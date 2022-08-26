ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Traffic
WRAL News

Raleigh police investigate 2 crashes on Capital Boulevard

Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Monday was investigating two crashes, one involving a stolen car. Officers responded to Capital Boulevard near Highwoods Boulevard before 1 a.m. Two separate crashes occurred -- one on the northbound side and one on the southbound side. Police said no one...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

I-40 lanes reopen after wreck near Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed Interstate 40 eastbound in Durham County during the Friday afternoon rush hour, officials said. The highway was closed just before 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 274, which is the exit for Jordan Lake and N.C. 751, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Two homes damaged in fire in north Raleigh neighborhood

Raleigh, N.C. — Two homes were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out in a north Raleigh neighborhood. Firefighters responded to Hartham Park Avenue, off Louisburg Road, before 7 a.m. Firefighters said everyone made it out of the homes safely.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh to rebrand site named for slave owner, seeks public’s help

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is transforming a former maintenance yard and vehicle fleet facility into a new $2 million urban park. The project is currently named Devereux Meadow Park. The problem is, the name Devereux is traced back to John Devereux, Jr.. Devereux was known to...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Injured After Gasoline Tanker Overturns

SELMA – Highway 96 about five miles north of Selma was closed for several hours Saturday afternoon after a gasoline tanker overturned. The NC Department of Transportation set up a detour for motorists. An eyewitness to the crash helped pull the driver from the cab of the truck. The...
SELMA, NC
jocoreport.com

UScellular Enhances Wireless Network Coverage In Johnston County

SMITHFIELD – UScellular continues to invest in its fast, high-quality network with the addition of 5G service to a cell site in Johnston County. The site enhances UScellular’s network southwest of Smithfield along Interstate 95 and is one of more than 700 sites the wireless carrier has across the state. 5G service provides Johnston County customers faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
getnews.info

Town of Cary Provides First-in-the-World Completely Touchless Restroom Experience

Town Becomes World’s First Municipality to Install Touchless Toilet Paper Dispensers. Cary, North Carolina – August 29, 2022 – Cary, North Carolina has become the world’s first municipality to provide a completely touchless restroom experience for residents and visitors. According to Kelly Blazey, Transit Administrator for the Town of Cary, “In these times of heightened health awareness, people have increasingly come to expect a touchless experience in public spaces.”
cbs17

Do you know this man? Cumberland County looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Vital Statistics is asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members of a man who died. Robert William Weber, 62, of Cameron, died Aug. 2. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says his death does not appear to be suspicious.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

NC political battle begins with new campaign ads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With less than two months before early voting begins, you can count on seeing more political ads. That includes the first ads for the biggest toss up congressional race in the state. State Senator Wiley Nickel (D) and Bo Hines (R) are both running for...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Large police presence reported at Crabtree Valley Mall

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence was reported at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Saturday night. Police were seen at the mall just before 7 p.m. Details about what prompted police to respond to the mall wasn't immediately known.
RALEIGH, NC

