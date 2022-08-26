ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London County, CT

How hot is the real estate market near Norwich? Home sale prices rise over $312K

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YkAv4_0hW6o0H200

The median sales price for a single-family home sold in New London County during May was $312,500. That's an increase of 4.2% compared with May 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com.

On a year-over-year basis, single-family home prices just began rising. May prices were up from $298,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold rose by 3.4% from a year earlier. A total of 246 houses were sold countywide during May. During the same period a year earlier, 238 single-family homes were sold.

Windham County's median sales price for a single-family home was $320,000, up 26.5% from a year earlier. On a year-over-year basis, prices just began rising. May's median sale price represents an all-time record in a database that covers 89 consecutive months. Some 102 houses were sold in May, up 7.4% from a year earlier.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network.

New London County condominiums and townhomes sold in May had a median sales price of $185,000. That figure represents a 17.8% increase year over year. Some 56 were sold, up 47.4% from a year earlier.

How hot is New London County's real estate market in Connecticut?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In New London County the top 10% of the properties sold for at least $535,000, down 18.5% from a year before.

In May, three properties sold for at least $1 million, consisting of two single-family homes and one other property.

In Windham County the top 10% of the properties sold for at least $450,000, up 15.7% from a year before.

Connecticut's median single-family home sales price was $360,000 in May, up 5.3% from a year earlier. The state reported 2,887 single-family homes sold, down 7.9% from a year earlier.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

10 corn mazes in Connecticut to explore during the fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Corn is all the rage this fall — it even has its own viral song on TikTok. But as the harvest season begins at farms in Connecticut, farmers are turning this crop into mazes in the shape of everything from a castle to Benjamin Franklin.
LEBANON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Windham County, CT
Norwich, CT
Business
County
New London County, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
City
New London, CT
Norwich, CT
Real Estate
City
Norwich, CT
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM INVESTIGATION: Tips to keep from being scammed while at the gas pump

(WFSB) - A Consumer Alert this Monday. Next time you’re at the gas pump, what should you do if you see security tape that appears to be tampered with. Crystal Mintz of Portland took action, after noticing something was wrong with several security stickers, on the gas pumps at the Gulf on Main Street in Portland last week.
PORTLAND, CT
Turnto10.com

Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence

(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Housing Prices#Single Family Homes#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Realtor Com#The Usa Today Network
Register Citizen

DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday

Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
1420 WBSM

Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
SWANSEA, MA
sheltonherald.com

Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves

Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Former feed store to house dog bakery, tattoo parlor

MANCHESTER — The iconic brick building at 35 Oakland St., which has seen many uses over the years, has two new businesses setting up shop and potentially more on the way. Michael Licamele, president of MSL Group Inc., which owns the building and another nearby at 46 Apel Place, said the first floor was rehabilitated and leased out to Leaps and Bones, a new facility catering food for pampered pooches, and tattoo artist Alex Stairs.
MANCHESTER, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A look inside the Soilders and Sailors Arch

(WTNH) – It’s a landmark in downtown Hartford: the Soldiers and Sailors Arch. The arch towers over the entrance to Bushnell Park and commemorates the Capital City’s Civil War heroes. Did you know that you could take a tour inside and go up to the top?. New...
HARTFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County

Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Bristol Press

$2 million lottery ticket was purchased at a local Citgo, remains unclaimed

BRISTOL – A $2 million lottery ticket was purchased at a local Citgo this Wednesday and remains unclaimed. The ticket, which had the winning numbers of 6-24-35-37-44 and the Powerball of 22, was sold at the Citgo at 527 Middle Street in Bristol. The winning ticket matched five numbers and had a 4 times Power Play.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Trees and powerlines knocked down by Connecticut thunderstorm

VERNON, Conn. — Some neighbors are left cleaning up the damage from Friday’s thunderstorm, which brought down trees, branches, and debris in some parts of Connecticut. A large branch cracked off a tree and came crashing down onto cars parked in front of the home of Vernon's Marisol Cruz who lives on Skinner Road.
VERNON, CT
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

2K+
Followers
983
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy