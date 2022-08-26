Read full article on original website
Thierry Henry joins former Arsenal team-mate Cesc Fabregas in becoming part-owner of ambitious Serie B outfit Como - and says he's raring to go with the 'perfect opportunity'
Thierry Henry has become the latest big name to join forces with Serie B side Como after joining the club as a minority stakeholder. The Arsenal legend has been a constant presence in the world of football since hanging up his boots in 2014, having managed both Montreal Impact and Monaco, as well as acting as Roberto Martinez’s No 2 with Belgium, a role he still holds.
Mohamed Salah produces miss of the season contender for Liverpool against Bournemouth
Mohamed Salah somehow produced probably the worst miss of his career, as Liverpool face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon at Anfield. It's been far from the ideal start to the season for Liverpool, with last Monday's loss to Manchester United really rubbing salt in the wound, even if Jurgen Klopp felt his team deserved to win.
You may have missed Lisandro Martinez’s reaction after David de Gea’s save against Southampton
Manchester United new boy Lisandro Martinez produced a passionate reaction after David de Gea made a stunning save against Southampton. Bruno Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute after an expertly taken volley. With the Saints chasing an equaliser, United’s concentration levels had to be at its peak.
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
Barcelona registering Jules Kounde has relegated one of their players to the THIRD division
Barcelona have finally registered Jules Kounde - but it's created a massive problem for another member of their squad. The 23-year-old joined Barcelona from Sevilla last month but has missed their opening two La Liga games due to the Catalan giants being over the league's wage cap limit. It was...
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder FURIOUS with Antony's impending transfer to Man United
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is furious that Antony is closing in on a move to Manchester United and says that "everything is about money". The current Eredivisie champions were in league action on Sunday afternoon. Goals from Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey were the difference as they came out 2-0...
Pep Guardiola's reaction to Erling Haaland's hat-trick is incredible, he's his biggest cheerleader
Footage shows that Pep Guardiola is officially Erling Haaland's biggest cheerleader after his incredible hat-trick against Crystal Palace. City came from 2-0 down to beat the Eagles 4-2, with all of their goals coming in the second half at the Etihad Stadium. Bernardo Silva pulled one back and from then...
Neymar produced an insane touch to kill the ball dead, the commentator lost his mind
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar produced an insane touch to make a Kylian Mbappe cross look good on Sunday night. The Ligue One champions dropped their first points of the season, drawing 1-1 with Monaco at the Parc des Princes. Kevin Volland gave the visitors a shock lead but Neymar, who...
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco despite Kylian Mbappe being the number one taker
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco on Sunday night despite manager Christophe Galtier admitting Kylian Mbappe was the number one taker for the game. In the home game before last, there were reports of a rift between the two players over a penalty in the 5-2 win over Montpellier. Mbappe...
Ederson had a Loris Karius moment against Crystal Palace, goal was controversially disallowed
Ederson had a Loris Karius moment against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium but was let off the hook after the gaffe. City found themselves 2-0 down to Patrick Vieira's side, who scored both goals from set pieces in the first half. John Stones put through his own net before Joachim Andersen headed home the second shortly after.
Alexander Isak, the prodigy who thrived in La Liga, can thrill Newcastle
Sweden’s youngest goalscorer has already overcome career hurdles and has the free-flowing class to live up to his £59m fee
Footage has emerged showing Juventus legend Pavel Nedved partying with three scantily clad women
Juventus legend Pavel Nedved has been filmed partying intimately with three scantily clad women, days before his 50th birthday. The footage posted online showed Nedved dancing with the three women, who had all removed their shirts. They danced in a line, swaying side to side with Nedved in the middle of them.
Thomas Tuchel opens up on 'strange' Chelsea midifeld headache amid Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante injuries
Thomas Tuchel has opened up about Chelsea’s current midfield situation, labelling it as ‘strange’ as N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic have suffered from injury while Conor Gallagher is suspended. The Cobham graduate was dismissed against Leicester City on Saturday after being handed two yellow cards. This...
Manchester United are paying £18 million to Sao Paulo this summer
Manchester United are paying £18 million to Brazilian club Sao Paulo this summer thanks to transfer clauses. Widespread reports on Sunday night claimed United had reached an agreement to sign top target Antony from Ajax in a whopping £84 million deal - a record for an Eredivisie transfer.
"A proud moment..." - Erling Haaland reacts to first Premier League hat-trick
Erling Haaland has reacted to scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester City. The 22 year-old, who signed from Borussia Dortmund in June, continued his impressive start to life in the Premier League. Haaland's first three goals had come away from home, though the Norwegian scored his first goal at the...
Footage of Bernabeu changes show fascinating pitch removal system
Real Madrid have shared incredible drone footage of the new look Bernabeu, as well as the fascinating pitch removal feature at the ground, which can been in the video below. Back in 2020 work began to start renovating Real's iconic Bernabeu stadium, which meant they had to stop playing at the ground for well over a year.
Nottingham Forest are closing in on the loan signing of Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi after talks hit a snag this week... with the Spanish side set to replace him with Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon
Nottingham Forest are closing in on Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi. Negotiations had hit a snag on Friday but positive talks followed and the deal will be a major coup for Steve Cooper with Brazilian international Lodi having been followed by the likes of Manchester City. Forest will pay an...
The 2019 decision Antony made that led to his Manchester United signing for £85 million
Antony has been revealed as a new Manchester United signing, joining the Premier League club for a fee of £85 million. Antony was one of Erik ten Hag’s priority targets in the manager’s premiere transfer window, and after several bids were rejected, Ajax finally accepted United’s fourth offer for the player.
Luke Mbete set to sign for Huddersfield Town on season-long loan
Luke Mbete is closing in on a loan move to Huddersfield Town. The summer of 2022 has seen a number of Manchester City’s most high-profile youngsters depart the club out on loan. For instance, James McAtee, who was tipped for a place in the first-team this season has joined...
Jurgen Klopp accused of 'patronising' Scott Parker during Liverpool's demolition of Bournemouth
Jurgen Klopp has been criticised for his actions during Liverpool's huge win over Bournemouth, with fans claiming he patronised Scott Parker. It was a good ending to a tough week for Klopp, following on from his side's loss to rivals Manchester United, which left them without a win from their first three league games.
