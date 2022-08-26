ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Warren Buffett Says What Separates Successful People From the Pack Comes Down to 1 Simple Word

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, learned one big lesson decades ago: Being able to protect the precious commodity of time. To further support this concept, a classic Buffett quote floating around the internet drives home the point: "The difference between successful people and really successful people is that really successful people say no to almost everything."
Brutal lessons from the lockdown show why leading by example can be a mistake.

They say that you should lead by example. Work how you want others to work. Set the tone. Inspire others. But by its very definition, leadership is not the same as management, and management is not the same as operations, so I've always thought that while this might be the case in sports, it is not correct for business.
How to Turn Your Company's Latest Achievement Into Even Greater Success

You beat the odds. Obliterated expectations. Even made this year's Inc. 5000. Now your business is officially a success. Congratulations! But while you've certainly earned a glass of champagne and a victory lap (though probably not in that order), we know how entrepreneurs operate. The same drive that spurred you to your latest milestone won't let you rest until you've reached the next one. And the one after that. There are always more worlds (and markets) to conquer.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Broke the Rules on OKRs. Why it Worked

Over the last few decades, Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) have become something of a staple for startups. OKRs are the goal-setting framework that has propelled companies like Intel, Uber, Amazon, LinkedIn, and many more to success. Think of a tech startup, and chances are they use OKRs. And in...
Stop Talking when You Get the Order

I've written before about how you can leverage the power of silence in a negotiation and how it creates pressure on whomever you're negotiating with. This is never more apparent than when a salesperson is in front of a customer. Let's face it: salespeople are gregarious and like to talk to people and fill any space. It's part of their charm, and quite often, it's an effective way to build customer relationships.
'Fast Tech' Is Unsustainable: The Circular Economy Is the Smart Answer for Growth

With the pace of innovation ever increasing, technology can feel antiquated fast. Consumers, as well as businesses, have become accustomed to upgrading devices regularly and discarding "outdated" tech. But what happens to last year's laptops, mobile phones, and tech accessories?. According to the United Nations, the world produces more than...
More Than Half of America's Unicorns Have Immigrant Founders

In the discussion over the impact of immigration on the U.S. economy and job market, the effect of immigrant entrepreneurs is staggering: Fully 55 percent of billion-dollar startups were founded by immigrants. And when you include companies in which immigrants were co-founders alongside native-born Americans, the total climbs to nearly two-thirds, according to a new study.
