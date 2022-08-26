A professional skydiver from Tennessee died Sunday morning when he landed in a pond in Racine County.The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the 36-year-old man made a hard landing in the pond and was removed by fellow skydivers.He was not conscious or breathing well. First responders tried to revive him, but he died at the scene. Investigators learned the skydiver was conducting test runs for the national championship competition taking place this week. It appears the victim was descending at the wrong angle for the practice run, resulting in the pond landing, the sheriff’s office said.Fellow skydivers who also witnessed what happened said his parachute was deployed and he showed no signs of distress before, during or immediately before landing. The other professional skydivers who witnessed the accident believe he misjudged his angle of descent which caused a “hard landing” into the water.The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO