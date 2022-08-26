Rising Sun introduces changes to property maintenance rules

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Playground in Bel Air to close for renovations
Lyn Stacie Getz Playground in Bel air will close for renovations on September 12 for approximately 3 months
Lexington Market to hold closing event for historic East Market
Lexington Market is getting ready to unveil its massive new revitalization this fall, but for now, the market will be saying goodbye to one of its longtime features.
Wbaltv.com
Residents displaced by redevelopment of Perkins Homes have improved their lives, report finds
While Perkins Homes is being redeveloped, a new report finds many of its hundreds of residents who were relocated have improved their lives. The Perkins Somerset Oldtown Transformation Plan calls for the demolition and redevelopment of Perkins Homes. The goal was to turn it into a vibrant mixed-income community with affordable, market-rate housing.
WTOP
Anne Arundel bill to limit flags on county property receives pushback
In Anne Arundel County, Maryland, a proposed bill would limit what kind of flags can be displayed on county property — but the proposal is receiving pushback from a number of local groups. Council member Nathan Volke, a Republican, is behind the move, and told the Capital Gazette that,...
WBOC
Local Pushback to Roundabout Installation Project
KENT COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation plans to install a traffic circle at the intersection between Peachtree Run and Walnut Shade Road in Woodside East. The project will require several homeowners to sacrifice portions of their property, and they are not happy about it. Many of these homeowners...
finehomesandliving.com
Reasons Why Buying A House In Middletown Delaware A Great Post-Retirement Plan
If you're getting close to your retirement age and searching for the best locations to live the rest of your life in tranquility, retiring inMiddletown, Delaware,will be a great idea. Middletown is a small town in New Castle County, Delaware, with a population of 24,056. Thomas Jefferson - the third...
New redevelopment project bringing over 300 apartments to West Baltimore
We've heard it from both the mayor and police commissioner, Michael Harrison, solving Baltimore crime is a long-term issue.
Lima News
‘All wood is beautiful’
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — The wood slabs in Tom Deno’s workshop are knotty and gnarly, pitted and crooked — a homely look that only Mother Nature could love. Or Deno, who fashions custom furniture from the twisted chunks tossed out by lumber mills. From those orphaned slabs come countertops and coffee tables, mantels and headboards, each a kitschy creation forged by Deno’s hand in Havre de Grace.
Lancaster Farming
Big Hopes for Baby Ginger in Mid-Atlantic Farming
GEORGETOWN, Del. — Could baby ginger become an alternative crop for Mid-Atlantic farmers?. That’s one of the research projects at the Carvel Research and Education Center of the University of Delaware. The farm managers hosted an Aug. 10 crop tour so local farmers could see the latest research on sweet corn, lima beans, watermelons and other crops in action. Participants could take a field crop tour or a fruit and vegetable tour.
115-Year-Old Susquehanna River Trail Bridge to be Replaced Thanks to $20 Million Design Grant
The project to replace the Susquehanna River Rail Bridge is getting closer to reality with the announcement of $20 million in funding to complete the final design work. The bridge is 115 years old, serving as the main rail connector between Havre de Grace and Perryville, Md. The two-track bridge carries all Amtrak service, MARC commuter trains and freight on the Northeast Corridor main line.
baltimorebrew.com
CSX coal explosion impacted a large swath of residential Curtis Bay, report finds
The new report, obtained by The Brew, gives more details about the range and cause of the blast. Coal dust was detected as far as 12 blocks away in residential neighborhoods facing Baltimore’s CSX Curtis Bay coal loading plant in the wake of last December’s explosion, a new report says.
US News and World Report
Hollywood Homecoming: New Owners Reopen Dover Diner
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Most people with roots in the capital city have a memory or two about the Hollywood Diner, an iconic eatery that first opened in the early 1950s. However, the restaurant, with its bright chrome and red siding right in the heart of the U.S. 13 corridor, has been quiet and void of memories for three years.
Bay Net
Army Corps, MDOT Sign Agreement To Commence $4 Billion Chesapeake Bay Restoration Project
BALTIMORE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) signed a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) for the $4 billion Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project at MDOT Headquarters, Aug. 23, 2022. The PPA – signed by Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District...
foxbaltimore.com
'I'm livid' | West Baltimore woman says city turned her 311 complaints back on her
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On one side of her west Baltimore home is a battle with a backyard overflowing with trash. "It’s at least 5ft high," said Ebony Kariuki, "Haven't mowed it all year long!" On the other, a war with weeds. "Probably some needles or something in here...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Lexington Market to host closing celebration for East Market building to mark 70 years of service
Lexington Market is sending off its East Market building with a celebration Sept. 3 to mark its 70 years of service. The historic public market will hold a free and public event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3, with live music, giveaways, speakers, and a ringing of the market’s bell.
msn.com
‘I needed to know what happened’: A father’s quest to understand derailment that killed 2 young women in Ellicott City
BALTIMORE — One February day, he climbed onto the rail bed himself, with lengths of string to measure the curvature and tilt of the tracks. Other times, at night, on weekends and vacations, he pored over technical papers, filed Freedom of Information Act requests for data and familiarized himself with such concepts as transverse detail fractures, fouled ballast and vertical track deflection.
Delaware County's largest school district warning closures may be in store due to teacher shortage
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County's largest school district says they don't have enough teachers. The shortage could impact whether students in Upper Darby can even go to school as they returned to classrooms Monday morning.As students head back to the classroom in Upper Darby, staffing shortages have reached crisis levels. Right now, the district is short about 40 teachers,10 bus drivers, seven bus assistants, 10 crossing guards and custodians. "I feel like that's going to be extremely tough, especially for the teachers," Jameera Brown, parent of a Charles Kelly Elementary School student, said. "It's a lot of students." Superintendent Daniel McGarry...
Pennsylvania pedestrian killed in Ocean City crash
A Pennsylvania woman was killed while trying to cross Coastal Highway in Ocean City on Friday night.
