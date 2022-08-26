ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans snap their rose-tinted glasses for movies that are worse than they remember

Nostalgia just isn’t as good as it once was, and film fans are delving deep into their past to determine if their favorite movies are actually as good as they remember. Everyone had formative movies in their lives, films that shaped who they’d become and what types of ideas they are particularly receptive to. The brain, unfortunately, also matures a lot past formative movies, and nostalgia can only keep you alive for so long.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A dark and dusty Tom Cruise reboot wraps up streaming success

Tom Cruise might have ruled this year’s box office following his triumphantly successful sequel Top Gun: Maverick, but a far more surprising twist of events has occurred concerning one of the star’s worst-reviewed efforts. International audiences are breathing new life into the desiccated cadaver of Universal’s The Mummy, the “first” movie in the aborted attempt to set up a shared universe of the studio’s Universal Monsters properties. The film is also, arguably, the least-liked theatrical effort of Cruise’s career.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponder#Entertain#Linus Movies#Blockbusters#Hunger Games#The Matrix Reloaded#Revolutions#Waterworld
wegotthiscovered.com

Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Johnny Depp’s shock appearance at the 2022 VMAs sends the internet into meltdown

Like a bat outta hell, Johnny Depp has been dropped back into the public eye with a bizarre appearance at the VMAs 2022 as an astronaut. You’d be forgiven for wondering why on Earth a certain Johnny Depp was anywhere near the VMAs, but frankly, in the year we’re in, is anything surprising? Depp’s appearance was heavily speculated upon in the days and hours leading up to the awards ceremony, and now it’s finally here, the internet has some strong opinions.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

J.K. Rowling reveals why she didn’t appear in ‘Hogwarts Returns’

Ever since the documentary, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was released, fans noticed that the book’s author, J.K. Rowling, was not at the reunion. Rather, she appeared in archival footage from Warner Bros. But after months of mystery regarding the author’s absence, it was revealed that Rowling declined the invitation to appear in the special.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’: How much time passed between episodes 1 and 2? Time jump, explained

One of the most talked about and most watched series only two episodes in is House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel set a record for most viewers during the first episode on August 21st. In the first episode, fans were introduced to many new characters of the Targaryen dynasty that include Viserys, the current king, his daughter, Rhaenyra, his brother Daemon, and members of the small council.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Phase four defenders go to battle with critics in the MCU fan civil war

The MCU‘s Phase Four has a steep hill to climb. Avengers: Endgame wrapped up a decade of storytelling and brought the ‘Infinity Saga’ to a barnstorming end. But now that Thanos, the big bad we’d been building up to since Phase One is gone, where do we go next?
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney diehards defend the House of Mouse’s most criminally underrated movie

Disney is about to release the latest live-action remake of one of its animated classics in just a couple of weeks, with Robert Zemeckis’ new take on Pinocchio dropping on Sept. 8. While this trend has allowed for many legendary Disney stories to be given new life, the ones that have been chosen for the remake treatment only draws attention to the fact that the House of Mouse is keen to bury some of the less successful entries in its animated canon.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Lord of the Rings’ fans get a final reminder of the exact times ‘The Rings of Power’ will premiere

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most anticipated new TV show in years. Amazon has spent a ridiculous amount of money on bringing J.R.R. Tolkien’s world to life, with some estimates naming this as the most expensive television series ever made. Don’t expect many familiar faces though, as The Rings of Power takes a deep dive into the Second Age of Middle-earth and is set thousands of years before Frodo left Bag End on his quest to Mount Doom.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: The MCU’s Mr. Fantastic may have been found as ‘She-Hulk’ gets a surprise guest star

Let’s get cracking with a roundup of the biggest Marvel universe news to drop this Monday. Following on from the exciting announcement that WandaVision director Matt Shakman is in talks to helm the Fantastic Four reboot, MCU lovers have been experiencing a range of reactions to reports that the studio has now found its Reed Richards. Meanwhile, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law looks to have secretly added a special guest star to its cast. Well, it’s not so secret anymore…
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Neve Campbell admits to ‘Scream 5’ regrets: ‘it didn’t feel good’

Scream fans were devastated when it came out earlier this year that Neve Campbell won’t be returning for the upcoming sixth Scream movie, making this the first entry in the slasher saga that she won’t appear in as original final girl Sidney Prescott. The reason behind her disappointing exit from the franchise is a pay dispute between the studio and the actress, who felt she wasn’t being offered what she was worth.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy