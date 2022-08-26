Read full article on original website
Instacart’s Big & Bulky service lets you order huge items
After introducing 30-minute deliveries last year, Instacart is not finished expanding its services. It will now allow you to order large items from retailers. The company’s new service, named “Big & Bulky,” promises same-day and scheduled delivery of products like outdoor furniture, office supplies, and home electronics. Right now, a handful of retailers, including Mastermind Toys, Office Depot, and Staples, are participating in the program nationally. If it works out well, others will likely join soon.
