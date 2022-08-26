Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Shooting At Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois Left 3 People InjuredBri HGurnee, IL
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha community members reflect on 2020 unrest
Two years after the unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake, a sense of mournful angst loomed thick in the Kenosha’s Civic Park Wednesday evening as a modest gathering of community members assembled to unpack those few chaotic nights. The evening was one of reflection, but also refusal to allow Kenosha’s uprising to be exploited and forgotten.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal
Milwaukee police responded to three shootings Sunday night and early Monday; one of them fatal. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting that killed a 49-year-old man near 40th and Florist Sunday night.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Could elevating Root River make Racine and Kenosha as beloved as Minnesota’s Twin Cities? | Local News
RACINE — The Root River Council sponsored a free concert at Island Park on Saturday. Sweet Sheiks, a band that plays bluegrass and jazz and blues entertained the crowd, and Jake Haman, owner of Culver’s, 4542 Douglas Ave., donated free custard to give out and make sundaes as attendees enjoyed the free music and atmosphere at Island Park.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine man with developmental disability charged for stabbing his brother outside of Culver’s | Crime and Courts
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged in the Friday stabbing outside of the Douglas Avenue Culver’s. Austin J. Fugarino, 24, of the 3700 block of 10th Ave., was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. According to a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha allies rallied around Jewish community, said Rabbi Dena Feingold, after man caught for delivering antisemitic fliers
A 56-year-old man got much more than he likely bargained for when, according to police, he decided to drop leaflets containing anti-Semitic speech on several occasions in Kenosha over the last eight months. In addition to getting slapped with 23 tickets for littering, which could cost him $4,300, the man...
CBS 58
Racine police investigate 3 overnight downtown shootings
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are looking for suspects in three separate shootings overnight. Three people were shot during a fight outside a bar near 3rd and Main at about 2:30 this morning. Everyone is expected to be ok. Moments later officers heard gunshots near 9th and Wisconsin...
Woman who witnessed daylight theft on Milwaukee's east side left shaken up
A typical lunch outing for one woman turned violent on Milwaukee's east side Friday. It all happened at Café Hollander-Downer around 2 p.m.
Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in Wisconsin
STURTEVANT, Wis. -- A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County.Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday.The sheriff's office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness.Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man charged in homicide near 76th and Vienna
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man faces multiple charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in an alley near 76th and Vienna on Aug. 15. The accused is Breyon Wright – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. Bail jumping (felony), two counts.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Skydiver lands in Racine County pond, dies at scene
A professional skydiver from Tennessee died Sunday morning when he landed in a pond in Racine County.The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the 36-year-old man made a hard landing in the pond and was removed by fellow skydivers.He was not conscious or breathing well. First responders tried to revive him, but he died at the scene. Investigators learned the skydiver was conducting test runs for the national championship competition taking place this week. It appears the victim was descending at the wrong angle for the practice run, resulting in the pond landing, the sheriff’s office said.Fellow skydivers who also witnessed what happened said his parachute was deployed and he showed no signs of distress before, during or immediately before landing. The other professional skydivers who witnessed the accident believe he misjudged his angle of descent which caused a “hard landing” into the water.The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee appeals against former Columbia Hospital demolition as university prepares to tear down building | The Daily Reporter
The City of Milwaukee filed an appeal to keep the original Columbia Hospital from being torn down as the state university system began the demolition process. Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site. Your subscription includes one...
5 people shot in Racine, Wisconsin overnight
RACINE, Wis. - Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee.Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown, police said.Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run; photos of striking truck released
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released pictures Monday of the truck that struck and killed Xaiver Casanova Davis, 23, at 6th and Juneau around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police described the truck as a black 2021-2022 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX with amber lights in the hood scoop, flashing amber lights on both side mirrors and, possibly, flashing headlights. The truck should have front end damage, police said.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee’s Koz’s Mini Bowl up for sale after 44 years of business
Milwaukee’s well-known Koz’s Mini Bowl went up for sale Thursday after 44 years of business with the Kosakoski family. The building and business are being sold by Justin Kosakoski, whose father purchased the building and began the business in 1978. “I’ve been doing this for 20 years and...
spectrumnews1.com
Strong thunderstorms skirt the Illinois border Monday afternoon
Strong to severe thunderstorms will skirt the Wisconsin/Illinois border Monday afternoon. The majority of the stronger thunderstorms will sit in Illinois; however, there is the potential for the northern edge of this thunderstorm complex to slide into extreme southern Wisconsin. What You Need To Know. Southern Wisconsin gets grazed by...
Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in southeastern WI
STURTEVANT, Wis. (AP) — A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County, sheriff’s officials said. The 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday, according to officials.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life posted for West Bend, WI man killed in rollover last week in Ozaukee County
August 29, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Details on the celebration of life for Kevin J. Mason, 45, of West Bend, WI have been posted. Mason was the man killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in neighboring Ozaukee County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near 40th and Florist; gunman in custody
MILWAUKEE - A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was fatal shot near 40th and Florist in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28. Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Milwaukee police have the gunman in custody. Charges will be referred to...
New Berlin man dies after losing control of motorcycle in Pewaukee
A 29-year-old New Berlin man died after he lost control of his motorcycle, left the road and crashed Tuesday morning, authorities say.
WISN
Malibu Barbie truck stops at Mayfair Mall
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Malibou Barbie Truck made its way through Milwaukee on Saturday. It was parked outside the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa near the Barnes and Noble bookstore. The truck was set up along with some merchandise from the Barbie doll.
