The City of Chino Hills will host a free COVID-19 vaccine event in partnership with San Bernardino County. All eligible San Bernardino County residents are able to receive a vaccine free of charge. No insurance is necessary. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Appointments are not required to receive the vaccine and walk-ins are accepted at all County-run vaccine sites.

CHINO HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO