hawaiinewsnow.com

Looking for work? City hosts hiring event featuring a wide variety of careers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is hosting another Work Hawaii Hiring event in partnership with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations as well as the Oahu Workforce Development Board. Ten employers have committed to the effort this Tuesday, which will run from 9 a.m....
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Survey offers insight into residents’ perception of tourism

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new survey by the Hawai’i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism is offering new insight into how residents view tourism and its impact on their lives. With reports of visitors’ bad behavior, many Hawaii residents want to know what the state is doing to...
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

Escape to this Hidden Outdoor Oasis in Downtown Honolulu

Amid concrete buildings and bustling streets, a quipo tree towers over a collection of palms and tropical plants. The quipo is a deciduous tree which reaches heights of 150-200 feet, and the tree in Foster Botanical Garden was planted more than 90 years ago. Not far from the quipo tree...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii State Capitol closed until further notice

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Capitol was closed on Monday, Aug. 29, following two-weekend incidents that involved power failure “resulting from equipment damage ” in some offices on Saturday and a false fire alarm on Sunday. According to the Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services, the outage occurred due to the shorting of […]
HAWAII STATE
#Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Oahu#Workforce Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Real Estate#Kobayashi Group#The City Council
hawaiinewsnow.com

Popular Waikiki promenade remains closed amid structural concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials say a popular promenade that borders the ocean behind the Waikiki Aquarium may be in danger of collapsing. Even at low tide, the damage can be hard to see from shore. But look closely and you’ll see a big hole in the ewa end of the...
HONOLULU, HI
AOL Corp

Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations

HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Industry insiders explain why ambulance fire seemed so explosive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators have not revealed any theories about what may have sparked the ambulance fire in Kailua saying everything is on the table. In that fire, a patient died, a paramedic was injured and an EMT escaped. Sources tell Hawaii News Now the patient who died was attached...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Former Honolulu councilmember Leigh Wai Doo reflects on life with polio

Former Honolulu councilmember and attorney Leigh Wai Doo contracted polio at 9 months old in Hawaiʻi — the only one of six siblings to be afflicted. He used braces and arm crutches throughout his professional life and in political service. But a bout of post-polio syndrome affected his upper body strength. Today, he uses a motorized scooter and says he is a bit fearful of the return of polio.
HONOLULU, HI
yourmileagemayvary.net

Resort Review: Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa (Ko Olina, Hawai‘i)

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is located in Hawai’i, on Oahu. It’s a part of the Disney Vacation Club, which is the Disney Company’s version of a timeshare. Since we’re DVC members, staying at Aulani is the most economical way for us to stay when we’re on Oahu.
KAPOLEI, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Menu and Schedule at This Weekend’s Okinawan Festival in Honolulu

For all things andagi, champuru and bon dancing, the Okinawan Festival is always a treat. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, this two-day event is slated for the Hawai‘i Convention Center this weekend. Here’s your guide to what to see, buy and eat, where to park and everything in between.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Ambulance safety questioned on Oahu following deadly explosion in Kailua

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- City officials don't want patients or emergency personnel to be afraid of going into an ambulance, following Wednesday's fatal explosion that killed an elderly man and critically injured Oahu paramedic Jeff Wilkinson. The Honolulu City Council is planning a special hearing with the head of Honolulu Emergency...
HONOLULU, HI

