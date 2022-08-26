ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, TN

OBITUARY: David Duane Shehane

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

David Duane Shehane, age 82 of Watertown, Tennessee passed away on Thursday morning, Aug. 25, 2022 at his residence.

Born Sept. 21, 1939 in Watertown, he was the son of the late Ferman and Fannie Sorrells Shehane and was preceded in death by brothers, Joe, Danny and Gene Shehane, an infant brother, John Shehane and sister-in-law, Joyce Shehane.

David retired from Avco-Textron and was a member of Good Hope United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Allison Shehane; daughter, Jan Ricketts and her husband, Tony; son, Michael Shehane and his wife, Carrie; grandchildren, Adrian (Will) Davies, Eli and Essie Shehane; great-grandson, Liam Davies; sisters-in-law, Linda Nell Shehane and Mary Shehane; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at Hunter Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Wedgewood officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday from 10 a.m. till service time. Pallbearers, John Williams, Wendell Ponder, Randy Pearl, Larry Eastes, Tommy Apala, Paul Michael Dorris. Interment will be at Poplar Hill Cemetery. https://www.hunterfuneral.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: David Duane Shehane appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Deborah ‘Debbie’ Delores Sellars Croninger

Deborah ‘Debbie’ Delores Sellars Croninger crossed over into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 26, 2022 at age 70. Mrs. Croninger was born in Lebanon TN to Helen Ashworth Sellars and Riley Sellars. She was a beautician for more than thirty years. Debbie loved her family, especially the grandchildren, her Lord, […] The post OBITUARY: Deborah ‘Debbie’ Delores Sellars Croninger appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: John Timothy Heath

Mr. John Timothy Heath passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, he was 70 years old. Mr. Heath was born in Madison TN to Betty Hauskins Heath and John Robert Heath. He was the owner of Heath Furniture and Appliance in Hartsville for more than 20 years. His passion was history, with a focus on […] The post OBITUARY: John Timothy Heath appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Roy Neal Baines

Mr. Roy Neal Baines age 86 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital. A native of Wilson County, TN he was the son of the late Harrison and Ella McMillen Baines. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of College Hills Church […] The post OBITUARY: Roy Neal Baines appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Christine Johnson Smith

Mrs. Christine Johnson Smith, age 81 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Quality Care. Born June 26, 1941, in Clay County, She is the daughter of the late Claude and Elsie Lee Hawkins Johnson. She was a retired waitress and store clerk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded […] The post OBITUARY: Christine Johnson Smith appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, TN
State
Tennessee State
Watertown, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: John Hubert Dickens

Mr. John Hubert Dickens passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, he was 75 years old. Mr. Dickens was born in Nashville TN to Lelai Beal and Wesley Adder Dickens. He was the owner of Lebanon Plumbing and Electric. He enjoyed tinkering, playing softball and golf, and gardening. Mr. Dickens is preceded in death by […] The post OBITUARY: John Hubert Dickens appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Arlon Estel Eldridge

Arlon Estel Eldridge, age 78 of Franklin, NC formerly of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his residence. He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Betty Eldridge; sister, Mary Ann Brady; brother, Billy Odell Eldridge; and sister-in-law, Elaine Eldridge. He is survived by wife of 48 years, Sonja Eldridge; children, […] The post OBITUARY: Arlon Estel Eldridge appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Nicholas Anthony Mitchell

Nicholas Anthony Mitchell passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, he was 32 years old. Nick was born in Lebanon TN. He loved his babies, music, and Hannah. He is survived by his children Juda Mitchell and Nora Mitchell, fiancé Hannah Forshay, mother Linda Mitchell Webb, and siblings Madalyn Marek and Kelly Cook. He is […] The post OBITUARY: Nicholas Anthony Mitchell appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Richard Lee Hoag Jr.

Mr. Richard Lee Hoag Jr. of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, he was 70 years old. Richard was born in Sidney, NY and was the son of the late, Richard lee Hoag and Lenora Christian Dalrymple. He was a graduate of New Berlin Central School and earned an Associate degree from […] The post OBITUARY: Richard Lee Hoag Jr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
Person
Paul Michael
Person
Liam Davies
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Margaret Elizabeth Baggett

Mrs. Margaret Elizabeth Baggett passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, she was 74 years old. Margaret Elizabeth Hogwood Baggett was born in Nashville TN to Mary Elizabeth Ingraham and Fred Hogwood. She retired from the State of Tennessee after 40 years as a public health nurse. She was a member of the Church of […] The post OBITUARY: Margaret Elizabeth Baggett appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Sarah Speck Eatherly

Ms. Sarah Speck Eatherly, age 85 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home. She was born August 24, 1936, in Wilson County, to the late Knox and Minnie Lee Puryear Speck. She was a graduate of Trousdale County High School. Sarah grew up in the Providence Community, maintaining lifelong […] The post OBITUARY: Sarah Speck Eatherly appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Kathryn ‘Kay’ Elaine Davis

Kathryn “Kay” Elaine Davis (84), of Lebanon, TN and Wailuku, Maui, passed away at home on August 12, 2022, surrounded by family. Born Kathryn Prothman on March 18, 1938 in Kansas City, MO, she graduated from the Paseo High School in 1956 and attended the University of Kansas. She married John Davis in 1961, and […] The post OBITUARY: Kathryn ‘Kay’ Elaine Davis appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Preds Ownership Group Members Donate $75K to Crossroads Campus Nashville

Nashville Predators ownership group members Bryan and Stephanie Grane, also the founders of the St. Rita Mercy Foundation, have partnered with the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub to distribute a $75,000 donation to Crossroads Campus Nashville to fund a new expansion project for the organization. The Preds Foundation presented a check to the organization, […] The post Preds Ownership Group Members Donate $75K to Crossroads Campus Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fannie Sorrells Shehane#United Methodist Church#Hunter Funeral Home
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Wilson County Fair Friday, August 26 to Saturday, August 27, various times 945 E. Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair It is the last weekend of the fair! Make sure to make it out to all […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Nolensville to Host Welcome Home Parade for Nolensville Little League Team

The community is hosting a homecoming parade for the Nolensville Little League Team on Wednesday, August 30th at 6 pm. The team returns home after finishing fourth in the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. This will be a golf cart parade starting at the historic school greenway (7248 Nolensville Rd), traveling along […] The post Nolensville to Host Welcome Home Parade for Nolensville Little League Team appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

6 Live Show this Week – August 29th

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 29 – September 4, 2022. Abby Anderson photo from Exit/In Tuesday, August 30th, 8 pm Exit/In,2208 Elliston […] The post 6 Live Show this Week – August 29th appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here

The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair just wrapped in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center (better known as The Fairgrounds). With over 776,000 attendees, it was a record-breaking year for the Tennessee State Fair. The theme this year was “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” and was chosen to spotlight every county […] The post The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Wilson County Source

Day Trip Ideas from Nashville

Brought to you by Susan Gregory, PARKS of Cool Springs Considering a move to Nashville and wondering what the area offers besides music? Here is my list of a few of the many opportunities for day trips near Nashville. Spelunkers Paradise About an hour from Nashville, Clarksville is home to Dunbar Cave State Park, one […] The post Day Trip Ideas from Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 21, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 21 to August 26. Cheatham County Source ‘Enchant,’ the World’s Largest Christmas Light Spectacular, Coming to Nashville’s First Horizon Park Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 21, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

The 39th Annual WilCo Pow Wow to Take Place at The Wilson County Fairgrounds This September

Experience the beauty and pageantry of a Native American Pow Wow at the 39th Annual WilCo Pow Wow on Saturday, September 24th & Sunday, September 25th at the Wilson County Fairgrounds (945 East Baddour Parkway Lebanon, TN 37087). Native dancers with colorful regalia; Feel your heart pound to the beat of the drums; visit the […] The post The 39th Annual WilCo Pow Wow to Take Place at The Wilson County Fairgrounds This September appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Clint Eastwood Classic Playing at the BELCOURT Theatre in Nashville

Clint Eastwood’s classic western from 1968 The good, the Bad, and the Ugly is now playing at the BELCOURT Film Center in Nashville. Ticket information here! The Man With No Name (Clint Eastwood) and Tuco (Eli Wallach) admire each other professionally but dislike each other personally. Encountering a group of dying soldiers, Tuco learns the […] The post Clint Eastwood Classic Playing at the BELCOURT Theatre in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy