ideas they are particularly receptive to. The brain, unfortunately, also matures a lot past formative movies, and nostalgia can only keep you alive for so long.
‘House of the Dragon’: How much time passed between episodes 1 and 2? Time jump, explained
One of the most talked about and most watched series only two episodes in is House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel set a record for most viewers during the first episode on August 21st. In the first episode, fans were introduced to many new characters of the Targaryen dynasty that include Viserys, the current king, his daughter, Rhaenyra, his brother Daemon, and members of the small council.
Movie buffs demand justice for these films that critics hated
Cinema is a harsh mistress, and trying to make a movie that appeals to everyone, or is at least universally approved, is tough. Thanks to the beauty of art, though, critically bashed films can be given a new lease on life thanks to moviegoers. Today, movie aficionados are breaking their...
