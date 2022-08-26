Read full article on original website
San Juan Island Prevention Coalition seeks survey participants
Submitted by the San Juan Island Prevention Coalition. The San Juan Island Prevention Coalition announces its annual survey. This survey provides the San Juan Island Prevention Coalition with some local information about community perceptions and to look at it as one point of data reference along with the Healthy Youth Survey, school intervention data that the Student Assistant Professional collects, and the program assessments for the programs that the SJIPC helps to fund: Community Based Mentoring and Strengthening Families provided by the SJI Family Resource Center, Second Step in the elementary school, LifeSkills Training in Grade 6 at FHMS, and the SAP (formerly the Prevention Intervention Specialist full-time position with now titled the Student Assistance Professional) that provides full-time prevention intervention support at the middle and high schools through support of the NWESD’s and the Coalition’s CPWI (Community Prevention and Wellness Initiative) partnership. Most importantly, CPWI has helped the SJIPC to support the growth of youth leadership prevention clubs, Rock Solid, HOTS, and HOT, Jr. The SJIPC has a robust social media presence that links to national, regional, and state public awareness campaigns.
Pickleball tournament raises $5,600 for Family Resource Center and scholarships
Submitted by Orcas Island Pickleball. The Orcas Island Rotary Club’s Pickleball Tournament hosted more than 30 teams in a full weekend of friendly competition August 6 – 7 at Buck Park. While there were some clear winners in the pickleball brackets, the big winners were the Family Resource Center, who will receive half of the donations – and islanders seeking an education in the trades with the Rotary scholarship fund receiving the other half of the $5,600 raised.
Downed drone, mistaken moorage, porched pooch | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • A San Juan deputy stopped the driver of a vehicle because of expired registration. The driver was issued citations for not having a valid license with ID and not having insurance. • San Juan deputies responded to...
DOE Aleutian Isle response update
Submitted by Washington State Department of Ecology. Today, planned ROV and dive operations were stood down to address safety concerns. An injury was reported from the deck of the barge, which necessitated standing down all operations until the injured responder could be evacuated for medical attention. The injury turned out to be a serious sprain, but initial reports were that it was a more serious injury. This stand down provided an opportunity for the responders on the barge to do a safety check of the deck. A dive safety drill was also performed, which provided important updates to the sea and current conditions reported earlier in the day. These updates require changes to the dive safety plan to ensure safe dive operations, which are rescheduled for Monday, Aug.29 if weather and sea conditions allow.
