Submitted by Washington State Department of Ecology. Today, planned ROV and dive operations were stood down to address safety concerns. An injury was reported from the deck of the barge, which necessitated standing down all operations until the injured responder could be evacuated for medical attention. The injury turned out to be a serious sprain, but initial reports were that it was a more serious injury. This stand down provided an opportunity for the responders on the barge to do a safety check of the deck. A dive safety drill was also performed, which provided important updates to the sea and current conditions reported earlier in the day. These updates require changes to the dive safety plan to ensure safe dive operations, which are rescheduled for Monday, Aug.29 if weather and sea conditions allow.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO