WMBF
Celebrity chef brings cooking competition to Myrtle Beach restaurants
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach and 12 Grand Strand restaurants will be featured on a new cooking competition show. Visit Myrtle Beach partnered with The Workshop Content Studios to develop “Chef Swap at The Beach.”. Chef Amanda Freitag will take chefs out of...
wpde.com
Conway scores late to beat Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Conway would take a 20-14 lead into the halftime Saturday night. However, Myrtle Beach would score twice in the fourth to reclaim the edge. The Tiger would score late to reclaim the led, then watch their defense hold pat to beat the Seahawks for the first time since 2015.
WMBF
Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the area of Highway 544 and Lilac Road in Myrtle Beach after a three-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic are closed and asks drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.
Here Are Three Events in September That You Can't Miss in Myrtle Beach!
Here are a list of three events to check out in Myrtle Beach in September!visitmyrtlebeach.com/thingstodo. We are just a few days away from September and there will certainly not be a shortage of things to do around the city! Rather you want to go to a music festival, run a 5k, try out some great seafood, or even buy some unique arts and crafts items - this list may have an event that you definitely do not want to miss! Here are three of them!
WMBF
Horry County Emergency Operations Center to open Wednesday
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- The dedication and grand opening ceremony for the new Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations & Communications Center will be held on Wednesday, in the middle of hurricane season. “It’s near completion and I know the teams both emergency management and 9-1-1 are very excited to get...
The Post and Courier
Conway wins thriller at Myrtle Beach to claim Victory Bell for first time since 2015
MYRTLE BEACH — After a lengthy absence, the Victory Bell will return to Conway. Conway edged rival Myrtle Beach, 33-28, to claim the Victory Bell, the trophy awarded to the winner of the historic rivalry, for the first time since 2015 at Myrtle Beach’s Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium on Aug. 27.
WMBF
Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill works on plans to reopen after July fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The beloved Surfside Beach establishment still has a lot of work to do before it can reopen after a fire last month. As the start of college football season approaches, many who call Neal and Pam’s a local favorite are waiting patiently for their grand return.
wpde.com
City leaders approve agreement bringing new Industrial Park to North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, North Myrtle Beach city officials approved plans in a special meeting that will help progress a new industrial park's development off of the Carolina Bays Parkway. City officials passed two items with a unanimous vote. One was an amendment to the Parkway...
myrtlebeach.com
Landmark’s New Waterpark Opens Ahead of Labor Day Weekend
Landmark Resort’s new upgraded $3 million waterpark opened in late August just in time for the Labor Day weekend. The new H2Oasis waterpark spans 9,000 square feet of space and is located on Ocean Boulevard just across from the resort. It is open exclusively to Landmark guests. “This is...
wbtw.com
Sunshine continues, storms limited tomorrow
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There is continue to be a small rain potential throughout the evening until it is after sunset. Partly cloudy conditions for tonight and temperatures will be in the lower-70s. It is likely that fog will develop again late tonight through the early parts of tomorrow morning as the temperatures and dewpoint will be very close in value.
wpde.com
Crews work together to save swimmer with medical condition in NMB by using amphibious boat
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad Water Rescue Team joined other departments as they responded to a call for a swimmer with a medical condition while in the ocean. The team posted to their Facebook page that this was the first...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Cain
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Aug. 27-28 is Cain, a mixed-breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Cain is about 4 or 5 years old and was surrendered to the shelter by his owner who could no longer care for him, spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. […]
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Showers wrapping up this evening, drier weather ahead
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A nasty start to the work week with clouds and rain. However, we’re expecting drier weather ahead. A stationary front brought a gloomy start to the work week. The on and off rain will stick around through dinnertime. But I wouldn’t rule a few lingering showers later this evening. But after sunset, rain chances will wrap up for the night.
wpde.com
GALLERY: City of Myrtle Beach puts finishing touches on local historic cemetery
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach posted to their Facebook page on Saturday morning as their Myrtle Beach city staff put the finishing touches on a historic cemetery located on 21st Avenue North. Last week, workers for the city installed a new perimeter fence, sod...
WMBF
1 hurt, another in custody after assault at Myrtle Beach hotel parking lot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WMBF) - One person was hurt after an assault at a hotel parking lot in Myrtle Beach early Sunday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers were called to the Waikiki Village Retro Hotel on South Ocean Boulevard at around 1:45 a.m. after reports of the incident.
WMBF
2 hurt in Saturday night motorcycle crash on Highway 544
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt later Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Highway 544. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Bradford Circle at around 8:30 p.m. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. The two people hurt were taken to...
List: Myrtle Beach roads set for repair
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach crews will begin paving several roads next week, according to the city’s Facebook page. Paving will begin Tuesday and is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 23. Crews will work on the roads between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., keeping a lane open at all times. These roads […]
wpde.com
Person in custody following brief chase near Conway, official says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Police have one person in custody following a brief chase outside of Conway Monday afternoon. According to a county spokesperson, police were pursuing a wanted person who then ran from officers in the area of East Cox Ferry Road and Highway 501.
sharkattackonline.com
Crime in Myrtle Beach
Have you ever been robbed? Myrtle Beach has one of the highest crime rates in the state of South Carolina. One in every ten people in myrtle beach is involved in crime. “Data showed the overall number of violent crimes in Myrtle Beach was down summer 2021 compared to 2020 but up slightly compared to 2019.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Environment America: Myrtle Beach ranks as Dirtiest S.C. Bacteria Beach again
Environment America ranks the City of Myrtle Beach as having the most unsafe swimming days in S.C. for 2021. The report was just published this past week. The city of Myrtle Beach is consistently rated as the dirtiest S.C. bacteria beach. Environment America’s vision statement reads “A clean environment is...
