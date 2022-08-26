Read full article on original website
An original superhero story nobody cares about swoops its way to top spot on streaming
The superhero fatigue has clearly not kicked in yet on streaming, as Amazon Prime have revealed an original which has shot its way to the top of streaming with a recognizable leading man as its grizzled crime-fighting veteran. Everybody is fully aware of the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron...
Movie lovers celebrate a controversial 1990s cult classic to mark the director’s birthday
David Fincher has just turned sixty. The director has had a long and successful career in Hollywood and has been garlanded with awards for visually dazzling and rigorously plotted dramas like The Social Network, Gone Girl, Zodiac, and Mank. But there’s one title in his filmography that’s guaranteed to spark debate: seminal 1999 cult classic Fight Club.
One of DC’s darkest heroes battles his way up the streaming charts
DC’s occult side is skyrocketing in popularity right now. Netflix’s smash-hit The Sandman may have shed most of the comic book’s explicit connections to the DC universe, but they’re still there if you know where to look. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. is still pressing ahead with their Justice League Dark plans for HBO. Both those projects feature an extremely popular character that audiences can’t get enough of: the broody and cynical occult detective John Constantine.
Movie buffs demand justice for these films that critics hated
Cinema is a harsh mistress, and trying to make a movie that appeals to everyone, or is at least universally approved, is tough. Thanks to the beauty of art, though, critically bashed films can be given a new lease on life thanks to moviegoers. Today, movie aficionados are breaking their...
Generational film buffs are debating which ’90s movie is the best
Film buffs on Reddit never rest, taking it upon themselves to start the most exciting discussions on the movies subreddit. This time, user Runj0n sparked a new debate: What’s the best 1990s movie?. What’s the best 1990s movie? from movies. Adding the importance of the ’90s when it...
Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
Johnny Depp’s shock appearance at the 2022 VMAs sends the internet into meltdown
Like a bat outta hell, Johnny Depp has been dropped back into the public eye with a bizarre appearance at the VMAs 2022 as an astronaut. You’d be forgiven for wondering why on Earth a certain Johnny Depp was anywhere near the VMAs, but frankly, in the year we’re in, is anything surprising? Depp’s appearance was heavily speculated upon in the days and hours leading up to the awards ceremony, and now it’s finally here, the internet has some strong opinions.
Fans agree on the classic Marvel character they never want to see in the MCU
The upcoming arrival of the X-Men in the MCU opens the door to so many exciting new opportunities for the franchise. Soon, comic book fans will finally be able to see the Children of the Atom exist alongside the wider Marvel universe on the big screen. While folks are ready to embrace new versions of Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and the like, there’s one member of the mutant super-team that most seem happy to have seen the last of in the movies. Sorry, Jean Grey, looks like you’re out the gang.
Disney diehards defend the House of Mouse’s most criminally underrated movie
Disney is about to release the latest live-action remake of one of its animated classics in just a couple of weeks, with Robert Zemeckis’ new take on Pinocchio dropping on Sept. 8. While this trend has allowed for many legendary Disney stories to be given new life, the ones that have been chosen for the remake treatment only draws attention to the fact that the House of Mouse is keen to bury some of the less successful entries in its animated canon.
Amber Heard supporters rush to her defense after Johnny Depp’s surprise VMAs appearance
After one of the most bizarre moments in recent VMAs history, Johnny Depp rocked up the awards show as an astronaut and it’s immediately sparked backlash: particularly from Amber Heard’s supporters. Depp’s surprise appearance took many by surprise, and also split the internet straight down the middle as...
Watch: ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 preview promises ’all will be revealed’
We’re not panicking; you’re panicking. Okay, we’re all freaking out, and with good reason. During the 2022 VMAs, Paramount surprised us with the first sneak peek of Yellowstone‘s upcoming fifth season. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” John Dutton promises as...
Watch: Netflix celebrates 25th anniversary with a commemorative trailer
Netflix is celebrating its 25th anniversary today. Fittingly, the streaming icon commemorated the occasion with its own trailer. High on birthday vibes, the company promises to take us on a trip down memory lane. Throughout the day, Netflix will drop nostalgic photos on its social media accounts that will have you pining for the days of ranking your online queue and waiting for that old red envelope.
Meticulous horror fans share which film scene stuck with them the most
Horror films are riddled with hair-raising jump scares, graphic imagery and disturbing aesthetics. There’s usually a singular moment, whether it be the climactic battle between good and evil or the moment where the final girl confronts the sadistic killer. When done properly, they stick in audiences’ minds and cement the film in the horror Hall of Fame. There’s countless examples of stand-out moments in horror, such as a murder-spree montage, a spine-chilling exorcism or the turning point in the narrative that reveals the origins of the ominous Big Bad.
A jaw-dropping camp thriller makes friends with the streaming charts
Renowned actress Octavia Spencer has built up an impressive resume of cinematic projects throughout her career, and with success in films like The Help catapulting her to permanent Hollywood stardom, it was great to see her return to her horror roots a few years ago with 2019’s psychological horror/thriller Ma.
Eagle-eyed film buffs recall trailer clips that weren’t in the actual movie
Marketing for movies is one of the most expensive aspects of movie-making, so it’s not a surprise that a lot of material used in trailers are cut out and are often used solely to promote. The general belief to calculate how much a movie cost to make, you need...
Fans snap their rose-tinted glasses for movies that are worse than they remember
Nostalgia just isn’t as good as it once was, and film fans are delving deep into their past to determine if their favorite movies are actually as good as they remember. Everyone had formative movies in their lives, films that shaped who they’d become and what types of ideas they are particularly receptive to. The brain, unfortunately, also matures a lot past formative movies, and nostalgia can only keep you alive for so long.
Horror fans argue if the original ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ is actually that great
Another day, another controversial opinion. Today, it involves the Horror King Wes Craven ‘s A Nightmare on Elm Street, which saw Robert Englund donning the striped sweater and finger-knives for the first time. Little did he know, his outing as Freddy Krueger, the spirit of a child killer who enacts revenge on the unsuspecting children of the parents who burned him alive, would spawn a horror franchise with an untouchable legacy and cult following. Back in 1984, A Nightmare on Elm Street was the scariest film that many ’80s horror junkies had been subjected to, so it solidified itself as an instant classic, much like its competitors in Halloween, Friday the 13th, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and, later, Wes Craven’s own Scream.
Warner Bros. insiders say ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ should have never happened
Public enemy number one for most hardcore DC fans is none other than studio Warner Bros., and the company’s reported lament for the Snyder cut of Justice League will not go down smoothly. After years of fan outcry and demand for Zack Snyder’s original vision for Justice League to...
Director Taylor Swift wins VMA for her work with pop star Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift, 1/2 of the VMA moment you remember all too well, is back at the 2022 awards show. This time, she’s here as a singer and director. Her magnum opus, the self-directed short film (not mere music video) for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” is nominated five times. Swift is up for Video of the Year, Best Direction, Best Longform Video (a brand new category), Best Editing, and Best Cinematography.
‘House of the Dragon’: How much time passed between episodes 1 and 2? Time jump, explained
One of the most talked about and most watched series only two episodes in is House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel set a record for most viewers during the first episode on August 21st. In the first episode, fans were introduced to many new characters of the Targaryen dynasty that include Viserys, the current king, his daughter, Rhaenyra, his brother Daemon, and members of the small council.
