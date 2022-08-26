ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
SFGate

Millions in new COVID lockdown as China keeps strict policy

BEIJING (AP) — China has placed millions of its citizens under renewed lockdown following fresh outbreaks of COVID-19, authorities reported Tuesday, as the government persists in its hard-line policy on containing the virus. The measures affected about half of the 6 million residents of the port city of Dalian,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

Germany upbeat on energy security; Russia cuts gas to France

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that his country is well-prepared to tackle a possible energy shortage because of Russia's squeeze on European gas supplies, even as fears grow about the juggernaut of rising prices that will likely hit consumers across the continent this winter. He...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SFGate

China sets Oct. 16 opening date for Communist Party congress

BEIJING (AP) — China says a key congress of the ruling Communist Party at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to be granted a third five-year term will open on Oct. 16. Such congresses are held every five years and usually bring in a new slate of leaders, particularly on the party's all-powerful seven-member Politburo Standing Committee.
CHINA
SFGate

Japan, Israel step up defense ties amid regional tensions

TOKYO (AP) — The defense ministers of Japan and Israel shared concerns on Tuesday about growing global tensions from Asia to the Middle East and signed an agreement to step up cooperation in military equipment and technology. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said he welcomes stronger military ties with...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
SFGate

US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. intelligence assessment, did not detail the “numerous failures."...
MILITARY
SFGate

Vue Cinemas Get Lender Approval For New $88 Million to Support Recapitalization

European cinema chain Vue International has received approval from its lenders to receive a further £75 million ($88 million) to fund recapitalization of the company. Vue Group Reduces Cinema Operations in the U.K. Its lender syndicate unanimously approved the move, which is expected to be completed later this year.
MOVIES
SFGate

Almost all Dutch trains halted by strike around Utrecht

UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Almost the entire Dutch railway network was shut down Tuesday as workers affected by soaring inflation and staff shortages went on strike to demand better pay and working conditions. Staff at the railway company NS stopped work for the day in the central Netherlands region...
TRAFFIC
SFGate

Dutch defense minister concerned at US gun violence

PRAGUE (AP) — Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren expressed concern Tuesday at gun violence in the United States in the aftermath of a shooting in Indianapolis over the weekend that left one Dutch soldier dead and two wounded. "We do many trainings of our servicemen in the United States,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SFGate

UN experts warn of impact of abortion bans on US minorities

GENEVA (AP) — Independent U.N. human rights experts expressed concerns Tuesday about the adverse impact on the rights of racial and ethnic minorities from the U.S. Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for abortion in the United States, and called on the Biden administration and state governments to do more to buttress those rights.
WORLD
SFGate

Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — For 22 days, Serhiy Chornobryvets barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform. Day and night, he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells that pummeled the southern Ukrainian city. When he finally escaped Mariupol...
EUROPE
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Grown in Soil: Citizens of Humanity Promotes Regenerative Cotton Program

During a webinar called “A Regenerative Future for Fashion” sponsored by Citizens of Humanity on Tuesday, fashion-model-turned-environmental-activist Arizona Muse gave her fellow panelists and viewers a brief vocabulary lesson. “‘Sustaining’ means to stay the same and we’re not in a great place right now, are we?” she said. “‘Regenerating’ means to become better and healthier. It means to heal as well. That’s a great word for us to focus on.” With its brand-new Earth-friendly initiative, Citizens of Humanity Group is striving to do just that. The jeanswear manufacturer, which is based in Huntington Park, Calif. and produces its namesake brand along with...
AGRICULTURE

