During a webinar called “A Regenerative Future for Fashion” sponsored by Citizens of Humanity on Tuesday, fashion-model-turned-environmental-activist Arizona Muse gave her fellow panelists and viewers a brief vocabulary lesson. “‘Sustaining’ means to stay the same and we’re not in a great place right now, are we?” she said. “‘Regenerating’ means to become better and healthier. It means to heal as well. That’s a great word for us to focus on.” With its brand-new Earth-friendly initiative, Citizens of Humanity Group is striving to do just that. The jeanswear manufacturer, which is based in Huntington Park, Calif. and produces its namesake brand along with...

AGRICULTURE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO