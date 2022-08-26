Nicholas Anthony Mitchell passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, he was 32 years old.

Nick was born in Lebanon TN. He loved his babies, music, and Hannah.

He is survived by his children Juda Mitchell and Nora Mitchell, fiancé Hannah Forshay, mother Linda Mitchell Webb, and siblings Madalyn Marek and Kelly Cook.

He is preceded in death by his father Anthony Mitchell.

The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. to celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, please donate directly to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Nicholas Anthony Mitchell appeared first on Wilson County Source .