India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Millions in new COVID lockdown as China keeps strict policy
BEIJING (AP) — China has placed millions of its citizens under renewed lockdown following fresh outbreaks of COVID-19, authorities reported Tuesday, as the government persists in its hard-line policy on containing the virus. The measures affected about half of the 6 million residents of the port city of Dalian,...
Germany upbeat on energy security; Russia cuts gas to France
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that his country is well-prepared to tackle a possible energy shortage because of Russia's squeeze on European gas supplies, even as fears grow about the juggernaut of rising prices that will likely hit consumers across the continent this winter. He...
China sets Oct. 16 opening date for Communist Party congress
BEIJING (AP) — China says a key congress of the ruling Communist Party at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to be granted a third five-year term will open on Oct. 16. Such congresses are held every five years and usually bring in a new slate of leaders, particularly on the party's all-powerful seven-member Politburo Standing Committee.
Japan, Israel step up defense ties amid regional tensions
TOKYO (AP) — The defense ministers of Japan and Israel shared concerns on Tuesday about growing global tensions from Asia to the Middle East and signed an agreement to step up cooperation in military equipment and technology. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said he welcomes stronger military ties with...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Chinese Streamer iQiyi Reduces Quarterly Losses, Raises $500 Million in Debt Sale
After more than a decade of losses, Chinese video streamer iQiyi Tuesday unveiled another improved quarter. But its problems are scarcely in the rear-mirror and it simultaneously announced that it will raise a further $500 million of capital. Revenues in the April to June 2022 period, the second quarter of...
US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. intelligence assessment, did not detail the “numerous failures."...
Vue Cinemas Get Lender Approval For New $88 Million to Support Recapitalization
European cinema chain Vue International has received approval from its lenders to receive a further £75 million ($88 million) to fund recapitalization of the company. Vue Group Reduces Cinema Operations in the U.K. Its lender syndicate unanimously approved the move, which is expected to be completed later this year.
First Solar, largest U.S. solar panel maker, to spend up to $1 billion on new factory in Southeast
The nation's largest solar panel manufacturer announced on Tuesday that it will invest up to $1 billion in building a new factory, its fourth, to be located somewhere in the Southeast.
Almost all Dutch trains halted by strike around Utrecht
UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Almost the entire Dutch railway network was shut down Tuesday as workers affected by soaring inflation and staff shortages went on strike to demand better pay and working conditions. Staff at the railway company NS stopped work for the day in the central Netherlands region...
US stocks attempt to rebound as bond yields slip and investors move past hawkish Powell comments
The subdued move in bond yields suggests investors aren't fully buying the extra-hawkish attitude that was on display by Powell last week.
Dutch defense minister concerned at US gun violence
PRAGUE (AP) — Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren expressed concern Tuesday at gun violence in the United States in the aftermath of a shooting in Indianapolis over the weekend that left one Dutch soldier dead and two wounded. "We do many trainings of our servicemen in the United States,...
Analysis-France braces for uncertain winter as nuclear power shortage looms
PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - France, once Europe's top power exporter, may not produce enough nuclear energy this winter to help European neighbours seeking alternatives to Russian gas, and may even have to ration electricity to meet its own needs.
UN experts warn of impact of abortion bans on US minorities
GENEVA (AP) — Independent U.N. human rights experts expressed concerns Tuesday about the adverse impact on the rights of racial and ethnic minorities from the U.S. Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for abortion in the United States, and called on the Biden administration and state governments to do more to buttress those rights.
Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — For 22 days, Serhiy Chornobryvets barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform. Day and night, he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells that pummeled the southern Ukrainian city. When he finally escaped Mariupol...
Here We Go Again: VW Stockpiles Windshields Due to Looming Glass Shortage
GettyHigh energy prices, raw materials shortage, and a war in Europe aren't good for business.
Fashion Grown in Soil: Citizens of Humanity Promotes Regenerative Cotton Program
During a webinar called “A Regenerative Future for Fashion” sponsored by Citizens of Humanity on Tuesday, fashion-model-turned-environmental-activist Arizona Muse gave her fellow panelists and viewers a brief vocabulary lesson. “‘Sustaining’ means to stay the same and we’re not in a great place right now, are we?” she said. “‘Regenerating’ means to become better and healthier. It means to heal as well. That’s a great word for us to focus on.” With its brand-new Earth-friendly initiative, Citizens of Humanity Group is striving to do just that. The jeanswear manufacturer, which is based in Huntington Park, Calif. and produces its namesake brand along with...
