Zip Trip: Mill Spring

MILL SPRING, N.C. (WSPA) – Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains sits a small, unincorporated community called Mill Spring.

The community got its name from Colonel Ambrose Mills, who founded a sawmill and post office there.

The community has roughly 4,600 residents, one stop light, one grocery store and one post office. However, it boasts several vineyards and the Tryon International Equestrian Center.

“We call it in the middle of nowhere, but the center of everything,” Sarah Madden, the equestrian center’s PR and Marketing Director said. “It’s an easy day trip from pretty much anywhere. It’s got beautiful scenery, mountains, lakes, outdoor activities. It’s a beautiful place to live and work.”

The center hosted the 2018 World Equestrian Games, which brought in hundreds of horses and thousands of spectators from all over the world. It also frequently hosts concerts, festivals and competitions.

“We provide well over $10 million to this economy,” Lynn Penny, the center’s Director of Business and Marketing said. “We have provided well over 4,800 jobs to this local area and we bring in almost a million people a year on foot to the equestrian center and different festivals and events that we have here.”

Mill Spring is 34 miles from Spartanburg, 46 miles from Asheville and 82 miles from Charlotte.

