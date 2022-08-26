Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
An original superhero story nobody cares about swoops its way to top spot on streaming
The superhero fatigue has clearly not kicked in yet on streaming, as Amazon Prime have revealed an original which has shot its way to the top of streaming with a recognizable leading man as its grizzled crime-fighting veteran. Everybody is fully aware of the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron...
wegotthiscovered.com
An ultra-macho hunky masterpiece soars to success on streaming
Gone are the days when all cinemagoers wanted was T&A, now the sophisticated masses that watch blockbusters desire nothing more than himbos strutting around on the beach before flying a fighter jet. It’s still flying in cinemas, but Top Gun: Maverick isn’t just content with being the highest-grossing film of...
wegotthiscovered.com
One of DC’s darkest heroes battles his way up the streaming charts
DC’s occult side is skyrocketing in popularity right now. Netflix’s smash-hit The Sandman may have shed most of the comic book’s explicit connections to the DC universe, but they’re still there if you know where to look. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. is still pressing ahead with their Justice League Dark plans for HBO. Both those projects feature an extremely popular character that audiences can’t get enough of: the broody and cynical occult detective John Constantine.
wegotthiscovered.com
An underwhelming franchise spin-off is possessing the streaming charts
The Conjuring universe is undoubtedly one of the most profitable horror franchises of the modern era, and its overall success eventually spawned a spin-off in The Nun. Now, in the wake of The Nun 2 landing a release date for next year’s spooky season — horror fanatics are gearing up for the upcoming sequel by allowing the demonic nun Valak to wreak havoc on their television sets.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
An unpredictable mystery drama has dethroned ‘The Sandman’ on Netflix
The Sandman‘s reign at the top of the Netflix charts is over, with a streaming debutant coming straight for the number one spot. Echoes, starring Mission Impossible alum Michelle Monaghan, has become the series to upend The Sandman’s long reign on top of the charts, with the mystery series skyrocketing past the Neil Gaiman adaptation after just a week. Though it occupied the number two spot as recently as Aug. 28, it’s now well and truly ahead.
Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83
Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
‘South Park’ Creators Developed an Entire Deepfake Donald Trump Movie That Never Got Made: ‘It’s Sort of On Hold’
Click here to read the full article. “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker went viral during the pandemic thanks to their surprise deepfake video, “Sassy Justice,” which has earned over 2 million views on YouTube since its October 2020 debut. The 14-minute short finds a deepfake Donald Trump, voiced by Peter Serafinowicz, reporting news out of Cheyenne, Wyoming under the eponymous moniker. The project was the first bit of content to come out of Deep Voodoo, Stone and Parker’s deepfake production studio. Stone and Parker said at the time that “Sassy Justice” came about because “we just wanted to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
Vincent Gil, ‘Mad Max’ Star, Dead at 83
Vincent Gil, the actor behind legendary movie villain Nightrider in Mad Max (1979) has died at the age of 83, as confirmed by his close friend and co-star, Paul Johnstone. Johnstone, who played Cundalini, the heart-shaped glasses-wearing member of Toecutter’s motorcycle gang, shared the heartbreaking news on Sunday by posting a touching tribute on Facebook.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 preview promises ’all will be revealed’
We’re not panicking; you’re panicking. Okay, we’re all freaking out, and with good reason. During the 2022 VMAs, Paramount surprised us with the first sneak peek of Yellowstone‘s upcoming fifth season. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” John Dutton promises as...
wegotthiscovered.com
Why are the Targaryens the only family with dragons in ‘House of the Dragon’?
Throughout their history, the Targaryen family is known for their relationship with dragons and using them to gain power and keep it for many years. In House of the Dragon, this is no different as the very first scene includes Rhaenyra riding her dragon around and having it land, much to the relief of Ser Harrold Westerling, the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
A jaw-dropping camp thriller makes friends with the streaming charts
Renowned actress Octavia Spencer has built up an impressive resume of cinematic projects throughout her career, and with success in films like The Help catapulting her to permanent Hollywood stardom, it was great to see her return to her horror roots a few years ago with 2019’s psychological horror/thriller Ma.
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie buffs demand justice for these films that critics hated
Cinema is a harsh mistress, and trying to make a movie that appeals to everyone, or is at least universally approved, is tough. Thanks to the beauty of art, though, critically bashed films can be given a new lease on life thanks to moviegoers. Today, movie aficionados are breaking their...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans snap their rose-tinted glasses for movies that are worse than they remember
Nostalgia just isn’t as good as it once was, and film fans are delving deep into their past to determine if their favorite movies are actually as good as they remember. Everyone had formative movies in their lives, films that shaped who they’d become and what types of ideas they are particularly receptive to. The brain, unfortunately, also matures a lot past formative movies, and nostalgia can only keep you alive for so long.
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney diehards defend the House of Mouse’s most criminally underrated movie
Disney is about to release the latest live-action remake of one of its animated classics in just a couple of weeks, with Robert Zemeckis’ new take on Pinocchio dropping on Sept. 8. While this trend has allowed for many legendary Disney stories to be given new life, the ones that have been chosen for the remake treatment only draws attention to the fact that the House of Mouse is keen to bury some of the less successful entries in its animated canon.
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgettable shark attack sequel takes a bite out of the streaming charts
One of the most sought-after aspects of the colossal horror/thriller juxtaposed genre is the demand for creature feature films that involve some of the most gruesome disasters — and much of that clamor is for movies with a shark attack-centric plot. And, after 2010’s The Reef terrified eagle-eyed viewers and shark attack enthusiasts, a follow-up sequel looked to recreate the allure of its predecessor with The Reef: Stalked.
wegotthiscovered.com
A dark and dusty Tom Cruise reboot wraps up streaming success
Tom Cruise might have ruled this year’s box office following his triumphantly successful sequel Top Gun: Maverick, but a far more surprising twist of events has occurred concerning one of the star’s worst-reviewed efforts. International audiences are breathing new life into the desiccated cadaver of Universal’s The Mummy, the “first” movie in the aborted attempt to set up a shared universe of the studio’s Universal Monsters properties. The film is also, arguably, the least-liked theatrical effort of Cruise’s career.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Lord of the Rings’ explained: Was Gandalf a Maia or Istari?
Gandalf is one of the most enigmatic figures in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, but the character’s mythological origins have always been more humble than many would presume. The iconic wizard and main protagonist has gone by many names over his 2,000 years of physical existence...
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Comments / 0