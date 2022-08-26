ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Washington State
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Fox News

Minnesota residents furious over 'anti-racist' layoff plan for White teachers: 'It's un-American'

Some Minnesota residents are furious over a school district's new "anti-racist" layoff policy, prompting one parent to call it "repugnant." "You think about the discrimination that we've faced in this country back in the fifties and sixties. It was wrong then. It's wrong now," former Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls told "Fox & Friends."
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

Transgender student rejected by every University of Alabama sorority

A transgender woman was rejected by all University of Alabama sororities during their student recruitment process, according to social media posts from the student. Grant Sikes, a biological male, wrote on Instagram that the applicant was denied entry to all of the sororities on campus. There are nearly 20 campus chapters.
COLLEGES
#Us Supreme Court#Unc System#State Supreme Court#Politics Federal#College#Politics Judicial#The Us Supreme Court#Harvard University#Unc
Fox News

University of Kansas offers 'Angry White Male Studies' class

The University of Kansas is offering a course in the fall called "Angry White Male Studies" that will examine the "rise" of the "angry white male" in the United States. The course will be offered during the Fall 2022 term with the goal of teaching about the "prominent figure" that is "the angry white male," Campus Reform reported.
COLLEGES
TheDailyBeast

College GOP Group Slammed for Inviting White Nationalist to Campus

A student political group, College Republicans United, has reportedly invited self-described “white advocate” Jared Taylor to speak at Arizona State University on Sept. 2. He founded the white nationalist group New Century Foundation and its American Renaissance magazine, which has a website that includes “large amounts of racist agit-prop, community blog posts and all white dating sites” as well as “advertisements for a slew of racist literature such as ‘The Blackening of Europe: Immigration, Islam & The Migrant Crisis,’ ‘White Identity Politics,’ or ‘A Dissident's Guide to Black and Africa,’” ASU’s student newspaper said. A university spokesperson said that registered student groups are allowed to invite speakers, and such an invitation “does not in any way imply university endorsement.”Read it at Northeast Valley News
COLLEGES
bloomberglaw.com

Punching In: Union Charge on Chat Access Revives Speech Debate

Monday morning musings for workplace watchers. workers may have given the Democratic majority at the NLRB the perfect chance to reinstate a union-friendly legal standard regarding access to company email and chats. The newly unionized designers for Activision Blizzard filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Board on Aug....
LABOR ISSUES
bloomberglaw.com

Yeshiva University Asks Supreme Court to Block LGBTQ Club (1)

Refusal to recognize group violates anti-discrimination law, state court said. University argues forcing it to recognize group would violate school’s religious beliefs. Yeshiva University wants the US Supreme Court to intervene in a dispute over the establishment of a pride student group, in the latest national legal clash over LGBTQ protections and the free exercise of religion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Field Hockey Player Seeks to Revive NCAA, AU Concussion Lawsuit

A former collegiate field hockey player who won a $1.7 million verdict against the federal government over its role in the misdiagnosis of her concussion will ask the D.C. Circuit to revive claims against the NCAA and American University. Jennifer Bradley will ask the US Court of Appeals for the...
WASHINGTON, DC

