Submitted by the San Juan Island Prevention Coalition. The San Juan Island Prevention Coalition announces its annual survey. This survey provides the San Juan Island Prevention Coalition with some local information about community perceptions and to look at it as one point of data reference along with the Healthy Youth Survey, school intervention data that the Student Assistant Professional collects, and the program assessments for the programs that the SJIPC helps to fund: Community Based Mentoring and Strengthening Families provided by the SJI Family Resource Center, Second Step in the elementary school, LifeSkills Training in Grade 6 at FHMS, and the SAP (formerly the Prevention Intervention Specialist full-time position with now titled the Student Assistance Professional) that provides full-time prevention intervention support at the middle and high schools through support of the NWESD’s and the Coalition’s CPWI (Community Prevention and Wellness Initiative) partnership. Most importantly, CPWI has helped the SJIPC to support the growth of youth leadership prevention clubs, Rock Solid, HOTS, and HOT, Jr. The SJIPC has a robust social media presence that links to national, regional, and state public awareness campaigns.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO