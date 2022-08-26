ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, WA

Quincy hospital finances improving

By CHERYL SCHWEIZER
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoTqK_0hW6hqOk00

QUINCY — Financially, 2021 was a good year for Quincy Valley Medical Center.

Luke Zarecor, of the Spokane Valley accounting firm DZA, said he attended the Aug. 22 board meeting in part to recognize the work done by hospital employees and board members.

“The reason I wanted to come in person this year, in particular, is to say congratulations for an amazing job,” Zarecor said. “Going back six, seven years ago when I first started here, your registered warrants were greater than your net patient service revenue in one year. And I did not know what the path forward was.”

Registered warrants are issued by junior taxing districts, like the hospital, when they don’t have enough cash on hand to pay their obligations. The junior taxing district borrows money from Grant County to pay its bills, then pays the money back with interest.

“This financial statement (for 2021) shows no registered warrants,” Zarecor said.

At the end of 2020, the hospital owed about $2.3 million in warrants.

The hospital finished 2021 with $5.1 million in the bank, compared to a loss of $2.15 million in 2020.

Zarecor said QVMC employees did a good job estimating how much the hospital would receive in payment for its services.

“That’s one of the biggest risk factors we see,” he said.

Quincy hospital has patients who use Medicare and Medicaid, as well as private insurance. Because of the way the system is structured, any hospital must estimate the amount of money it will actually receive.

“We didn’t have to make any adjustments. That tells me your finance team did a very good job estimating that amount, which is important because I’ve seen that be a big number change every now and then, which impacts the bottom line,” he said.

Hospital administrator Glenda Bishop said the district was required to pay some money back to the Medicare program. Zarecor said that’s actually a positive sign.

“This is going to sound really counterintuitive, but you want payables,” he said. “Medicare is a break-even program. They’re going to pay you the true cost of taking care of their beneficiaries, actually a little bit less than the true cost, not a dollar more.”

The Medicare program will reimburse a medical facility, QVMC in this case, throughout the year, based on what it has cost that facility to provide care in the past, Zarecor said. At the end of the year, Medicare officials do an analysis of the actual cost of caring for patients covered under the program. If costs were higher than the past average, Medicare pays the difference; if costs were lower, they take the money back. Medicare taking money back is called a payable.

“Ultimately, payables - especially if you know they’re coming, which you do - are good things. It means you’re operating more efficiently every year, and you’re going to be more financially healthy going forward,” he said.

The hospital’s revenue increased from about $7.9 million in 2021 to about $9.7 million in 2022. Zarecor attributed the increase to services QVMC has added over time, including a physical therapy department and treatment for sores that break the skin, called wound care.

Hospital officials have done a good job controlling costs, especially labor costs, he said.

Quincy resident Dave Dormaier asked about money QVMC received during the COVID-19 pandemic. He asked how the end of that funding would affect the hospital’s finances going forward.

Bishop said QVMC, after consulting with its attorneys and accountants, set up a separate account for the coronavirus relief funds. The rules on how the money could be spent were unclear, she said.

“That money was not used,” she said. “That money did not go towards paying off our warrants.”

Board chair Randy Zolman said the district still has the funds.

“We’re leaving that, basically, like a reserve account at this point,” Zolman said.

Cheryl Schweizer may be reached at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

City of Wenatchee Works to Improve Aging Water Systems

The City of Wenatchee will be replacing an asbestos cement pipe along with a new water main on Crawford Avenue. In 2021, the city completed a drinking water rate analysis to address aging infrastructure. The city received two low-interest loans from the Washington State Department of Health to fund the...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Firefighters Dealt with Two Brush Fires in Douglas County

Douglas County firefighters had a close call this weekend after contending with two fires Saturday night. Around 6 p.m., both Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to a five-acre brush fire on Batterman Road in Rock Island. The first fire burned through an orchard...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Quincy, WA
City
Spokane Valley, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Purchases Pybus Market Parking Lots

The City of Wenatchee recently acquired some parking lots from Pybus Market. During the Aug. 25th Wenatchee City Council meeting, Executive Services Director Laura Gloria explained how the $1.625 million purchase was split into two parcel sales. South Pybus is selling two of their parcels on 101-125 South Worthen Street,...
WENATCHEE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

0 W Woodin Ave Chelan, WA 98816

Chelan Real Estate at 0 W Woodin Ave Chelan, WA 98816. Description: The real estate listing at 0 W Woodin Ave Chelan, WA 98816 with the MLS# 1986776 has been on the Chelan market for 1 days. This property located in the Chelan subdivision is currently listed for $595,000. GeoCoordinates:
CHELAN, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Police Department Hosts Active Threat Classes

The Wenatchee Police Department is providing free civilian courses on how to respond to an active threat. Wenatchee Police Officer Erik Magnussen will be providing free training on response strategies that are similar to how law enforcement would respond. Classes should last one hour long. For more information email Officer...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Cashmere’s Cloudy Water Concerns Residents

Cashmere residents raised alarm bells when they turned on their faucets and discovered that they had cloudy water. City of Cashmere Public Works Director Steve Croci reassures residents that the water is safe to drink, and that the cloudiness is just tiny air bubbles being released from pressurized well pipes.
CASHMERE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Administrator#Medicare#Medical Services#Medical Insurance#General Health#Quincy Financially#Dza#Medicaid
kpq.com

Man Shot in Wenatchee Drive-by Saturday

A Wenatchee man is recovering after being injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening. Wenatchee Police Sergeant Nathan Hahn said they responded to shots fired in the 1600 block of South Mission Street around 7:00pm. "Eventually a victim was located at Central Washington Hospital who had been shot in the...
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Palisades Fire in West Spokane now 50 percent contained

SPOKANE, Wash.– Firefighters have the Palisades Fire 50 percent contained. The fire started Friday in West Spokane and though it is still burning, all evacuations have been lifted. Crews are checking for heat spots and monitoring for flare-ups, with one of the biggest concerns being the wind. The fire is 41.5 acres in size, and crews are working to put...
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

Seven arrested in Grant County in 'Net Nanny' online sting

EPHRATA — Three men from Moses Lake, one from Quincy and one from Omak are suspected of seeking sex with a minor child, after a Washington State Patrol sting operation aimed at online predators. The five were among seven men arrested in Grant County over the course of several...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Lake Wenatchee Fires Now Over 2,500 Acres

Fire crews continue to battle the White River and Irving Peak fires northwest of Plain. According to the United States Forest Service, increasing winds have pushed both fires to a combined 2,522 acres. The Irving Peak Fire experienced the most growth and is now up to 1,536 acres. Both fires...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Cashmere Woman Dead in I-90 Crash

A 19-year-old Cashmere woman is dead from a head-on crash on I-90 east of Moses Lake Thursday night. Troopers say Sierra Stoddard of Cashmere was traveling westbound on I-90 about 11 miles east of Moses Lake when her SUV was hit head on by a pickup truck with a trailer that was traveling the wrong way.
CASHMERE, WA
KIMA TV

Woman identified who drowned in Yakima River

WAPATO -- Law enforcement have now identified the woman who died after being swept away in the Yakima River. 31-year-old Jazmin Hernandez-Arriaga from Yakima was found dead in the river Wednesday, hours after she was taken downstream by the fast moving current. Just after 3:00 pm Wednesday 911 got the...
YAKIMA, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
3K+
Followers
135
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy