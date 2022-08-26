Read full article on original website
Related
Inc.com
Elon Musk Says This Is a 'Terrible Habit.' What Science Says You Should Do Instead
In a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, Elon Musk revealed what he says is a terrible habit. "I have a bad habit -- which I suspect a lot of people do -- of immediately checking my phone," Musk said. "It's a terrible habit, actually." Musk is referring to...
Elon Musk's mom, Maye, says she sleeps in a 'garage' when she visits him because 'you can't have a fancy house near a rocket site'
Maye Musk says she has to "sleep in the garage" when she visits her son, Elon Musk, at SpaceX's Texas headquarters. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told The Times UK. Elon has said he lives in a "very small" three-bedroom house in Boca Chica,...
I Asked 27 Women About The Worst Thing A Man Has Ever Said To Them At Work, And To Say I'm Fuming Doesn't Truly Capture My Rage
"I told him that I would fight him in the parking lot if he ever said something like that to me again."
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
RELATED PEOPLE
Inc.com
Warren Buffett Says What Separates Successful People From the Pack Comes Down to 1 Simple Word
Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, learned one big lesson decades ago: Being able to protect the precious commodity of time. To further support this concept, a classic Buffett quote floating around the internet drives home the point: "The difference between successful people and really successful people is that really successful people say no to almost everything."
Inc.com
Brutal lessons from the lockdown show why leading by example can be a mistake.
They say that you should lead by example. Work how you want others to work. Set the tone. Inspire others. But by its very definition, leadership is not the same as management, and management is not the same as operations, so I've always thought that while this might be the case in sports, it is not correct for business.
Inc.com
Use the 'Letter Grade Rule' to Choose the Best Business Goals Every Quarter
I've found that setting goals with my team has been one of the most beneficial activities in my business. In fact, I've often said that if I were to only spend one week out of the year working on my business, I would spend it all on setting goals with my team.
Inc.com
How to Turn Your Company's Latest Achievement Into Even Greater Success
You beat the odds. Obliterated expectations. Even made this year's Inc. 5000. Now your business is officially a success. Congratulations! But while you've certainly earned a glass of champagne and a victory lap (though probably not in that order), we know how entrepreneurs operate. The same drive that spurred you to your latest milestone won't let you rest until you've reached the next one. And the one after that. There are always more worlds (and markets) to conquer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inc.com
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Broke the Rules on OKRs. Why it Worked
Over the last few decades, Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) have become something of a staple for startups. OKRs are the goal-setting framework that has propelled companies like Intel, Uber, Amazon, LinkedIn, and many more to success. Think of a tech startup, and chances are they use OKRs. And in...
Inc.com
I Flew American Airlines for the First Time in 15 Years and It Didn't Go Well. The Pilot's 2-Word Response Was Brilliant
A few weeks ago, I was supposed to take a flight from what is basically my home airport of Grand Rapids, Michigan, to New York City's LaGuardia Airport. I make the trip on Delta Air Lines almost every month. On this trip, however, just about everything went wrong. It started...
Inc.com
Stop Talking when You Get the Order
I've written before about how you can leverage the power of silence in a negotiation and how it creates pressure on whomever you're negotiating with. This is never more apparent than when a salesperson is in front of a customer. Let's face it: salespeople are gregarious and like to talk to people and fill any space. It's part of their charm, and quite often, it's an effective way to build customer relationships.
Inc.com
'Fast Tech' Is Unsustainable: The Circular Economy Is the Smart Answer for Growth
With the pace of innovation ever increasing, technology can feel antiquated fast. Consumers, as well as businesses, have become accustomed to upgrading devices regularly and discarding "outdated" tech. But what happens to last year's laptops, mobile phones, and tech accessories?. According to the United Nations, the world produces more than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inc.com
More Than Half of America's Unicorns Have Immigrant Founders
In the discussion over the impact of immigration on the U.S. economy and job market, the effect of immigrant entrepreneurs is staggering: Fully 55 percent of billion-dollar startups were founded by immigrants. And when you include companies in which immigrants were co-founders alongside native-born Americans, the total climbs to nearly two-thirds, according to a new study.
Comments / 1