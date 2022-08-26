ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fire rules tightened in Eastern Washington

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago

SPOKANE — Fire restrictions in Eastern Washington have been expanded, according to a press release from the Bureau of Land Management.

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, including charcoal briquette fires is now prohibited in the following counties, according to the release: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima.

Smoking and the use of off-road vehicles are also prohibited on public lands administered by the BLM and the Bureau of Reclamation in Eastern Washington. Also, the discharge of firearms is banned except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal law and regulations, on public lands administered by the BLM and BOR in the following counties: Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant, and Yakima. The temporary ban will take effect at midnight Friday, the release said.

Comments / 0

Related
thestand.org

Nurses at Astria Toppenish get record-setting raises

TOPPENISH, Wash. (Aug. 29, 2022) — Astria Toppenish, a 63-bed community hospital serving members of the Yakama Nation and surrounding rural communities, signed a contract with its nurses making them among the highest paid in Eastern Washington. “These raises are historic,” said Carmen Garrison, a nurse representative with the...
TOPPENISH, WA
Chronicle

Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape, removal costs state $300 million each year.

TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S. The grass grows quickly and threatens native plants.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC News

1 dead after hiking group got lost and ran out of water in Arizona park

One person died after a group hiking in Arizona's Sara Park became lost and dehydrated, officials said Saturday. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department on Friday responded to the 1,100-acre park, located on the border with California, and found a 63-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man "out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement over the weekend. The fire department requested the sheriff's office assistance at around 2:30 p.m.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
klcc.org

Rum Creek Fire grows to over 8,000 acres, no new evacuations

The wildfire is burning approximately 20 miles northwest of Grants Pass, along the Rogue River near the communities of Galice and Rand. Hot temperatures and shifting winds will increase fire risk in the coming days, according to Sandy Roberts, a public information officer with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.
GRANTS PASS, OR
townandtourist.com

19 Best Romantic Getaways in Idaho (Hotels, Resorts, & Lodges)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Idaho is a romantic treasure tucked into the Pacific Northwest of the Western United States. Its natural landscape makes it an idyllic place for any couple to visit.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Washington#Klickitat#Blm#The Bureau Of Reclamation#Bor
msn.com

Oregon wildfire prompts Bay Area Air Quality Advisory

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS Radio) – Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Sunday due to wildfire smoke filtering down from Oregon. The Rum Creek Fire has been burning for more than a week in southwest Oregon, five miles northwest of Galice. It ignited on Aug. 17 and has grown to 8,404 acres, according to the NW Incident Management Team. Smoke from the blaze is expected to impact the San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Huetter: Idaho's smallest city

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's smallest city, Huetter, was incorporated in 1905; it has been around for a long time, but may not be for much longer. The 30-acre city, pronounced 'Hutter', is located in the Gem State's panhandle, between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls, and has a population of just 100 people.
HUETTER, ID
NEWStalk 870

Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?

I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Inslee says yes to breaching the Snake River dams

(The Center Square) – It’s official: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is in favor of breaching four dams on the lower Snake River as the best way to save endangered salmon runs and maintain treaty obligations with Native American tribes. That’s according to a final report issued Thursday...
WASHINGTON STATE
94.5 KATS

The Top 4 Reasons to move to Eastern Washington

I grew up most of my life in Western Washington, for a long time I loved it and couldn't picture myself living anywhere else. Something crazy happened which resulted in me having to pack my bags and find a new place to call home, luckily it was Eastern Washington. After...
WASHINGTON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Agreement reached on fixing leaking tanks

RICHLAND – The Washington State Department of Ecology and the U.S. Department of Energy have reached an agreement on how to respond to two underground tanks that are leaking radioactive waste as well as any future tank leaks at the Hanford Site. The federal department announced in April 2021,...
RICHLAND, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
3K+
Followers
135
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy