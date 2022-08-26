Frozen aloe vera popsicles are trending on TikTok. Are they good for my skin?

If you have seen the TikTok trend this summer to make frozen aloe vera popsicles and rub them on your skin, you might be wondering if this works and is safe for your skin.

As a dermatologist, I often tout the anti-inflammatory benefits of aloe vera for your skin. However, there are a few caveats to keep in mind when applying anything frozen to your skin.

In this column, I will go over some of the benefits of using aloe vera in your skincare routine, as well as what to watch for when trying the frozen aloe TikTok trend.

Benefits of aloe

Aloe is a type of succulent plant that is best known for its ability to soothe and cool sunburned skin, thanks to its powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Aloe is also a type of moisturizing ingredient called a humectant, which works by drawing moisture from the air into your skin.

In addition, aloe vera also acts as an antibacterial, making it a helpful ingredient to get rid of acne and to help wounded skin heal more effectively.

While there are many topical aloe vera gel products available to buy, you can also easily harvest your own aloe gel from an aloe plant. These plants are easy to take care of and are great to keep in your kitchen in case of a burn.

Frozen aloe popsicles: What to watch out for

As outlined above, aloe vera has many benefits to offer when applied topically to your skin. Generally speaking, trying the frozen aloe ice pop trend is safe — but there are a few cautions to keep in mind:

▪ Frozen aloe popsicles are not ideal for all skin types. Those with sensitive skin or conditions like rosacea should use caution with this trend, because the frozen aloe popsicle can cause damage to the skin if applied for too long.

▪ Ice should not be applied directly to your skin . When making a cold compress for your skin, I recommend covering an ice pack with a towel so that your skin is not directly exposed to the cold ice. If you are going to try rubbing the frozen popsicle on your skin, move it around quickly so that it does not stay in one spot for too long.

▪ Use the frozen aloe with the correct skincare products for your Baumann Skin Type. Start with your cleanser, then use the popsicle, followed by the rest of your regimen.

▪ If using after fillers or toxin injections, apply gently. Avoid putting a lot of pressure on your face after getting fillers or toxins like BOTOX®. However, you can gently apply frozen aloe to your skin afterwards to help reduce swelling.

Bottom line

Overall, the frozen aloe vera ice pop TikTok trend is safe to try and can help to reduce swelling and soothe the skin after a sunburn or after fillers like BOTOX.

However, be sure to follow the cautionary tips listed above for best results and to avoid skin damage caused by the cold temperature of the popsicle.

