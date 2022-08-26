ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘House of the Dragon’: How much time passed between episodes 1 and 2? Time jump, explained

One of the most talked about and most watched series only two episodes in is House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel set a record for most viewers during the first episode on August 21st. In the first episode, fans were introduced to many new characters of the Targaryen dynasty that include Viserys, the current king, his daughter, Rhaenyra, his brother Daemon, and members of the small council.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans agree on the classic Marvel character they never want to see in the MCU

The upcoming arrival of the X-Men in the MCU opens the door to so many exciting new opportunities for the franchise. Soon, comic book fans will finally be able to see the Children of the Atom exist alongside the wider Marvel universe on the big screen. While folks are ready to embrace new versions of Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and the like, there’s one member of the mutant super-team that most seem happy to have seen the last of in the movies. Sorry, Jean Grey, looks like you’re out the gang.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney diehards defend the House of Mouse’s most criminally underrated movie

Disney is about to release the latest live-action remake of one of its animated classics in just a couple of weeks, with Robert Zemeckis’ new take on Pinocchio dropping on Sept. 8. While this trend has allowed for many legendary Disney stories to be given new life, the ones that have been chosen for the remake treatment only draws attention to the fact that the House of Mouse is keen to bury some of the less successful entries in its animated canon.
MOVIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Everyone is having the same reaction to Ozzy Osbourne fleeing America over the gun violence epidemic

Ozzy Osbourne and his wife of four decades, Sharon Osbourne, are officially headed back to England after spending over two decades living in the United States. In a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian published over the weekend — mostly focusing on the Osbourne’s health problems and burgeoning comeback — the couple revealed their plans to move back to the UK in February. Currently, their Los Angeles mansion (not the same one where their hit MTV reality series The Osbournes was previously filmed) is on the market for $18 million while contractors make necessary upgrades to their 120-year-old, 350-acre estate Buckinghamshire estate.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Johnny Depp’s shock appearance at the 2022 VMAs sends the internet into meltdown

Like a bat outta hell, Johnny Depp has been dropped back into the public eye with a bizarre appearance at the VMAs 2022 as an astronaut. You’d be forgiven for wondering why on Earth a certain Johnny Depp was anywhere near the VMAs, but frankly, in the year we’re in, is anything surprising? Depp’s appearance was heavily speculated upon in the days and hours leading up to the awards ceremony, and now it’s finally here, the internet has some strong opinions.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Even more people watched episode 2 of ‘House of the Dragon’ than show’s record-breaking premiere

House of the Dragon is a certified success as the viewership for episode 2 increased from the record-breaking premiere episode. The Wrap reports that the second episode, titled “The Rogue Prince,” reached 10.2 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max following its airing on Sunday. It’s a two percent increase from the premiere episode’s nearly 10 million viewers, which became the biggest debut for HBO, and it continues to rise.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

One of DC’s darkest heroes battles his way up the streaming charts

DC’s occult side is skyrocketing in popularity right now. Netflix’s smash-hit The Sandman may have shed most of the comic book’s explicit connections to the DC universe, but they’re still there if you know where to look. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. is still pressing ahead with their Justice League Dark plans for HBO. Both those projects feature an extremely popular character that audiences can’t get enough of: the broody and cynical occult detective John Constantine.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A rib-tickling Jason Sudeikis comedy sneaks into the streaming charts

Renowned actor Jason Sudeikis has enjoyed plenty of success over the last few years with his leading role in sports-comedy series Ted Lasso on Apple TV Plus. But, before the 46-year-old Emmy winner brought an abundance of laughter to the world of television, Sudeikis exercised his vast comedic skills in 2013’s We’re the Millers — which somehow established itself as one of the most dominant comedies from the 2010s.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An underwhelming franchise spin-off is possessing the streaming charts

The Conjuring universe is undoubtedly one of the most profitable horror franchises of the modern era, and its overall success eventually spawned a spin-off in The Nun. Now, in the wake of The Nun 2 landing a release date for next year’s spooky season — horror fanatics are gearing up for the upcoming sequel by allowing the demonic nun Valak to wreak havoc on their television sets.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Lord of the Rings’ fans get a final reminder of the exact times ‘The Rings of Power’ will premiere

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most anticipated new TV show in years. Amazon has spent a ridiculous amount of money on bringing J.R.R. Tolkien’s world to life, with some estimates naming this as the most expensive television series ever made. Don’t expect many familiar faces though, as The Rings of Power takes a deep dive into the Second Age of Middle-earth and is set thousands of years before Frodo left Bag End on his quest to Mount Doom.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A jaw-dropping camp thriller makes friends with the streaming charts

Renowned actress Octavia Spencer has built up an impressive resume of cinematic projects throughout her career, and with success in films like The Help catapulting her to permanent Hollywood stardom, it was great to see her return to her horror roots a few years ago with 2019’s psychological horror/thriller Ma.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An unpredictable mystery drama has dethroned ‘The Sandman’ on Netflix

The Sandman‘s reign at the top of the Netflix charts is over, with a streaming debutant coming straight for the number one spot. Echoes, starring Mission Impossible alum Michelle Monaghan, has become the series to upend The Sandman’s long reign on top of the charts, with the mystery series skyrocketing past the Neil Gaiman adaptation after just a week. Though it occupied the number two spot as recently as Aug. 28, it’s now well and truly ahead.
TV SERIES

