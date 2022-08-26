West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Friday, August 26th 2022

The National Observer, citing CBRE Group Inc., predicts that annual U.S. construction costs will increase 14.1% by the end of the year. That rise blamed on industry labor shortages, inflation, supply chain disruptions, ongoing impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Lippes Mathias has added four new attorneys from Harris Beach to its Government Investigations team - Brian C. Mahoney, Karl J. Sleight, Joan P. Sullivan, and Christian R. Flemming.

Trocaire College and Foundation 214, Inc. have partnered in the launch of a Veterans IT Career Jump Start Program. The aim of the program is to prepare veterans for new career opportunities in information technology. For more, go to

trocaire.edu and look for Veterans IT Jumpstart under the Workforce Development tab.

Starting this week, Genesee Brewery is releasing its Cran Orange Kellerbier. It will be available in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans.