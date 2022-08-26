Read full article on original website
An original superhero story nobody cares about swoops its way to top spot on streaming
The superhero fatigue has clearly not kicked in yet on streaming, as Amazon Prime have revealed an original which has shot its way to the top of streaming with a recognizable leading man as its grizzled crime-fighting veteran. Everybody is fully aware of the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron...
‘House of the Dragon’: How much time passed between episodes 1 and 2? Time jump, explained
One of the most talked about and most watched series only two episodes in is House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel set a record for most viewers during the first episode on August 21st. In the first episode, fans were introduced to many new characters of the Targaryen dynasty that include Viserys, the current king, his daughter, Rhaenyra, his brother Daemon, and members of the small council.
Warner Bros. insiders say ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ should have never happened
Public enemy number one for most hardcore DC fans is none other than studio Warner Bros., and the company’s reported lament for the Snyder cut of Justice League will not go down smoothly. After years of fan outcry and demand for Zack Snyder’s original vision for Justice League to...
Fans agree on the classic Marvel character they never want to see in the MCU
The upcoming arrival of the X-Men in the MCU opens the door to so many exciting new opportunities for the franchise. Soon, comic book fans will finally be able to see the Children of the Atom exist alongside the wider Marvel universe on the big screen. While folks are ready to embrace new versions of Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and the like, there’s one member of the mutant super-team that most seem happy to have seen the last of in the movies. Sorry, Jean Grey, looks like you’re out the gang.
Disney diehards defend the House of Mouse’s most criminally underrated movie
Disney is about to release the latest live-action remake of one of its animated classics in just a couple of weeks, with Robert Zemeckis’ new take on Pinocchio dropping on Sept. 8. While this trend has allowed for many legendary Disney stories to be given new life, the ones that have been chosen for the remake treatment only draws attention to the fact that the House of Mouse is keen to bury some of the less successful entries in its animated canon.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Everyone is having the same reaction to Ozzy Osbourne fleeing America over the gun violence epidemic
Ozzy Osbourne and his wife of four decades, Sharon Osbourne, are officially headed back to England after spending over two decades living in the United States. In a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian published over the weekend — mostly focusing on the Osbourne’s health problems and burgeoning comeback — the couple revealed their plans to move back to the UK in February. Currently, their Los Angeles mansion (not the same one where their hit MTV reality series The Osbournes was previously filmed) is on the market for $18 million while contractors make necessary upgrades to their 120-year-old, 350-acre estate Buckinghamshire estate.
Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
Johnny Depp’s shock appearance at the 2022 VMAs sends the internet into meltdown
Like a bat outta hell, Johnny Depp has been dropped back into the public eye with a bizarre appearance at the VMAs 2022 as an astronaut. You’d be forgiven for wondering why on Earth a certain Johnny Depp was anywhere near the VMAs, but frankly, in the year we’re in, is anything surprising? Depp’s appearance was heavily speculated upon in the days and hours leading up to the awards ceremony, and now it’s finally here, the internet has some strong opinions.
Even more people watched episode 2 of ‘House of the Dragon’ than show’s record-breaking premiere
House of the Dragon is a certified success as the viewership for episode 2 increased from the record-breaking premiere episode. The Wrap reports that the second episode, titled “The Rogue Prince,” reached 10.2 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max following its airing on Sunday. It’s a two percent increase from the premiere episode’s nearly 10 million viewers, which became the biggest debut for HBO, and it continues to rise.
One of DC’s darkest heroes battles his way up the streaming charts
DC’s occult side is skyrocketing in popularity right now. Netflix’s smash-hit The Sandman may have shed most of the comic book’s explicit connections to the DC universe, but they’re still there if you know where to look. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. is still pressing ahead with their Justice League Dark plans for HBO. Both those projects feature an extremely popular character that audiences can’t get enough of: the broody and cynical occult detective John Constantine.
A rib-tickling Jason Sudeikis comedy sneaks into the streaming charts
Renowned actor Jason Sudeikis has enjoyed plenty of success over the last few years with his leading role in sports-comedy series Ted Lasso on Apple TV Plus. But, before the 46-year-old Emmy winner brought an abundance of laughter to the world of television, Sudeikis exercised his vast comedic skills in 2013’s We’re the Millers — which somehow established itself as one of the most dominant comedies from the 2010s.
An underwhelming franchise spin-off is possessing the streaming charts
The Conjuring universe is undoubtedly one of the most profitable horror franchises of the modern era, and its overall success eventually spawned a spin-off in The Nun. Now, in the wake of The Nun 2 landing a release date for next year’s spooky season — horror fanatics are gearing up for the upcoming sequel by allowing the demonic nun Valak to wreak havoc on their television sets.
‘The Lord of the Rings’ fans get a final reminder of the exact times ‘The Rings of Power’ will premiere
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most anticipated new TV show in years. Amazon has spent a ridiculous amount of money on bringing J.R.R. Tolkien’s world to life, with some estimates naming this as the most expensive television series ever made. Don’t expect many familiar faces though, as The Rings of Power takes a deep dive into the Second Age of Middle-earth and is set thousands of years before Frodo left Bag End on his quest to Mount Doom.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Watch: ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 preview promises ’all will be revealed’
We’re not panicking; you’re panicking. Okay, we’re all freaking out, and with good reason. During the 2022 VMAs, Paramount surprised us with the first sneak peek of Yellowstone‘s upcoming fifth season. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” John Dutton promises as...
A jaw-dropping camp thriller makes friends with the streaming charts
Renowned actress Octavia Spencer has built up an impressive resume of cinematic projects throughout her career, and with success in films like The Help catapulting her to permanent Hollywood stardom, it was great to see her return to her horror roots a few years ago with 2019’s psychological horror/thriller Ma.
An unpredictable mystery drama has dethroned ‘The Sandman’ on Netflix
The Sandman‘s reign at the top of the Netflix charts is over, with a streaming debutant coming straight for the number one spot. Echoes, starring Mission Impossible alum Michelle Monaghan, has become the series to upend The Sandman’s long reign on top of the charts, with the mystery series skyrocketing past the Neil Gaiman adaptation after just a week. Though it occupied the number two spot as recently as Aug. 28, it’s now well and truly ahead.
A Kevin Hart film showered in hate has spent the weekend at the top of the Netflix charts
The phrase ‘love to hate’ comes to mind when it comes to Me Time, Kevin Hart‘s latest venture with Netflix. The film was recently released on the streaming platform and received a less than warm welcome from critics. But, despite all the negativity, the comedy scored a surprise victory over the weekend.
Fans go to war over controversial list of the all-time worst television finales
In the wake of Game of Thrones re-entering the public zeitgeist, battlegrounds of the internet are filled with digital blood as fans go all-out discussing a list of worst TV series endings of all time, and almost nothing is sacred. Initially published by Variety, the list has sparked massive debate...
