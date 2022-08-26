Clarke Co BOE meets in retreat

Mariah Parker says she is resigning, effective tomorrow, her District 2 seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission, and Melissa Link says she will run to fill Parker’s unexpired term. Link, who represents District 3 on the Commission, was redistricted out of an opportunity to run for another term. She was drawn into District 2 and will run in a special election in November to replace Parker, who was first elected in a special election in 2018.

ATHENS, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO