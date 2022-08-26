Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Looking for work? City hosts hiring event featuring a wide variety of careers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is hosting another Work Hawaii Hiring event in partnership with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations as well as the Oahu Workforce Development Board. Ten employers have committed to the effort this Tuesday, which will run from 9 a.m....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Survey offers insight into residents’ perception of tourism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new survey by the Hawai’i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism is offering new insight into how residents view tourism and its impact on their lives. With reports of visitors’ bad behavior, many Hawaii residents want to know what the state is doing to...
Hawaii Magazine
Escape to this Hidden Outdoor Oasis in Downtown Honolulu
Amid concrete buildings and bustling streets, a quipo tree towers over a collection of palms and tropical plants. The quipo is a deciduous tree which reaches heights of 150-200 feet, and the tree in Foster Botanical Garden was planted more than 90 years ago. Not far from the quipo tree...
Hawaii State Capitol closed until further notice
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Capitol was closed on Monday, Aug. 29, following two-weekend incidents that involved power failure “resulting from equipment damage ” in some offices on Saturday and a false fire alarm on Sunday. According to the Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services, the outage occurred due to the shorting of […]
Danny De Gracia: We Can Fix Oahu. We Just Need The Right Mindset
I know that I am not alone in saying the City and County of Honolulu needs to transform into an ethical, efficient and competent organization. But how can Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi accomplish such a difficult task when so many others before him have not been able to succeed at reforming city departments?
Community volunteers spruce up IHS veterans homeless shelter
Members of the U.S. Navy volunteered their own time to fix up the Institute for Human Services home for veterans in Kalihi.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Popular Waikiki promenade remains closed amid structural concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials say a popular promenade that borders the ocean behind the Waikiki Aquarium may be in danger of collapsing. Even at low tide, the damage can be hard to see from shore. But look closely and you’ll see a big hole in the ewa end of the...
KITV.com
To fight mechanic shortage, some hope to recruit students to the automotive industry
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Many technicians say the mechanic shortage skyrocketed during the pandemic -- and they hope the uptick in students enrolling in trade schools translates into more mechanics in the field. “This is the foundation for everything. You need people to fix cars, build buildings, and do plumbing....
AOL Corp
Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations
HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
Affordable housing applications accepted for The Park at Keeaumoku
The applications are available at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 online at The Park on Ke`eaumoku website.
End in sight for foam and plastic take-out containers
It was a law proposed in 2019, and after a final extension set to end on September 5, the city's disposable food ware ordinance will take effect.
hawaiinewsnow.com
At sites across Oahu, residents offer up their aloha and donations for Food Drive Day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Donations poured in for the Hawaii Foodbank’s Food Drive Day across Oahu on Saturday. More than 400 volunteers helped bring back the in-person fundraising event after three years. At Waiokeola Congregational Church, volunteers were dancing for donations — a block party to collect food and cash...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Industry insiders explain why ambulance fire seemed so explosive
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators have not revealed any theories about what may have sparked the ambulance fire in Kailua saying everything is on the table. In that fire, a patient died, a paramedic was injured and an EMT escaped. Sources tell Hawaii News Now the patient who died was attached...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Former Honolulu councilmember Leigh Wai Doo reflects on life with polio
Former Honolulu councilmember and attorney Leigh Wai Doo contracted polio at 9 months old in Hawaiʻi — the only one of six siblings to be afflicted. He used braces and arm crutches throughout his professional life and in political service. But a bout of post-polio syndrome affected his upper body strength. Today, he uses a motorized scooter and says he is a bit fearful of the return of polio.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Resort Review: Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa (Ko Olina, Hawai‘i)
Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is located in Hawai’i, on Oahu. It’s a part of the Disney Vacation Club, which is the Disney Company’s version of a timeshare. Since we’re DVC members, staying at Aulani is the most economical way for us to stay when we’re on Oahu.
JOURNEY adds one final performance in Honolulu
JOURNEY has sold out their October 5 show, but if you didn't get the chance to buy tickets, they have added a second and final show.
Over 300 people help clean up Chinatown
The Chinese Chamber of Commerce organized a Chinatown cleanup on Saturday, Aug. 27.
honolulumagazine.com
Menu and Schedule at This Weekend’s Okinawan Festival in Honolulu
For all things andagi, champuru and bon dancing, the Okinawan Festival is always a treat. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, this two-day event is slated for the Hawai‘i Convention Center this weekend. Here’s your guide to what to see, buy and eat, where to park and everything in between.
KITV.com
Ambulance safety questioned on Oahu following deadly explosion in Kailua
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- City officials don't want patients or emergency personnel to be afraid of going into an ambulance, following Wednesday's fatal explosion that killed an elderly man and critically injured Oahu paramedic Jeff Wilkinson. The Honolulu City Council is planning a special hearing with the head of Honolulu Emergency...
Honolulu Little League preps for U.S. final
The Honolulu team has once again captured the hearts of everyone across the State with their incredible run at the Little League World Series.
