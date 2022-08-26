Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee college alumni lobby to remove Supreme Court Justice Barrett from school's 'hall of fame'
An alumni group at Rhodes College created a petition for the school to remove Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett from the school's "Hall of Fame" because of her vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. The petition was created by Rhodes College Alumni for Reproductive Rights and is being sent...
People
How the Parents of a Black College Student Killed by Alleged White Supremacist Became 'Catalysts for Change'
May 2017 was an exciting time for Richard Collins III. The 23-year-old had just received his commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and was days away from graduating Bowie State University. He went to visit friends on the campus of the University of Maryland, and around 3...
I Taught My 4th Grade Class About White Privilege And Their Response Was Eye-Opening
"Students tackled the Louisiana literacy test, which was given to would-be Black voters in the 1960s. Every one of them failed."
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, Maryland's highest court says
The Maryland Court of Appeals said, however, it's very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia.
Massachusetts became the 18th state to outlaw Black hair discrimination. Here's the tangled history of the CROWN Act.
45% of Black school girls have experienced hair discrimination and Black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from the workplace because of their hair.
Supreme Court issues rare emergency order favoring voters challenging elections rules
The Supreme Court on Friday sided with Black voters who challenged Georgia's system of electing members to the state's Public Service Commission, which regulates public utilities in the state.
The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Minnesota residents furious over 'anti-racist' layoff plan for White teachers: 'It's un-American'
Some Minnesota residents are furious over a school district's new "anti-racist" layoff policy, prompting one parent to call it "repugnant." "You think about the discrimination that we've faced in this country back in the fifties and sixties. It was wrong then. It's wrong now," former Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls told "Fox & Friends."
Transgender student rejected by every University of Alabama sorority
A transgender woman was rejected by all University of Alabama sororities during their student recruitment process, according to social media posts from the student. Grant Sikes, a biological male, wrote on Instagram that the applicant was denied entry to all of the sororities on campus. There are nearly 20 campus chapters.
BET
Nurses Of Color Want 'Action' And Not Just An Apology From American Nurses Association For Historic Racism
The American Nurses Association (ANA) recently apologized for its historic racist practices. But now, nurses of color want to see the ANA take action to amend for past wrongs and to address the racism they continue to experience today. On June 11, ANA’s governing body voted unanimously to adopt the...
'We're a part of this movement, too.' Transgender and nonbinary people say they feel excluded from the abortion fight
Amid discourse surrounding women's rights and bodily autonomy in the two months since the federal reversal of the right to an abortion, transgender and nonbinary advocates say their communities are often excluded from conversations about abortion care and reproductive healthcare.
IN THIS ARTICLE
University of Kansas offers 'Angry White Male Studies' class
The University of Kansas is offering a course in the fall called "Angry White Male Studies" that will examine the "rise" of the "angry white male" in the United States. The course will be offered during the Fall 2022 term with the goal of teaching about the "prominent figure" that is "the angry white male," Campus Reform reported.
College GOP Group Slammed for Inviting White Nationalist to Campus
A student political group, College Republicans United, has reportedly invited self-described “white advocate” Jared Taylor to speak at Arizona State University on Sept. 2. He founded the white nationalist group New Century Foundation and its American Renaissance magazine, which has a website that includes “large amounts of racist agit-prop, community blog posts and all white dating sites” as well as “advertisements for a slew of racist literature such as ‘The Blackening of Europe: Immigration, Islam & The Migrant Crisis,’ ‘White Identity Politics,’ or ‘A Dissident's Guide to Black and Africa,’” ASU’s student newspaper said. A university spokesperson said that registered student groups are allowed to invite speakers, and such an invitation “does not in any way imply university endorsement.”Read it at Northeast Valley News
bloomberglaw.com
Punching In: Union Charge on Chat Access Revives Speech Debate
Monday morning musings for workplace watchers. workers may have given the Democratic majority at the NLRB the perfect chance to reinstate a union-friendly legal standard regarding access to company email and chats. The newly unionized designers for Activision Blizzard filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Board on Aug....
bloomberglaw.com
Yeshiva University Asks Supreme Court to Block LGBTQ Club (1)
Refusal to recognize group violates anti-discrimination law, state court said. University argues forcing it to recognize group would violate school’s religious beliefs. Yeshiva University wants the US Supreme Court to intervene in a dispute over the establishment of a pride student group, in the latest national legal clash over LGBTQ protections and the free exercise of religion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
Field Hockey Player Seeks to Revive NCAA, AU Concussion Lawsuit
A former collegiate field hockey player who won a $1.7 million verdict against the federal government over its role in the misdiagnosis of her concussion will ask the D.C. Circuit to revive claims against the NCAA and American University. Jennifer Bradley will ask the US Court of Appeals for the...
Comments / 0