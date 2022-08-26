SMITHFIELD – UScellular continues to invest in its fast, high-quality network with the addition of 5G service to a cell site in Johnston County. The site enhances UScellular’s network southwest of Smithfield along Interstate 95 and is one of more than 700 sites the wireless carrier has across the state. 5G service provides Johnston County customers faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO