Sculpture Park’s September bird walk
Please join us at the San Juan Island Sculpture Park at Roche Harbor for another monthly bird walk on September 7th from 8-10 a.m. and every first Wednesday through October. Tyler Davis, local border, knowledgeable about our island birds, will lead these exploratory bird walks. The walks will focus on identification by sight and sound, life histories of some of our favorite resident species, and simply reveling in the delight of our feathered friends.
San Juan Island Prevention Coalition seeks survey participants
Submitted by the San Juan Island Prevention Coalition. The San Juan Island Prevention Coalition announces its annual survey. This survey provides the San Juan Island Prevention Coalition with some local information about community perceptions and to look at it as one point of data reference along with the Healthy Youth Survey, school intervention data that the Student Assistant Professional collects, and the program assessments for the programs that the SJIPC helps to fund: Community Based Mentoring and Strengthening Families provided by the SJI Family Resource Center, Second Step in the elementary school, LifeSkills Training in Grade 6 at FHMS, and the SAP (formerly the Prevention Intervention Specialist full-time position with now titled the Student Assistance Professional) that provides full-time prevention intervention support at the middle and high schools through support of the NWESD’s and the Coalition’s CPWI (Community Prevention and Wellness Initiative) partnership. Most importantly, CPWI has helped the SJIPC to support the growth of youth leadership prevention clubs, Rock Solid, HOTS, and HOT, Jr. The SJIPC has a robust social media presence that links to national, regional, and state public awareness campaigns.
DOE Aleutian Isle response update
Submitted by Washington State Department of Ecology. Today, planned ROV and dive operations were stood down to address safety concerns. An injury was reported from the deck of the barge, which necessitated standing down all operations until the injured responder could be evacuated for medical attention. The injury turned out to be a serious sprain, but initial reports were that it was a more serious injury. This stand down provided an opportunity for the responders on the barge to do a safety check of the deck. A dive safety drill was also performed, which provided important updates to the sea and current conditions reported earlier in the day. These updates require changes to the dive safety plan to ensure safe dive operations, which are rescheduled for Monday, Aug.29 if weather and sea conditions allow.
Downed drone, mistaken moorage, porched pooch | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • A San Juan deputy stopped the driver of a vehicle because of expired registration. The driver was issued citations for not having a valid license with ID and not having insurance. • San Juan deputies responded to...
