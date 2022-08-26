ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Spring, NC

Zip Trip: Mill Spring

By Christine Scarpelli, Henry Coburn, Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFqXY_0hW6jgt800

About Mill Spring

MILL SPRING, N.C. (WSPA) – Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains sits a small, unincorporated community called Mill Spring.

The community got its name from Colonel Ambrose Mills, who founded a sawmill and post office there.

The community has roughly 4,600 residents, one stop light, one grocery store and one post office. However, it boasts several vineyards and the Tryon International Equestrian Center.

“We call it in the middle of nowhere, but the center of everything,” Sarah Madden, the equestrian center’s PR and Marketing Director said. “It’s an easy day trip from pretty much anywhere. It’s got beautiful scenery, mountains, lakes, outdoor activities. It’s a beautiful place to live and work.”

The center hosted the 2018 World Equestrian Games, which brought in hundreds of horses and thousands of spectators from all over the world. It also frequently hosts concerts, festivals and competitions.

“We provide well over $10 million to this economy,” Lynn Penny, the center’s Director of Business and Marketing said. “We have provided well over 4,800 jobs to this local area and we bring in almost a million people a year on foot to the equestrian center and different festivals and events that we have here.”

Mill Spring is 34 miles from Spartanburg, 46 miles from Asheville and 82 miles from Charlotte.

Learn more about our special guest:

Videos:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
City
Tryon, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Mill Spring, NC
WSPA 7News

Polo Ralph Lauren store coming to Asheville Outlets

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Outlets announced Thursday that a Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store will open at their location in November. According to the outlets, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store is known for its timeless design and impeccable quality. The store will showcase a variety of sophisticated, designer offerings for men and women. The […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Asheville

Small furry pets available for adoption in Asheville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Asheville, North Carolina on Petfinder.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do#Economy#The Blue Ridge Mountains
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Asheville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Asheville, NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Asheville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ASHEVILLE, NC
msn.com

Zero-turn lawn mower safety tips

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A John Hopkins University study shows there are about 6,400 lawn mowing injuries per year. Michael’s Lawn and Landscape is providing tips to those who use the machines for the weekly chore. Michael Mance, of Anderson, is the president. “I’ve been doing this since...
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Animal rescue in Asheville gets money to take care of senior dogs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville announced that they recently received a grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization to help them take care of senior dogs. Officials from the rescue said they were one of the 78 animal welfare groups chosen for the grants. In...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Marketing
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Buncombe County woman. Authorities said 78-year-old Sandra Gale Burleson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Burleson was last seen on Candler Knob Road in Asheville. It's the start of the new school...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina lottery ticket worth big bucks sold in Gaffney, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An unsuspecting but no doubt hopeful Upstate Powerball player will win big bucks if they come forward with their winning ticket. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a player, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket they bought in Gaffney, won $50,000 in Saturday night's drawing.
GAFFNEY, SC
WJCL

Steve Martin, Darius Rucker spotted in SC

There is no doubt that Greenville, South Carolina is on the map and gaining attention across the world. CNN is now ranking Greenville as one of the best places in the world to go for fall. The city has had its share of celebrity visits through the years and they...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy