Daily Mail

Thierry Henry joins former Arsenal team-mate Cesc Fabregas in becoming part-owner of ambitious Serie B outfit Como - and says he's raring to go with the 'perfect opportunity'

Thierry Henry has become the latest big name to join forces with Serie B side Como after joining the club as a minority stakeholder. The Arsenal legend has been a constant presence in the world of football since hanging up his boots in 2014, having managed both Montreal Impact and Monaco, as well as acting as Roberto Martinez’s No 2 with Belgium, a role he still holds.
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the loan signing of Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi after talks hit a snag this week... with the Spanish side set to replace him with Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon

Nottingham Forest are closing in on Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi. Negotiations had hit a snag on Friday but positive talks followed and the deal will be a major coup for Steve Cooper with Brazilian international Lodi having been followed by the likes of Manchester City. Forest will pay an...
