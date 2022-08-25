ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Conway scores late to beat Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Conway would take a 20-14 lead into the halftime Saturday night. However, Myrtle Beach would score twice in the fourth to reclaim the edge. The Tiger would score late to reclaim the led, then watch their defense hold pat to beat the Seahawks for the first time since 2015.
Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the area of Highway 544 and Lilac Road in Myrtle Beach after a three-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic are closed and asks drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.
Here Are Three Events in September That You Can't Miss in Myrtle Beach!

Here are a list of three events to check out in Myrtle Beach in September!visitmyrtlebeach.com/thingstodo. We are just a few days away from September and there will certainly not be a shortage of things to do around the city! Rather you want to go to a music festival, run a 5k, try out some great seafood, or even buy some unique arts and crafts items - this list may have an event that you definitely do not want to miss! Here are three of them!
Horry County Emergency Operations Center to open Wednesday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- The dedication and grand opening ceremony for the new Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations & Communications Center will be held on Wednesday, in the middle of hurricane season. “It’s near completion and I know the teams both emergency management and 9-1-1 are very excited to get...
Landmark’s New Waterpark Opens Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

Landmark Resort’s new upgraded $3 million waterpark opened in late August just in time for the Labor Day weekend. The new H2Oasis waterpark spans 9,000 square feet of space and is located on Ocean Boulevard just across from the resort. It is open exclusively to Landmark guests. “This is...
Sunshine continues, storms limited tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There is continue to be a small rain potential throughout the evening until it is after sunset. Partly cloudy conditions for tonight and temperatures will be in the lower-70s. It is likely that fog will develop again late tonight through the early parts of tomorrow morning as the temperatures and dewpoint will be very close in value.
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Cain

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Aug. 27-28 is Cain, a mixed-breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Cain is about 4 or 5 years old and was surrendered to the shelter by his owner who could no longer care for him, spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. […]
FIRST ALERT: Showers wrapping up this evening, drier weather ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A nasty start to the work week with clouds and rain. However, we’re expecting drier weather ahead. A stationary front brought a gloomy start to the work week. The on and off rain will stick around through dinnertime. But I wouldn’t rule a few lingering showers later this evening. But after sunset, rain chances will wrap up for the night.
2 hurt in Saturday night motorcycle crash on Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt later Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Highway 544. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Bradford Circle at around 8:30 p.m. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. The two people hurt were taken to...
List: Myrtle Beach roads set for repair

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach crews will begin paving several roads next week, according to the city’s Facebook page. Paving will begin Tuesday and is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 23. Crews will work on the roads between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., keeping a lane open at all times. These roads […]
Crime in Myrtle Beach

Have you ever been robbed? Myrtle Beach has one of the highest crime rates in the state of South Carolina. One in every ten people in myrtle beach is involved in crime. “Data showed the overall number of violent crimes in Myrtle Beach was down summer 2021 compared to 2020 but up slightly compared to 2019.
