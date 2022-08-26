Read full article on original website
3 injured in I-540 crash that closed all lanes, ignited vehicle fire: NCSHP
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crash on Interstate 540 heading westbound in Raleigh left a vehicle overturned and on fire Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Officials with NCSHP later told CBS 17 that three were critically injured in the wreck. The crash was...
Driver crashes car into Raleigh construction zone in fiery wreck
Raleigh, N.C. — Police say a driver crashed a car into a building under construction, causing the vehicle to catch on fire in downtown Raleigh. The crash happened at the corner of McDowell Street and Davie Street. A witness told WRAL the people inside the car tried to push...
Non-profit holds memorial drive for K9 of fallen Wake Co. Deputy Ned Byrd
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina non-profit held a memorial ride drive for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd Sunday, according to our affiliates WNCN. An organization called Operation Fly Our Flag said the proceeds from the drive are going to benefit Deputy Byrd's K9 Sasha. Stickers were...
Couple donates land for Durham ATV club to build trails, help keep riders off streets
ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham ATV Club is preparing to build new trails for ATV and dirt bike riders with the help of a donation of land from a couple in Rougemont, North Carolina. Jamal Lewis is president of the Southern Soul ATV Club, a group of ATV...
Overturned tanker leaking gas, closing highway in Johnston County
A tanker truck is actively leaking gas after overturning on a highway in Johnston County. NC-96 has been shut down in the area surrounding the 5400 block, just north of Little Divine Road. A neighborhood with several homes are nearby. The driver was injured and taken to Wake Med with...
Raleigh police investigate 2 crashes on Capital Boulevard
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Monday was investigating two crashes, one involving a stolen car. Officers responded to Capital Boulevard near Highwoods Boulevard before 1 a.m. Two separate crashes occurred -- one on the northbound side and one on the southbound side. Police said no one...
I-40 lanes reopen after wreck near Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed Interstate 40 eastbound in Durham County during the Friday afternoon rush hour, officials said. The highway was closed just before 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 274, which is the exit for Jordan Lake and N.C. 751, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Two homes damaged in fire in north Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Two homes were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out in a north Raleigh neighborhood. Firefighters responded to Hartham Park Avenue, off Louisburg Road, before 7 a.m. Firefighters said everyone made it out of the homes safely.
Road reopens after 1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash in Wake Forest: officials
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest say all lanes of Capital Blvd. are back open after a portion of the road was closed following a four-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Officials say the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. By 7:43 a.m., all lanes...
Raleigh to rebrand site named for slave owner, seeks public’s help
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is transforming a former maintenance yard and vehicle fleet facility into a new $2 million urban park. The project is currently named Devereux Meadow Park. The problem is, the name Devereux is traced back to John Devereux, Jr.. Devereux was known to...
Wakefield High locked down on first day of school after shooting nearby
Raleigh, N.C. — The first day of the 2022-23 school year saw the first Code Red lockdown at Wakefield High School in Raleigh. No one was allowed to enter or exit the building for about 20 minutes, according to a letter from Principal Malik Bazzell to parents. Bazzell cited...
Driver Injured After Gasoline Tanker Overturns
SELMA – Highway 96 about five miles north of Selma was closed for several hours Saturday afternoon after a gasoline tanker overturned. The NC Department of Transportation set up a detour for motorists. An eyewitness to the crash helped pull the driver from the cab of the truck. The...
Autopsy results released for 35-year-old man who died in Durham County jail custody
Joseph Hunter was also found to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.24, which contributed to his death, the newly released report shows.
UScellular Enhances Wireless Network Coverage In Johnston County
SMITHFIELD – UScellular continues to invest in its fast, high-quality network with the addition of 5G service to a cell site in Johnston County. The site enhances UScellular’s network southwest of Smithfield along Interstate 95 and is one of more than 700 sites the wireless carrier has across the state. 5G service provides Johnston County customers faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience.
Town of Cary Provides First-in-the-World Completely Touchless Restroom Experience
Town Becomes World’s First Municipality to Install Touchless Toilet Paper Dispensers. Cary, North Carolina – August 29, 2022 – Cary, North Carolina has become the world’s first municipality to provide a completely touchless restroom experience for residents and visitors. According to Kelly Blazey, Transit Administrator for the Town of Cary, “In these times of heightened health awareness, people have increasingly come to expect a touchless experience in public spaces.”
WATCH: US airman reunites with military K9 at RDU for first time in 2 years
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was an emotional reunion Monday morning at the Raleigh Durham International Airport. A United States airman reunited with his military dog after two years apart and is finally bringing her home. Baggage claim was full of tears and tail wags as Lt. Johnny Baker...
Johnston County students, parents have new app to track school bus schedules
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Johnston County students, parents have new app to track school bus schedules. Parents can track their child's bus in real time, getting alerts and notifications...
Do you know this man? Cumberland County looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Vital Statistics is asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members of a man who died. Robert William Weber, 62, of Cameron, died Aug. 2. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says his death does not appear to be suspicious.
NC political battle begins with new campaign ads
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With less than two months before early voting begins, you can count on seeing more political ads. That includes the first ads for the biggest toss up congressional race in the state. State Senator Wiley Nickel (D) and Bo Hines (R) are both running for...
Large police presence reported at Crabtree Valley Mall
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence was reported at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Saturday night. Police were seen at the mall just before 7 p.m. Details about what prompted police to respond to the mall wasn't immediately known.
