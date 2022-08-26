ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising Sun, MD

Rising Sun introduces changes to property maintenance rules

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 4 days ago

RISING SUN — Citing a “significant increase in substandard conditions specifically in the area of residential rental properties” Rising Sun’s mayor and commissioners have introduced an ordinance that would add a Rental Registration and Inspection Program to Rising Sun’s Property…

