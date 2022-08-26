Fire rules tightened in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE — Fire restrictions in Eastern Washington have been expanded, according to a press release from the Bureau of Land Management.

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, including charcoal briquette fires is now prohibited in the following counties, according to the release: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima.

Smoking and the use of off-road vehicles are also prohibited on public lands administered by the BLM and the Bureau of Reclamation in Eastern Washington. Also, the discharge of firearms is banned except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal law and regulations, on public lands administered by the BLM and BOR in the following counties: Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant, and Yakima. The temporary ban will take effect at midnight Friday, the release said.