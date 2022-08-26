ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Motorious

Ford Slashes More Jobs For EVs

Years ago, critics of automotive electrification said the end result would be mass layoffs in the auto industry. While we haven’t quite reached that cataclysmic event, we’re getting just one step closer as Ford announces it will be axing 3,000 positions to free up resources for electric car development. That’s right, your future EV is putting thousands of American families in a financial bind.
