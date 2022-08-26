ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

Clarke Co BOE meets in retreat

The Clarke County School Board meets in retreat today, a day-long session at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.

The Clarke County School District holds a weekend meet-and-greet session for Dr. Robbie Hooker: the former Clarke Central High School principal who is now the School Superintendent in Social Circle has been named the sole finalist for the Superintendent’s post in Athens. He will meet the public 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon at School District offices on Prince Avenue. A School Board vote to finalize Hooker’s selection as Superintendent is set for next week. He will replace retiring Clarke County School Superintendent Xernona Thomas.

WGAU

Athens mask “mandate” is again in effect

It’s a mandate that can be enforced in Athens-Clarke County government facilities, and in private businesses that allow for enforcement: Athens is again requiring face coverings in public buildings, as coronavirus case counts are again climbing. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website... The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
ATHENS, GA
