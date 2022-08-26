Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
An original superhero story nobody cares about swoops its way to top spot on streaming
The superhero fatigue has clearly not kicked in yet on streaming, as Amazon Prime have revealed an original which has shot its way to the top of streaming with a recognizable leading man as its grizzled crime-fighting veteran. Everybody is fully aware of the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron...
wegotthiscovered.com
Eagle-eyed film buffs recall trailer clips that weren’t in the actual movie
Marketing for movies is one of the most expensive aspects of movie-making, so it’s not a surprise that a lot of material used in trailers are cut out and are often used solely to promote. The general belief to calculate how much a movie cost to make, you need...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans snap their rose-tinted glasses for movies that are worse than they remember
Nostalgia just isn’t as good as it once was, and film fans are delving deep into their past to determine if their favorite movies are actually as good as they remember. Everyone had formative movies in their lives, films that shaped who they’d become and what types of ideas they are particularly receptive to. The brain, unfortunately, also matures a lot past formative movies, and nostalgia can only keep you alive for so long.
wegotthiscovered.com
A dark and dusty Tom Cruise reboot wraps up streaming success
Tom Cruise might have ruled this year’s box office following his triumphantly successful sequel Top Gun: Maverick, but a far more surprising twist of events has occurred concerning one of the star’s worst-reviewed efforts. International audiences are breathing new life into the desiccated cadaver of Universal’s The Mummy, the “first” movie in the aborted attempt to set up a shared universe of the studio’s Universal Monsters properties. The film is also, arguably, the least-liked theatrical effort of Cruise’s career.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
wegotthiscovered.com
Johnny Depp’s shock appearance at the 2022 VMAs sends the internet into meltdown
Like a bat outta hell, Johnny Depp has been dropped back into the public eye with a bizarre appearance at the VMAs 2022 as an astronaut. You’d be forgiven for wondering why on Earth a certain Johnny Depp was anywhere near the VMAs, but frankly, in the year we’re in, is anything surprising? Depp’s appearance was heavily speculated upon in the days and hours leading up to the awards ceremony, and now it’s finally here, the internet has some strong opinions.
wegotthiscovered.com
J.K. Rowling reveals why she didn’t appear in ‘Hogwarts Returns’
Ever since the documentary, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was released, fans noticed that the book’s author, J.K. Rowling, was not at the reunion. Rather, she appeared in archival footage from Warner Bros. But after months of mystery regarding the author’s absence, it was revealed that Rowling declined the invitation to appear in the special.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 preview promises ’all will be revealed’
We’re not panicking; you’re panicking. Okay, we’re all freaking out, and with good reason. During the 2022 VMAs, Paramount surprised us with the first sneak peek of Yellowstone‘s upcoming fifth season. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” John Dutton promises as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans debate whether Darth Vader would have been a better Emperor than Palpatine
The Galactic Empire ruled the Star Wars universe with an iron fist, going so far as to wipe out an entire planet just to prove their might. But their overconfidence proved to be their downfall as they fatally underestimated the tenacity and resolve of the Rebel Alliance. But could things...
wegotthiscovered.com
9 fantastic Reed Richards casting choices that would stretch Marvel to new heights
When it comes to casting the Fantastic Four‘s Mister Fantastic in the MCU, the Marvel fandom has its collective heart set on John Krasinski. While many believe that is a foregone conclusion, nothing is final until Kevin Feige says so, and he could have a surprise up his sleeve.
wegotthiscovered.com
Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie don new ‘Amsterdam’ poster
Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie are the trifecta of stars that appear on the new poster for Amsterdam, the latest murder mystery from controversial writer-director David O. Russell. “Let the love, murder, and conspiracy begin,” is the caption for the post of the image made by the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Percy Jackson’ creator says he’s going to ‘fix’ the franchise and offers update
Rick Riordan provides an update on the Percy Jackson Disney Plus series and shares his disappointment about the previous movies. Percy & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters weren’t received positively by many people, and the movies didn’t go over well with the author either.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’: How much time passed between episodes 1 and 2? Time jump, explained
One of the most talked about and most watched series only two episodes in is House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel set a record for most viewers during the first episode on August 21st. In the first episode, fans were introduced to many new characters of the Targaryen dynasty that include Viserys, the current king, his daughter, Rhaenyra, his brother Daemon, and members of the small council.
wegotthiscovered.com
Phase four defenders go to battle with critics in the MCU fan civil war
The MCU‘s Phase Four has a steep hill to climb. Avengers: Endgame wrapped up a decade of storytelling and brought the ‘Infinity Saga’ to a barnstorming end. But now that Thanos, the big bad we’d been building up to since Phase One is gone, where do we go next?
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney diehards defend the House of Mouse’s most criminally underrated movie
Disney is about to release the latest live-action remake of one of its animated classics in just a couple of weeks, with Robert Zemeckis’ new take on Pinocchio dropping on Sept. 8. While this trend has allowed for many legendary Disney stories to be given new life, the ones that have been chosen for the remake treatment only draws attention to the fact that the House of Mouse is keen to bury some of the less successful entries in its animated canon.
wegotthiscovered.com
Viral star Antoine Dodson is turning his decade-old meme into a beer because it’s 2022
Antoine Dodson, who went viral in 2010 after his infamous line “Hide yo’ kids, hide yo’ wife,” has recently announced his involvement with the ale industry by releasing his own beer brand based on his own punchline. The viral Internet star established an intoxicating mix of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel artist throws shade on Tenoch Huerta’s Namor physique in ‘Black Panther 2’
Namor is set to make his long-awaited live-action debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but one Marvel artist has taken issue with actor Tenoch Huerta’s physique in a social media post. Huerta’s Namor is one of the most highly-anticipated parts of the Black Panther sequel, with the character previously...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Lord of the Rings’ fans get a final reminder of the exact times ‘The Rings of Power’ will premiere
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most anticipated new TV show in years. Amazon has spent a ridiculous amount of money on bringing J.R.R. Tolkien’s world to life, with some estimates naming this as the most expensive television series ever made. Don’t expect many familiar faces though, as The Rings of Power takes a deep dive into the Second Age of Middle-earth and is set thousands of years before Frodo left Bag End on his quest to Mount Doom.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: The MCU’s Mr. Fantastic may have been found as ‘She-Hulk’ gets a surprise guest star
Let’s get cracking with a roundup of the biggest Marvel universe news to drop this Monday. Following on from the exciting announcement that WandaVision director Matt Shakman is in talks to helm the Fantastic Four reboot, MCU lovers have been experiencing a range of reactions to reports that the studio has now found its Reed Richards. Meanwhile, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law looks to have secretly added a special guest star to its cast. Well, it’s not so secret anymore…
wegotthiscovered.com
Neve Campbell admits to ‘Scream 5’ regrets: ‘it didn’t feel good’
Scream fans were devastated when it came out earlier this year that Neve Campbell won’t be returning for the upcoming sixth Scream movie, making this the first entry in the slasher saga that she won’t appear in as original final girl Sidney Prescott. The reason behind her disappointing exit from the franchise is a pay dispute between the studio and the actress, who felt she wasn’t being offered what she was worth.
Comments / 0