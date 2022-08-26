OBITUARY: David Duane Shehane

David Duane Shehane, age 82 of Watertown, Tennessee passed away on Thursday morning, Aug. 25, 2022 at his residence.

Born Sept. 21, 1939 in Watertown, he was the son of the late Ferman and Fannie Sorrells Shehane and was preceded in death by brothers, Joe, Danny and Gene Shehane, an infant brother, John Shehane and sister-in-law, Joyce Shehane.

David retired from Avco-Textron and was a member of Good Hope United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Allison Shehane; daughter, Jan Ricketts and her husband, Tony; son, Michael Shehane and his wife, Carrie; grandchildren, Adrian (Will) Davies, Eli and Essie Shehane; great-grandson, Liam Davies; sisters-in-law, Linda Nell Shehane and Mary Shehane; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at Hunter Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Wedgewood officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday from 10 a.m. till service time. Pallbearers, John Williams, Wendell Ponder, Randy Pearl, Larry Eastes, Tommy Apala, Paul Michael Dorris. Interment will be at Poplar Hill Cemetery. https://www.hunterfuneral.com

