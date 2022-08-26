ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State snapshot profile: No. 49 Michael Wright

By Sam Dehring
 4 days ago

Going into the 2022 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

The next player is long snapper Michael Wright. Like walk-ons, long snappers are always fun positions to cheer for.

Preseason Player Profile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P707K_0hW6lkUS00 Penn State head coach James Franklin leaves the field following an NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Hometown : Roswell, GA Height : 6'-1" Weight : 212 lbs.

247Sports Composite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yInp8_0hW6lkUS00 Nov 17, 2012; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

[Not Ranked] Class in 2021:
Redshirt Freshman

Depth Chart Overview

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02EZNo_0hW6lkUS00 Penn State coach James Franklin watches the action during a game against Michigan at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 19, 2019. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Wright came in as a walk-on for Penn State and enters the 2022 season as a redshirt sophomore. He hasn't seen much action yet during his time at Penn State, but has certainly done his part off the field. In high school, Wright lettered for three straight years and his team won three consecutive state championships. In addition, Wright's uncle played college football at Western Michigan, coming from an athletic family. Penn State has both a long snapper and a walk-on in Wright -- quite the exciting player to cheer for.

